Wheels of lows and high pressure keep the hot southwest winds and moisture driving for the afternoon. 15-20+, gustier around storms from I-15 communities to Wyoming state line again today, including southeastern Idaho and Bear lake region. Highs low 90’s with 92 in Idaho Falls and Rexburg. Jackson in the mid 80’s with storms riding later and into Thursday. Sunny and bright to start with some smoky hazy and still unhealthy in Salmon with highs in the 90’s. Lows in the 60 degree range tonight and a cool down kicks in for the weekend and a return to average seasonal temperatures around 84.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 12 HOURS AGO