Bob Odenkirk posted an emotional thank you video on Twitter late Monday night, following the Better Call Saul finale. "Everybody's been asking me how I feel about saying goodbye to Saul Goodman and Better Call Saul, and I'm not good at answering the question because it's frankly hard for me to look at that experience and even at that character too closely," said Odenkirk. "It's just — it's too many moving parts, and they fit together too beautifully, and it's a mystery to me how it even happened."

