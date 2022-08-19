Read full article on original website
Alex Bowman to be featured on 'NASCAR Rivals' video game cover
Alex Bowman will be featured on the cover of "NASCAR Rivals," a new video game coming out for Nintendo Switch on October 14. The driver of the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is one of several NASCAR Cup Series competitors to be featured in the cover art of the video game from Motorsport Games.
