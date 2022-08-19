ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackfoot, ID

kidnewsradio.com

Emergency Idaho Falls Fiber maintenance outage scheduled Thursday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Fiber will be conducting emergency maintenance on the network during the early morning hours of Thursday. During the hours of 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. on Aug. 25, there will be a brief outage of up to an hour on the network as Fiber crews conduct the work. The temporary outage is planned for this time to minimize any inconvenience for our customers.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

COVID-19 UPDATES: 742 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 742 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths Wednesday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020...
IDAHO STATE
kidnewsradio.com

JRM Foundation Idaho’s Hometown Hero Medal 2022 recipients

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho’s Hometown Hero Medal Ceremony and Gala presents its 2022 recipients to be honored on Saturday, September 10, at the 10th Annual Idaho Hometown Hero Awards Ceremony, Gala Celebration and charity partner exposition at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. The free partner...
POCATELLO, ID
kidnewsradio.com

IBE releases report on Idaho health care worker shortage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Business for Education (IBE) released a report on the worker shortage that is negatively impacting health care systems across the state. The report is a follow up to a summit IBE held in June which examined ways to address the problem. “This report...
IDAHO STATE
kidnewsradio.com

Motor Vu Drive-In to celebrate 75th anniversary with free community movie Saturday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Motor Vu Drive-In is celebrating its 75th Anniversary by offering a free screening of Grease on Saturday, August 27. Built in 1947, the Motor Vu served Idahoans and visitors continuously for 69 years before closing after the 2016 season. In 2019, Linda and Ryan Rumsey – who had been neighbors with the drive-in theater since 1966 – purchased this historic theater in order to protect it for the community and prevent it from being torn down.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

More D91 schools earn HRS Level 1 certifications

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls School District 91 announced a total of seven schools have now earned Level 1 certification in Marzano’s High Reliability Schools framework. One of those schools also has earned Level 2 and Level 3 certifications. “I am so pleased and very proud...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Members of the public asked to report wing-tagged Pelicans

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) – Henrys Fork Wildlife Alliance (HFWA) and Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) are asking recreationists, bird watchers and the general public to report sightings of pelicans with wing tags. Citizen reports will help ongoing research by IDFG to learn more about the migration...
IDAHO STATE
kidnewsradio.com

Free disaster and emergency preparedness courses offered again

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Community Emergency Response Team is looking for volunteers who are eager to learn how to help in a crisis. Madison and Bonneville Counties are hosting free C.E.R.T. training classes and volunteers from all surrounding counties are invited to join. Courses will be offered...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Pocatello police install new evidence storage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello Police Department has found a solution to its growing evidence problem. The old evidence rooms were overflowing with everything from tiny slides to things as big as car engines. The cost of a new building was not in the budget, so the department...
POCATELLO, ID
kidnewsradio.com

3 things to know for August 22, 2022

Here’s your local news 8, three things to know this morning. 1. The City of Pocatello will be looking for three new city council members after Claudia Ortega, Christine Stevens, and Roger Bray announced on Friday they will be resigning. They say it’s because of the way they were treated by the other council members and the mayor. The governor will make the final decision on who will be replacing them.
POCATELLO, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Edgemont Elementary to have early dismissal Tuesday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Edgemont Elementary School students will be dismissed early Tuesday because of an HVAC issue affecting the air conditioning system. School will be let out at 1:30 p.m. District 91 officials say repairs should be completed Tuesday, and Wednesday should be a regular school day.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Madison Jr. High welcomes students back to school, hopes to help ease transition into new year

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The first bell of the school year has rung reminding students at Madison Jr. High in Rexburg summer break has ended and the school year has begun. The school has welcomed 1,300 students into its doors making the school one of the largest middle schools in the Gem State. Of the 1,300 students, 100 of them were new students in the district and or area itself with a bunch more brand new seventh graders.
REXBURG, ID
kidnewsradio.com

3 things you need to know for Wednesday

Here’s 3 things you need to know for Wednesday, August 24, 2022. 1, Idaho’s legislators are being called back to the capital. Governor Brad Little has called for a special session to look at the state’s 2-billion dollar budget surplus. The governor is looking at a tax rebate and adding more funding to education. The session begins on September 1st.
IDAHO STATE
kidnewsradio.com

Pocatello Police Department holds awards ceremony

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello Police Department held their awards ceremony on Monday in the City Council Chambers. The ceremony aimed to recognize the efforts, sacrifices, and achievements of several department members. Two officers, Demetrius Amos and Mackenzie Handel, received a Purple Heart and the Medal of Honor,...
POCATELLO, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Prepare to Roar Campaign kicks off Monday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Following a commitment of nearly $200,000 in matching gifts and unlockable challenge dollars, Idaho State Athletics will kick off its third annual Prepare to Roar campaign on Monday, Aug. 22. “These gift matching opportunities continue to be pivotal for our department and I could not...
POCATELLO, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Bright Future in Energy Scholarship Competition winners announced

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho National Laboratory, on behalf of corporate funding provided by Battelle Energy Alliance, announced the winners of its Bright Future in Energy Scholarship Competition. The competition recognizes and awards 11th- and 12th-grade students who are interested in pursuing a college or university education focused...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

State Board of Education members support Governor’s education proposals

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State Board of Education opened its regular Board meeting Wednesday by expressing full support for Governor Brad Little’s education proposals that will be taken up next week during a special legislative session. “I think this is potentially the biggest thing that...
IDAHO STATE
kidnewsradio.com

PCSD 25 welcomes learners back to school

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 will welcome back students for their first day of school on Tuesday. Here are a few items that our learners, parents, guests and community can be on the lookout for Tuesday and throughout the 2022-2023 school year:. Take Extra Precautions: We...
POCATELLO, ID
kidnewsradio.com

IFPD Captain Bill Squires retires

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – On Thursday, the Idaho Falls Police Department hosted a retirement ceremony honoring the career of Captain Bill Squires and wishing him well as he retires from the law enforcement profession. Captain Squires joined the Idaho Falls Police Department in 1995 as a patrol officer...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

