Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Ketchcrash Guide: How To Complete The Season Of Plunder Activity
Destiny 2's Season of Plunder has brought with it a new seasonal activity, one that leans heavily into the pirate adventure theme that you'll be engaging in for the next three months. Ketchcrash is naval warfare but with a Destiny twist, as you'll be exploring the Reef on your very own Eliksni spaceship.
Gamespot
The Outlast Trials Beta Launches This Halloween, New Trailer Revealed
It's been a while since we last heard about The Outlast Trials, but from Gamescom Opening Night Live, we got two big new updates on the co-op horror sequel. While we're still without an Outlast Trials release date, we do know it's getting a beta in time for the spooky season. The Outlast Trials beta will run from October 28 through November 1, though sign-ups don't seem to be available yet.
Gamespot
When Does Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Start? Release Date, Event, Battle Pass, And What We Know
Fornite Chapter 3, Season 4 is approaching quickly as its long summer season begins to wind down. With a new season of Fortnite coming in September, the leaks and rumors are beginning to pour in, as they always do. As it stands right now, it seems one rumored season theme is gaining credibility as the in-game Reality Tree continues to spread its oddly nostalgic influence. Here's everything we know about the Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 release date, battle pass, and more.
Gamespot
WoW: Dragonflight Won't Have Reputations, Will Feature Renown Instead
World of Warcraft upcoming expansion, Dragonflight, won't feature the reputation system players of Blizzard's MMORPG have long been accustomed to. Instead, it will use an improved system from the game's Shadowlands expansion, renown. Reputations have been a part of WoW from the game's launch way back in 2004. Each new...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Obsidian's Pentiment Launches November 15 For PC And Xbox
Obsidian Entertainment has announced that its upcoming narrative adventure game Pentiment will release on November 15 for PC and Xbox Series X|S. Also coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one, Pentiment was announced back in June during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase and is being helmed by director Josh Sawyer. The game is a murder mystery set in the 16th century featuring a 2D art style and an illustrated world inspired by illuminated manuscripts and printed woodcuts.
Gamespot
Soul Hackers 2 Gets A Steep Discount Ahead Of Tomorrow's Release
Soul Hackers 2 arrives on consoles and PC tomorrow, August 25. If you're planning on picking up a copy for PC, you should definitely grab it from Fanatical. You can save up to $20 when preordering the Premium, Deluxe, or Standard version of Soul Hackers 2. By default, the discount is 20% at Fanatical, but you can take on an additional 2% discount with promo code RINGO. All three editions are available for their lowest prices yet ahead of launch. Regardless of which edition you buy, you'll get a Steam key and can start playing immediately when the game goes live on Steam.
Gamespot
Jetpack Joyride 2 Review – Running Up That Hall
The original Jetpack Joyride released during an early apex of the mobile market. Small but quality games were successful, and the platform was not yet overrun with free-to-play gacha games. Jetpack Joyride represented a nice middle-ground, offering a fun core mechanic great for high score competition without overbearing microtransactions. In the 10 years since it was released, the market has changed. Premium games now struggle on mobile and while the most successful titles may ask for less money, they do it more often. Jetpack Joyride 2 could have pivoted to fit this new, profit-focused model, but instead developer Halfbrick opted to bring the game to Apple's Arcade subscription service. This means it won't ask you for a dime and it is also, surprisingly, no longer an endless runner. The new structure, with the familiar jetpack gameplay, is a fantastic choice that absolutely makes a better game, but it unfortunately is not yet complete, leading to a sudden and disappointing non-ending.
Gamespot
Dead Island 2 Full Gameplay Reveal | Gamescom ONL 2022
The long awaited sequel Dead Island 2 was revealed during Gamescom ONL 2022, and with it, we got a gruesome look into gameplay, and the six characters you'll be playing as. The trailer featured an array of weapons, lots of blood, and the ability to drop kick zombies into gasoline, and then set them on fire. The game is expected to release February 3, 2023.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Ex-GTA 5 Boss Teases Incredibly Ambitious New Game, Everywhere, With First Trailer
Former Rockstar North president Leslie Benzies' new studio, Build A Rocket Boy, released a new trailer for the company's first game, Everywhere, and it looks and sounds incredibly ambitious. The developer said it is "not trying to make a normal game." Instead, the studio is looking to make a "whole...
