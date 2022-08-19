Read full article on original website
Another Red Weekly Close For Bitcoin, Why A Rebound Is On The Horizon
Bitcoin had been able to break out of its red streak earlier in the year after making 11 consecutive red weekly closes. With the market recovery, the digital asset had begun to return some green weekly closes. That is until the market correction, and bitcoin lost about $4,000 off the top of its value. This resulted in a weekly close for the prior week, and even though it looked like a recovery might be on the horizon, bitcoin has recorded another red weekly close.
Ethereum Price Lost 20% Weekly, What’s The Key Support Now?
Ethereum price has witnessed a tough time lately, the altcoin logged heavy losses over the past one week. Broader market weakness could be blamed for the coin’s current price momentum. Bitcoin slid on its chart and was trading at $21,000 at the time of writing. Other altcoin also depreciated...
Why Bitcoin And Ethereum Saw A Spike In Correlation With Asian Equities
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) published a study on the spike in positive correlation with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Asian equities. The financial organization claims digital assets began an accelerated integration with the region during the pandemic as more people traded them looking to generate yield. From 2020 to...
When Will Bitcoin Become An Inflation Hedge? Scaramucci Explains
Many investors picked interest in Bitcoin, believing it could be a hedge against inflation. According to an analyst at D.A Davidson, Chris Brendler, BTC could become a hedge because it is decentralized and not a product of a central bank. These opinions and expectations led many people to accumulate large quantities of BTC coins.
Why Crypto Could Heading For A Retest Of The Summer Lows
The crypto market has seen over today’s trading session as large cryptocurrencies retrace as much as 20% during the weekend. The near term seems likely to trend to the downside, at least until the end of the week, according to a group of experts. At the time of writing,...
XRP Price Falls To $0.34, Will Bulls Defend Support Of $0.33?
XRP Price was constantly consolidating on its four hour chart. The bulls have faded out from the market but are consistently trying to protect price from falling below the immediate support level. Despite the 1.5% appreciation over the last 24 hours, XRP price doesn’t seem to be out of the woods yet.
TA: Bitcoin Price Trades Heavy, Why BTC Could Soon Test $20K
Bitcoin is struggling to recover above $21,500 against the US Dollar. BTC is consolidating and remains at a risk of a move towards the $20,000 support. Bitcoin is consolidating above $21,000 and facing a lot of hurdles. The price is now trading above the $21,200 level and the 100 hourly...
This Indicator Predicts Potential Decline Ahead For Bitcoin Price
Bitcoin and crypto market is always swinging with changes in the prices of tokens. The back-and-forth movement in prices remains the distinguishing factor that facilitates the speculative nature of the assets. In some cases, the movement could be favorable for the investors, especially when the bulls are on the field....
Why The Crypto Market Looks Unhealthy With Bitcoin At $21K, Expert Says
Bitcoin and the crypto market continued to move sideways over the past week after recording important losses during the weekend. Despite the short-term bearish price action, there seems to be more appetite for risk in the sector as market participants allocate more capital to altcoins. At the time of writing,...
Cardano (ADA) Reclaims Strong Buy Territory – Here’s How
Cardano (ADA) was enjoying the uptrend last month. Following the price rally that insinuated a rise in the entire crypto market, crypto prices have nosedived again in the past week. ADA prices reaches buy zone. Cardano lost 18% the past week. ADA price drops 2.88% as of press time. After...
Degrain(DGRN) Surpasses Presale Expectations, Set to Beat Dogecoin (DOGE) and Polkadot (DOT)
There are thousands of cryptocurrencies in existence currently, but not all of them will yield significant profits. Sometimes decisions can result in loss, but with good research and information, that can be avoided. Many investors in the crypto space are always on the lookout for great projects they can get into, and if that’s you, then you have come to the right place.
Litecoin (LTC) Near-Term Route Could Be Determined By This Factor
Litecoin (LTC) could be heading the bearish route. According to CoinMarketCap, LTC has nosedived by 0.52% or trading at $56.50 as of press time. LTC engulfing candlestick shows increased selling pressure. In the past few days, LTC is seen to be hovering close to its midpoint. Notably, Litecoin is down...
Fantom (FTM) Hit By Bearish Sentiment Despite Logging Over 300,000 Active Users
Fantom network was able to log more than 300,000 active weekly users which is a 4% decrease from the 325,000 users tracked the past week. Fantom treads the bearish route as negatively impacted by the crash of the crypto market. FTM social metrics down. Fantom records over 300,000 active weekly...
Bitcoin At Bullish Point After Panic Selling, Will BTC Repeat History?
The price of Bitcoin has been trading about key resistance during today’s trading session and could be positioning for a break higher if bulls managed to close the daily candle above $21,500. The cryptocurrency still records heavy losses on higher timeframes but could be on the verge of a decisive move.
Institutional Investor Sentiment Remains Negative As Bitcoin Outflows Continue
Institutional investor sentiment has been on the rocks for some time now. This follows the market trend with bitcoin falling below $22,000 and the total crypto market cap finally making its way below $1 trillion once more. With this, institutional investors continue to show a more bearish attitude toward the market. The numbers for last week are in, and the outflows from various digital assets show that big money is not betting on bitcoin.
Why Ethereum Is An Attractive Investment Right Now
Ethereum has been stealing more market share from bitcoin over the last couple of weeks. This is a result of the Merge announcement that took the space by storm about a month ago. Since then, interest in Ethereum has skyrocketed. But with the decline in price, investors are becoming warier about investing in the market. However, that does not mean that Ethereum is no longer a good buy.
Crypto Market Rally Stopped Short Ahead Of Reaching Full-Blown Greed
Data shows the crypto market sentiment almost entered into the greed territory before the latest rally came to an end. Crypto Fear And Greed Index Shows Investors Are Fearful Right Now. According to the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the market sentiment is currently just floating above the extreme...
Navigating Crypto Derivatives; The Key To Leveling Up Aspiring Traders
In 1996, the New York Times wrote a piece on the introduction of the Internet to the stock market. The article discussed how the Internet could replace the functions of a broker, whose stock in trade is information, advice, and the execution of transactions, all of which may be cheaper and easier to find online. This seminal piece can be regarded as the starter pistol for the debate around whether or not the world needed a high-priced Wall Street brokerage to find buyers for their stock when this could potentially be done by investors directly over the net.
TA: Bitcoin Price Bearish Weekly Close Suggests it’s Vulnerable For Bigger Decline
Bitcoin declined heavily below the $22,000 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC is correcting gains, but upsides might be limited above the $22,500 resistance. Bitcoin extended losses and declined below the $22,000 support. The price is now trading below the $22,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Crypto Market Cap Falls To $1 Trillion After Bitcoin Takes A Blow
The 2022 bearish trend is still pushing many crypto prices below expected marks. The market also spiked a few times amid the raging crypto winter in the last few months. But the pullbacks have persisted and continue to overthrow the short-lived rallies. Apart from companies closing up shops, downsizing staff,...
