Man charged following drug bust

Boyd

NEWBERRY – The Newberry City Police Department and the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office obtained and executed a search warrant on Boundary Street after receiving information related to a recent shooting incident on Boundary Street and the complaint of drug activity at the residence.

According to a release from Chief Kevin Goodman with the City of Newberry Police Department, during the search of the residence, investigators located approximately 28 pounds of marijuana inside the house along with other controlled substances.

Investigators also located a Glock handgun and an AR-15 pistol along with drug paraphernalia and money, the release stated.

Laron Markel Boyd has been charged with trafficking marijuana, trafficking marijuana near a park, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Boyd was arrested and transported to Newberry County Detention Center to be jailed to await a bond hearing.