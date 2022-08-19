Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denton Has Found Its New Police ChiefLarry LeaseDenton, TX
The Rooster Who Lived 18 Months Without a HeadAndrei TapalagaFruita, CO
These Colorado-Grown Produce Items Are a Must-Try This SeasonColorado JillPalisade, CO
Sunset Mesa case: Shirley Koch's sentence hearing delayedLavinia ThompsonMesa, CO
Sunset Mesa plea deals accepted, sentencing hearings delayedLavinia ThompsonMontrose, CO
Related
nbc11news.com
Warm Wednesday will be followed by increasing showers and storms
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Rain is in our forecast for the end of the week, but we’ve got more dry and warm weather on the way for Wednesday. This evening will be mostly sunny and warm with a few showers and thunderstorms over the mountains. Temperatures will step back from lower 90s around 6 PM to mid-80s by 8 PM, then we’ll cool into the 70s by around 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. Low temperatures will be near 64 degrees around Grand Junction and 56 degrees around Montrose. Wednesday will be mostly sunny over the valleys and partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms over the mountains. We’ll warm quickly from 50s and 60s first thing in the morning to mainly 80s by noon. High temperatures will be near 95 degrees around Grand Junction and 90 degrees around Montrose.
nbc11news.com
Temperatures on another warming trend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Throughout the day, scattered showers and thunderstorms, once again, have targeted the higher elevations. We have remained mostly dry for the valleys but not ruling out a brief passing shower for the evening into the nighttime hours. For our mountains, storms will start dissipating into the nighttime and overnight hours. For Grand Junction and Montrose, low temperatures will stay the same as last night, reaching in the lower 60s for Grand Junction and mid-50s for Montrose, staying under partly cloudy skies.
nbc11news.com
New pizza chain opens in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Valley has a new pizza restaurant for locals to grab a slice of the classic Italian-American icon. Mod Pizza, founded in 2008 in Seattle, Washington, describes its food as, “high-quality, personalized products delivered superfast.”. The chain, located at 1201 Wellington Avenue, features...
Colorado burn scars under a high flood threat Sunday
Several burn scar areas in Colorado are under a high to moderate flood threat Sunday as slow-moving storms could produce heavy rainfall and flash flooding.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Remembering the Forgotten Town and Story of Uravan Colorado
Years ago, there was a small town in Western Colorado by the name of Uravan. Uravan was located south of Grand Junction near the Utah border and was a thriving mining community. Unfortunately, because of the dangerous nature of the elements that were being mined, the town has since been...
nbc11news.com
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Colorado’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Colorado!. Colorado is a four-month-old Border Collie mix. Colorado has a lot of puppy energy but also enjoys sitting on your lap getting cuddles and pets. He gets along well with other dogs and would make a great addition to any family. Colorado walks well on a leash but is hesitant and shy in new surroundings at first.
Columbine Park Victim Cause of Death Still Unknown
The investigation into the death of Grand Junction, Colorado resident Jimmie Reaves, 59, by the Mesa County Coroner's Office is now complete.
Passenger of Car Involved Accident Cause of Death
The investigation into the death of Austin, Colorado resident Jordan Turley, 25, has been finalized by the Mesa County Coroner's Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc11news.com
Body found in Columbine Park
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department stated Monday that a dead body was found in Columbine Park on Saturday morning. The deceased, an adult woman, was pronounced dead on scene shortly after GJPD officers arrived. The GJPD stated that it does not believe the death to...
nbc11news.com
Delta County Fairgrounds gains grant for new playground
DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Health Foundation, based out of Denver, has approved Delta County’s application for a 12-month, $35,000 planning grant. Delta County plans to assemble a small group to assist with the input on the design of a new playground area on the Delta County Fairgrounds.
Custom Built Grand Junction House With Wall of Windows for Sale
The custom-built Grand Junction house was just recently listed and has five bedrooms and three bedrooms. Take a look inside the 3,000-square-foot house that sits on a .3-acre lot and is within walking distance to multiple hiking trails. There are five bedrooms and three bedrooms inside the three-story house. The...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Garfield County housing market’s fever starting to break
The housing market spiked during the pandemic; now, data shows it’s finally starting to get to a manageable place. “It’s almost like everybody’s taken a big breath, which is actually very nice,” said Erin Bassett, real estate agent for Coldwell Banker and spokesperson for the Glenwood Springs Association of Realtors. “If you want to sell your house, it’s still a great market to do that. It’s still a seller’s market.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lawsuits in pair of Colorado counties seek to force hand count in November election
Lawsuits in two Colorado counties seek to block the use of the voting machines used in those counties and force a hand count of ballots in the November election. One lawsuit was filed in El Paso County District Court by two El Paso voters, Timothy J. Kirkwood and Paul T. Prentice, against the El Paso […] The post Lawsuits in pair of Colorado counties seek to force hand count in November election appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
nbc11news.com
Another West Nile Virus case in Delta County
DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - The Delta County Health Department has announced a third case of West Nile Virus in the county this year. This individual is in his 50′s. This follows two previous cases, one from a woman in her 40′s and another from a woman in her 80′s.
KJCT8
GJHS head baseball coach resigns
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction High School has shared that their head baseball coach, Coach Dixon, announced he will be resigning. Coach Dixon was the skipper of the Grand Junction High School baseball team. Dixon took over during the covid shorted season of 2021 and led the Tigers to the CHSAA regional playoffs where they played Legacy High School.
KJCT8
Do you recognize this man?
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Crime Stoppers in Mesa County need your assistance in identifying this man who is wanted for harassment. On Wednesday, August 15, 2022, a female was shopping at Walmart on North Ave. when she noticed a man attempting to place his cell phone under her dress and take a photo. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, around 20 to 25 years old, with dark curly hair.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Silt man given 30 months probation, public service for extortion conviction, appeal in the works
Silt resident Mark Aspiri maintains he did nothing wrong despite a felony criminal extortion and harassment conviction at a trial in Glenwood Springs in June. At his sentencing hearing Tuesday before Garfield District Judge James Boyd, Aspiri said it’s been his life’s work to help others and that he finds himself in “disbelief” that he was “convicted for answering a phone call.”
Comments / 3