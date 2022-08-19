Soul Hackers 2 arrives on consoles and PC tomorrow, August 25. If you're planning on picking up a copy for PC, you should definitely grab it from Fanatical. You can save up to $20 when preordering the Premium, Deluxe, or Standard version of Soul Hackers 2. By default, the discount is 20% at Fanatical, but you can take on an additional 2% discount with promo code RINGO. All three editions are available for their lowest prices yet ahead of launch. Regardless of which edition you buy, you'll get a Steam key and can start playing immediately when the game goes live on Steam.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 HOURS AGO