Read full article on original website
Related
"Seinfeld" Star Wayne Knight, AKA Newman, Shared His True Feelings About How The Series Ended
"It didn’t quite land in the way that they wanted."
WATCH: Keegan-Michael Key & a Star-Studded Cast Revive a Sitcom in the Reboot Trailer
With the world in an era of peak TV nostalgia (looking at you, Friends and Fresh Prince reunions), it only makes sense that the reboot concept get the comedy treatment. Enter Reboot, a new show-within-a-show from Modern Family creator Steven Levitan starring Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Johnny Knoxville, and Paul Reiser.
‘Spiderwick Chronicles’ Series at Disney+ Casts Lyon Daniels, Noah Cottrell in Lead Roles
Lyon Daniels and Noah Cottrell have been cast in two of the lead roles in “The Spiderwick Chronicles” series currently in the works at Disney+, Variety has confirmed. The pair join previously announced cast member Christian Slater, who will play the villain Mulgarath. The show was first announced as part of Disney+ Day in November 2021. Based on the best-selling children’s books by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, “The Spiderwick Chronicles” follows the Grace family — twin brothers Jared (Daniels) and Simon (Cottrell), sister Mallory and their mother Helen — as they move into their great-great uncle’s home and discover...
Hein’s TV Picks: House of the Dragon May Be HBO’s Biggest Bet Yet
Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
RELATED PEOPLE
Is Better Call Saul the Greatest Show Of All Time? Ask Us in 10 Years
Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. Film buffs love making lists. Any movie critic worth their salt can rattle off 10 or 20 titles they consider timeless, because great films are as compelling or entertaining or tissue-worthy now as the first time they were screened.
Tommy Dorfman Says She 'Would Have Transitioned Sooner' if Not for 13 Reasons Why
13 Reasons Why actor Tommy Dorfman is opening up about coming out as trans. In a new interview with actress Rachel Bilson on her podcast Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson, Dorfman speaks about her early years working in Hollywood, the reasons she married her ex-husband, and why she didn't begin transitioning sooner.
Jeopardy! EP Asked Mayim Bialik to Stop Thanking 'Imaginary' Johnny Gilbert
Speaking on the "Inside Jeopardy!" podcast, executive producer Michael Davies discussed his role with the game show and some of the changes he's made since taking on the position following the departure of Mike Richards earlier this year. Davies explained that the first change he made was the direction in...
Bob Odenkirk Posts an Emotional Thank You Video Following Better Call Saul Finale
Bob Odenkirk posted an emotional thank you video on Twitter late Monday night, following the Better Call Saul finale. "Everybody's been asking me how I feel about saying goodbye to Saul Goodman and Better Call Saul, and I'm not good at answering the question because it's frankly hard for me to look at that experience and even at that character too closely," said Odenkirk. "It's just — it's too many moving parts, and they fit together too beautifully, and it's a mystery to me how it even happened."
IN THIS ARTICLE
2022 Emmys Preview: Handicapping the Reality and Variety Categories
Joe Reid isn't just Primetimer's managing editor. He's also an awards expert and one half of the popular podcast, This Had Oscar Buzz. Over the coming weeks Joe will be looking at the competition in each of the major categories at this year's 74th Annual Emmy Awards. This week: Reality and Variety/Talk.
Great British Baking Show Goes Junior, Netflix Bows Look Both Ways
The Great British Baking Show’s kid-friendly spinoff Junior Baking Show first debuted in 2011, but the series is finally hopping the pond as it joins Netflix’s vast cooking competition library. The show's entire sixth season drops today. Also: Lili Reinhart explores alternate realities in the Netflix original movie...
