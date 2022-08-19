Here’s your local news 8, three things to know this morning. 1. The City of Pocatello will be looking for three new city council members after Claudia Ortega, Christine Stevens, and Roger Bray announced on Friday they will be resigning. They say it’s because of the way they were treated by the other council members and the mayor. The governor will make the final decision on who will be replacing them.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO