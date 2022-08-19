Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Alexa Game Control Announced At Gamescom, Works With Dead Island 2
Amazon's new gaming feature Alexa Game Control was announced at Gamescom. By using Alexa Game Control, players can use their voice to give commands in a game like chatting with NPCs or for navigation. Dead Island 2, the long-awaited and not-dead zombie action game, will be the first game to...
Gamespot
Apex Legends Leveling Bug Has Finally Been Resolved
Apex Legends Season 14: Hunted introduced a new legend, a new battle pass, and many surprising new features to Respawn's wildly popular battle royale. Unfortunately, the seasonal update also introduced a few bugs, including one that prevented players from receiving rewards for leveling up. The good news is, after asking players for a bit of patience, it seems the game's developers have identified and fixed the leveling bug.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile - All Hyperbeat Battle Pass Skins And Rewards
The second half of Apex Legends Mobile Season 2 kicked off yesterday, adding Crypto to the lineup and introducing a new battle pass full of new challenges and gorgeous new cosmetics. Similar to the Distortion battle pass, the Hyperbeat battle pass's cosmetics have a musical theme with a pink and purple cyberpunk aesthetic--clearly a nod to Season 2's new legends: the music-loving Rhapsody and tech-obsessed Crypto.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Start Times And Details
Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 is set to launch today, August 24. This week marks a major update--and the final season--for both Vanguard and Warzone, with the latter set to receive its update in the next few hours. You can expect a new mode, weapons, and a whole lot more, as detailed in the patch notes. Here's when Season 5 goes live in Warzone and what to expect in both it and Vanguard.
Gamespot
Gotham Knights' Harley And Clayface Revealed, Plus New Release Date of 21 October Announced
At Gamescom 2022, Gotham Knights got a new trailer. The footage revealed how developer WB Games Montréal have redesigned Harley Quinn and Clayface, while also showcasing more of Batman's rogue gallery we've previously seen, like Mr. Freeze. In a nice surprise, the trailer ended with the reveal that Gotham...
Gamespot
Obsidian's Pentiment Launches November 15 For PC And Xbox
Obsidian Entertainment has announced that its upcoming narrative adventure game Pentiment will release on November 15 for PC and Xbox Series X|S. Also coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one, Pentiment was announced back in June during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase and is being helmed by director Josh Sawyer. The game is a murder mystery set in the 16th century featuring a 2D art style and an illustrated world inspired by illuminated manuscripts and printed woodcuts.
Gamespot
Soul Hackers 2 Gets A Steep Discount Ahead Of Tomorrow's Release
Soul Hackers 2 arrives on consoles and PC tomorrow, August 25. If you're planning on picking up a copy for PC, you should definitely grab it from Fanatical. You can save up to $20 when preordering the Premium, Deluxe, or Standard version of Soul Hackers 2. By default, the discount is 20% at Fanatical, but you can take on an additional 2% discount with promo code RINGO. All three editions are available for their lowest prices yet ahead of launch. Regardless of which edition you buy, you'll get a Steam key and can start playing immediately when the game goes live on Steam.
Gamespot
Dev Delays New Game Due To Feeling "Manipulated" By Its Publisher
Toge Productions and Mojiken announced that A Space for the Unbound has been indefinitely delayed due to “feeling manipulated” by the game’s western console publisher, PQube. Back in August 2020, PQube secured a diversity fund from a "well-known console platform" to help fund underrepresented developers, as the...
Gamespot
When Does Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Start? Release Date, Event, Battle Pass, And What We Know
Fornite Chapter 3, Season 4 is approaching quickly as its long summer season begins to wind down. With a new season of Fortnite coming in September, the leaks and rumors are beginning to pour in, as they always do. As it stands right now, it seems one rumored season theme is gaining credibility as the in-game Reality Tree continues to spread its oddly nostalgic influence. Here's everything we know about the Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 release date, battle pass, and more.
Gamespot
Ex-GTA 5 Boss Teases Incredibly Ambitious New Game, Everywhere, With First Trailer
Former Rockstar North president Leslie Benzies' new studio, Build A Rocket Boy, released a new trailer for the company's first game, Everywhere, and it looks and sounds incredibly ambitious. The developer said it is "not trying to make a normal game." Instead, the studio is looking to make a "whole...
Gamespot
Destiny 2 King's Fall Raid Start Date And Power Cap Requirements
One of the best Raids of the first Destiny, King's Fall, will be making its grand return in Season of Plunder this week in Destiny 2. Originally introduced in 2015's Taken King expansion, King's Fall has long been considered one of the best PvE activities in the franchise and a gold standard for other Raids to aspire to.
Gamespot
New Destiny 2 Weapons In Season Of Plunder: All Exotics And Legendaries
A new season in Destiny 2 means new story content and activities, both of which are exciting propositions as Bungie has continually refined its approach and as the end of the Light and Darkness Saga approaches. But it also means new gear to collect--and although armor is nice, it's the weapons that are the real highlight. Season of Plunder is no exception, introducing more than 20 new and returning guns to collect and use in your pirate-themed adventures.
Gamespot
Get Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered And PC Game Pass For A Great Price
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered released on PC earlier this month to rave reviews. If you haven't picked it up yet, Newegg has a great bundle deal today. You can get a Steam key and three months of PC Game Pass for only $67. This bundle is only available today, but it's definitely the most enticing deal we've seen since the game launched.
Gamespot
Dead Island 2 Full Gameplay Reveal | Gamescom ONL 2022
The long awaited sequel Dead Island 2 was revealed during Gamescom ONL 2022, and with it, we got a gruesome look into gameplay, and the six characters you'll be playing as. The trailer featured an array of weapons, lots of blood, and the ability to drop kick zombies into gasoline, and then set them on fire. The game is expected to release February 3, 2023.
Gamespot
Dead Island 2 Gets February 3 Release Date And New Gameplay Trailer
Dead Island 2 is indeed still alive. During Gamesom 2022, a new trailer for the long-awaited zombie survival game was released, with a surprise reveal that the game is coming out on February 3, 2023. Dead Island 2 will feature six playable characters, one of whom is featured in the...
Gamespot
Battlefield 2042 Dev Update Shows More Map Reworks And Changes To Specialists
Ahead of its second season in September, the team behind Battlefield 2042 have provided an update on what to expect in the game's near future. Chief among it all are reworks to existing maps and a promised retooling of the game's controversial Specialists. The maps Renewal and Orbital will be...
Gamespot
Command & Conquer Remaster Collection Dev Announces WWI Strategy Game
Petroglyph, the Las Vegas studio behind Command & Conquer: Remastered Collection, has revealed its next game. The Great War: Western Front is a new RTS set during World War I that is scheduled to launch on PC in 2023. Frontier Foundry, the publishing division of Frontier Developments, will publish it.
Gamespot
Pokemon Go's Next Safari Zone Is In South Korea
South Korea is getting its first Pokemon Go Safari Zone--special areas that hold rare Pokemon--at the Ilsang Lake Park in Goyang. Like past Safari Zones, the Goyang event is ticketed. It's mandatory to purchase an entry in order to experience Pokemon Go's Safari Zone events. Tickets are ₩16000 (roughly $12...
Gamespot
Pokemon Go's September To November Community Days Announced
Fall is almost here, and with it, Pokemon Go has announced its community days for September to November. On September 3 and September 11, players will also see special in-game events--the contents of which haven't been revealed yet, so we'll have to wait to know what activities are planned. Fall...
Gamespot
WorldWide FlightSimulator
