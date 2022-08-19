Read full article on original website
Vikings trade for a QB, which is bad news for Kellen Mond
The Minnesota Vikings have traded for quarterback Nick Mullens, previously of the Las Vegas Raiders. This isn’t great news for current backup Kellen Mond. Mond was selected with the 67th-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, which at the time was seen as a warning sign for longtime Minnesota starter Kirk Cousins.
Seahawks somehow managing to make QB situation even worse
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll expressed his belief that Geno Smith and Drew Lock are both No. 1 quarterbacks. The Seattle Seahawks are one of the teams that has quarterback questions entering the 2022 regular season. After trading star Russell Westbrook to the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks received Drew Lock in return. Lock would then compete with veteran Geno Smith for the Week 1 starting job.
Deion Sanders doesn’t sound excited about NIL at all
Deion Sanders has made it publicly clear that he is not a fan of the NIL and offered a strong opinion behind it. Deion Sanders is as real as it gets. He will tell it like it is, regardless of what the topic is. As you can imagine, the NIL is not off-limits.
Jacoby Brissett had incredible quote about Deshaun Watson
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett responded to a question about whether it is hard to not try being Deshaun Watson on the field. The Cleveland Browns have been in the national spotlight due in part to quarterback Deshaun Watson. After being accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct and assault, Watson was initially handed a six-game suspension. After an appeal from the NFL, however, Watson is now suspended 11 games and received a $5 million fine.
Sammy Watkins says Patrick Mahomes is no Aaron Rodgers
Sammy Watkins is now a member of the Packers after several years with the Chiefs and he didn’t hesitate to compare Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes. While Sammy Watkins’s NFL career didn’t necessarily start off with the best quarterbacks a wide receiver could ask for, the past four seasons have been solid. He spent 2018-20 with the Kansas City Chiefs, meaning he got to experience the rise of Patrick Mahomes. Then last season was spent with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.
3 Chiefs veterans who could be surprise cuts this preseason
The Kansas City Chiefs have to make some tough decisions for their 53-man roster, and that could lead to some veterans getting the ax. The Chiefs play their final preseason game on Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers, in a contest many of their veteran starters will not play.
Cowboys get promising injury update on Michael Gallup
The Dallas Cowboys may not have to wait long before getting wide receiver Michael Gallup back this season based on his latest injury update. Michael Gallup is slowly but surely making his way back from the torn ACL that ended his 2021 season. He probably won’t be ready to go...
OKC Thunder headed for another tank season after Chet Holmgren injury news
The OKC Thunder may have to embrace the tank again this year after No. 2 overall draft pick Chet Holmgren suffered a potentially major foot injury. Fans of the Oklahoma City Thunder have had to live through a couple of miserable seasons, winning just 46 total games over the last two years, but the payoff was supposed to have arrived this year with No. 2 overall draft pick Chet Holmgren joining the team.
Diontae Johnson is the only person who thinks Ben Roethlisberger’s ‘still got it’
Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson says former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has “still got it” after seeing him at training camp. By the time Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL career ended last season, it was pretty clear he was on a serious downswing physically. So after his visit to Steelers...
Central Michigan vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread and Over/Under for College Football Week 1
A near College Football Playoff berth is a tough act to follow, but the 2022 Oklahoma State Cowboys will have the tough task of doing just that. The team came a yard short of a Big 12 title and possibly the CFP in 2021, the best season Mike Gundy has had in Stillwater, and now he gets his veteran quarterback Spencer Sanders back. The Cowboys get their season underway at home against MAC contender Central Michigan, who is coming off a 9-4 season and have their QB back as well in Daniel Richardson.