Gamespot
Destiny 2 King's Fall Raid Start Date And Power Cap Requirements
One of the best Raids of the first Destiny, King's Fall, will be making its grand return in Season of Plunder this week in Destiny 2. Originally introduced in 2015's Taken King expansion, King's Fall has long been considered one of the best PvE activities in the franchise and a gold standard for other Raids to aspire to.
Gamespot
New Destiny 2 Weapons In Season Of Plunder: All Exotics And Legendaries
A new season in Destiny 2 means new story content and activities, both of which are exciting propositions as Bungie has continually refined its approach and as the end of the Light and Darkness Saga approaches. But it also means new gear to collect--and although armor is nice, it's the weapons that are the real highlight. Season of Plunder is no exception, introducing more than 20 new and returning guns to collect and use in your pirate-themed adventures.
Gamespot
Best Gamescom Trailers 2022
Gamescom has wrapped up, and in this video we're taking a look at the best trailers from the event. We got some surprise announcements, including reveal trailers for a Dune Awakening, a look at Sonic Frontiers, and Calliston Protocol, as well as a look at upcoming games like Lies of P. Check out the video for a look at all of the most exciting reveals.
Gamespot
Humble Bundle Summer Sale Features Hundreds Of PC Game Deals
If you’re looking for a new game to get you through the last few weeks of summer, Humble has you covered. The retailer is currently running a generous Summer Sale, offering big discounts on hit PC games such as Valheim, Cyberpunk 2077, Death Stranding, and more. The Hitman 3:...
Gamespot
Alice's Warped Wonderland: REcollection
Sign In to follow. Follow Alice's Warped Wonderland: REcollection, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Almost All Destiny 2 Heavy Grenade Launchers Disabled Because They're Way Too Good
Update: Well, it's clear Bungie has taken notice of Destiny 2's overpowered heavy grenade launchers. It's taken the drastic step of disabling all non-sunset heavy grenade launchers, with a few exceptions. Uncommon rarity ones can still be used, as can two Exotics: Salvation's Grip and Parasite, the latter of which was exempt from the intended buff in this week's patch.
Gamespot
Pokemon Go's Next Safari Zone Is In South Korea
South Korea is getting its first Pokemon Go Safari Zone--special areas that hold rare Pokemon--at the Ilsang Lake Park in Goyang. Like past Safari Zones, the Goyang event is ticketed. It's mandatory to purchase an entry in order to experience Pokemon Go's Safari Zone events. Tickets are ₩16000 (roughly $12...
Gamespot
Total War: WARHAMMER III - Champions of Chaos Launch Trailer
Azazel, Festus, Vilitch, and Valkia join the battlefield in the Champions of Chaos. Their chance to prove their worth and reap what has been sown. For the true test awaits...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Start Times And Details
Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 is set to launch today, August 24. This week marks a major update--and the final season--for both Vanguard and Warzone, with the latter set to receive its update in the next few hours. You can expect a new mode, weapons, and a whole lot more, as detailed in the patch notes. Here's when Season 5 goes live in Warzone and what to expect in both it and Vanguard.
Gamespot
Command & Conquer Remaster Collection Dev Announces WWI Strategy Game
Petroglyph, the Las Vegas studio behind Command & Conquer: Remastered Collection, has revealed its next game. The Great War: Western Front is a new RTS set during World War I that is scheduled to launch on PC in 2023. Frontier Foundry, the publishing division of Frontier Developments, will publish it.
Gamespot
Battlefield 2042 Dev Update Shows More Map Reworks And Changes To Specialists
Ahead of its second season in September, the team behind Battlefield 2042 have provided an update on what to expect in the game's near future. Chief among it all are reworks to existing maps and a promised retooling of the game's controversial Specialists. The maps Renewal and Orbital will be...
Comments / 0