Hotties Brings Romance to the Kitchen, Untold Charts the Manti Te'o Hoax
Hulu blends the dating and cooking competition formats in Hotties, a new series that sees blind dates face off in spicy food challenges. Also today: Netflix’s Untold looks at the headline-making story of Manti Te’o and his fake girlfriend, drama series Leonardo debuts stateside, Tim Dillon lands his first Netflix special, and more. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Tuesday:
Bella Hadid Plays a 'Weirdo Girlfriend' in Ramy Season 3
In an interview with GQ published Tuesday, Bella Hadid and Ramy Youssef previewed the third season of Ramy and Hadid's unconventional role on the Hulu series. Created by and starring Youssef, dramedy Ramy chronicles Ramy's life as a first-generation Egyptian, Muslim American in New Jersey. In Season 3, Hadid will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
House of the Dragon Will Be Influenced by Game of Thrones, But Not 'Fan Servicey'
Game of Thrones fans may be anxiously awaiting the premiere of the prequel spinoff House of the Dragon, but they shouldn't expect the new HBO series to be filled with fan service to the original. According to executive producers Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal, House of the Dragon will be influenced by Game of Thrones' tone and voice rather than filled with "Easter eggs" for fans to find.
Recommended:
Subscribe to Primetimer's Recommended newsletter and get our guide to the very best series, movies and specials in your inbox every Friday. Hourlong Dark Comedy (10 Episodes) | TV-MA What'sBad Sisters About?. The Garvey sisters are different as can be, but their commitment to one another knows no bounds. When...
House of the Dragon Star Sian Brooke: Gruesome Birth Scene 'Was a Bloodbath'
Warning: this article contains spoilers for the premiere of House of the Dragon. For Sian Brooke, filming House of the Dragon was anything but pleasant. Brooke's character, Queen Aemma Arryn, opens the premiere pregnant with a potential heir to the Iron Throne, but when she begins a difficult labor, her husband, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine), must choose between saving the mother or the child. Viseryrs chooses the child, and doctors perform a C-section against Aemma's will, her blood pooling onto the sheets and floor. When we next see her, she's being laid to rest alongside her son, who died just hours after birth.
Everybody Hates Chris Star Tyler James Williams: Seeing My Face on Buses Was 'Traumatic'
Abbott Elementary star Tyler James Williams opened up about being a child actor on Everybody Hates Chris in an interview with Yahoo News published Friday. Williams got his start on Sesame Street at age seven, and within a few years, he was cast as the lead of Everybody Hates Chris, the sitcom inspired by Chris Rock's childhood.
House of the Dragon Review: A Blonder (But Just as Brutal) Return to Westeros
On the scaly wings of once-prevalent dragons comes HBO's much-anticipated return to the world of Game of Thrones. Though House of the Dragon boasts new characters, new family lines, and new showrunners, once viewers find themselves back behind the walls of the Red Keep and hear the familiar strings of the old theme song haunting the new musical motifs, it'll be hard not to imagine we're back again as if we'd never left.
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Save Wrexham AFC, Netflix Bows Selling the OC
FX brings Ted Lasso to life in Welcome to Wrexham, a new docuseries that follows Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they purchase a struggling football club, Wrexham AFC, and attempt to develop a relationship with the community surrounding it. Two episodes air tonight and stream tomorrow on Hulu. Also...
Peacock's The Resort Lands Special Airing on NBC
The Resort is making the jump from Peacock to NBC with a special airing on the broadcast network. In hopes of boosting viewership, NBCUniversal will air The Resort premiere this Wednesday, August 24 at 9:00 PM ET, immediately after America's Got Talent's live results show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, AGT ranks as NBC's most-watched show of the summer for the 16th year in a row.
Breaking Bad Boss Vince Gilligan Has Little Sympathy For Walter White
Breaking Bad's Walter White is one of television's most iconic antiheroes, but creator Vince Gilligan thinks the character hardly deserves to be considered a hero, at all. Gilligan reflected on the monster(s) he created in a wide-ranging interview with The New Yorker published Sunday, less than a week after Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul ended its six-season run. He revealed his feelings for Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston, have shifted over the years, to the point that he now has little "sympathy" for the chemistry teacher turned drug lord.
Primetimer
Los Angeles, CA
34K+
Followers
23K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0