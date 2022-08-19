Read full article on original website
How Sanctions On China Over Taiwan Could Create A $2.6 Trillion Hole In The Global Economy
A report prepared by China's Ministry of Public Security and Ministry of State Security has indicated that $2.6 trillion may evaporate from the global economy if sanctions are imposed on China over its standoff with Taiwan, reported Nikkei Asia. This has shocked China's cabinet, the State Council. The amount is...
Chinese Tech Giant Sounds Alarm Over Finances As US-China Tensions Boil, Threatening Cash Flow
In a staff email, the founder of China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd expressed its shift of focus from pursuing scale to ensuring profits and cash flow as the global economy enters a prolonged recession, Reuters reports. "With survival the main principle, marginal businesses will be shrunken and closed, and the...
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
California to ban the sale of new gasoline cars: ‘This is huge’
Gasoline cars are set to be formally banned in California, the first announcement of its kind in the United States, which is being heralded as a major leap towards the country’s net-zero target. Under plans which will be brought into effect on Thursday, Californians will be unable to purchase new gas-powered cars from 2035 onwards, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.The rule, issued by the California Air Resources Board, requires all new cars in the state to be free of fossil fuels by that year. “This is huge,” said Margo Oge, an electric vehicles expert who oversaw the...
Police locate woman likely linked to children found dead in suitcases
South Korean police say they believe a possible relative of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand last week is likely in South Korea.Immigration records show that the unidentified woman in her 40s arrived in South Korea in 2018, but there has been no record of her departure since, said Park Seung-hoon, an official at the National Police Agency in Seoul.Park said South Korean police have conveyed the information to New Zealand police after receiving a request for investigative help. But South Korean police currently have no authority to track down the woman's whereabouts or detain...
Russia Says UK Can't Question Putin-Led Country's 'Moral Right' To Sit At G20 Over Its Own 'Illegal And Aggressive Military Campaigns'
Russia's embassy in the U.K. hits out at London for a "hypocritical" statement by its foreign ministry last week that questioned Vladimir Putin's country's "moral right" to sit at the Group of 20 summit. What Happened: The Russian embassy said in a statement that it "considers such statements especially hypocritical...
Putin Could Try To Do 'Something Particularly Disgusting, Cruel' On Aug 24, Warns Zelenskyy. 'Line Beyond Which No Negotiations Are Possible'
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed concerns that Russia might take the provocative step of putting captured Ukrainian soldiers on public trial as the war-ravaged county marks 31 years of independence next week. What Happened: Zelenskyy on Sunday cited media reports that Russia was preparing to put Ukrainian army men captured during...
South Korea risks a major population crash as the country marks its second consecutive year with the world’s lowest fertility rate
Having children has become increasingly unattractive to young South Koreans as inequality grows and housing costs surge.
Putin's Hardline Ally, Often Dubbed The Leader's 'Brain,' Loses Daughter In Car Bombing That May Have Targeted Him
The daughter of Alexader Dugin, Russian President Vladimir Putin's hardline ally, has reportedly been killed in a car bombing. What Happened: Darya Dugina, 29, daughter of an influential, ultra-nationalist philosopher, died after a car explosion on Moscow's outskirts, Russian authorities said on Sunday. The Russian Investigative Committee had opened a...
Crude Oil Is Depressed Again
The commodity market remains under bearish control on Monday; Brent is falling to reach $95.45. Oil is being pressured by the expensive “greenback”, as well as public concerns about a global recession around the world. Today’s economic slump might reduce interest in energies, having a negative impact on prices.
Why Singaporeans Are Rushing To Malaysia In Hordes, Causing Border Checkpoints To Choke
With Singapore’s central bank tightening its monetary policy to rein-in inflation, the nation’s currency has strengthened significantly against the currency of its neighbor Malaysia, which has been on an accommodative policy path. As a result, shoppers from Singapore have been traveling to Malaysia in hordes to take advantage...
How Much Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Other Cryptos Aussies Own? Government To Conduct A Stocktake To Find Out Just That
Australia announced a stocktake of its cryptocurrency holdings to help better understand and regulate the booming $1 trillion sector. What Happened: The Treasury would undertake “token mapping,” or cataloging of the types and uses of digital currency owned within the country, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said in a statement, Reuters reported.
US Urges Citizens To Leave Ukraine Immediately Amid Fears Of Renewed Russian Attacks Around Aug 24: 'Conditions May Deteriorate Without Warning'
The U.S. embassy is urging American nationals in Ukraine to leave the country immediately as Russia is expected to attack civilian infrastructure and government facilities on the war-torn country's independence day. What Happened: Kyiv on Wednesday will be celebrating 31 years of independence of Ukraine from the Soviet Union —...
Smog-Free Los Angeles Coming Soon? California Set To Ban The Sale Of Gas-Powered Vehicles By 2035
The state of California is slated to put into effect on Thursday Gov. Gavin Newsom's 2020 plan to prohibit the sale of new gasoline-powered cars and pickup trucks by 2035. What happened: The California Air Resources Board's regulations mandate that by 2035, 100% of all new cars sold in the state must be free of the emissions from fossil fuels that are mostly to blame for global warming, up from the current 12%.
Biden's Inflation Reduction Act Seen Cutting Up To $1.9 Trillion In Climate-Related Economic Damage, Latest Analysis Finds
The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) on Tuesday released its first published analysis of avoided climate-related social costs resulting from a piece of legislation. What Happened: The legislation analyzed was President Joe Biden’s $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act. The study found climate change will affect the U.S...
Jan 6. Committee Aides Went To Denmark To View Documentary Footage Featuring Key Trump Ally
A key ally of former President Donald Trump was reportedly tracked by a Danish documentary crew, and this led Jan.6 select committee investigators to take a trip to Copenhagen. What Happened: The investigators looked into 170 hours of documentary footage involving Roger Stone, who was pardoned by Trump in weeks...
Zelenskyy Said Ukraine 'Reborn' When Putin Invaded The Country: 'Most Terrible Iron Is Not Missiles, Aircraft, And Tanks But...'
As war-torn Ukraine celebrated its 31 years of independence from the former Soviet Union on Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country was 'reborn' when Russia invaded it in February. What Happened: Zelenskyy, in an emotional speech on Wednesday, commemorating over three decades of independence, sent out a message of...
Real Estate Market Cycles - Where We're At Today And What's Next
Seasons, stages, phases and cycles. In biology, astronomy, time and many other aspects of life, things repeat. Real estate is no exception. Market analysts have shown that real estate markets pass through recurring cycles. In 1933, Homer Hoyt revealed how real estate passes through stages in his book “100 Years...
BioMarin Receives European Commission's Conditional Marketing Authorization For Gene Therapy Candidate
The European Commission (EC) has granted conditional marketing authorization (CMA) to BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s BMRN lead asset ROCTAVIAN (valoctocogene roxaparvovec) gene therapy for the treatment of severe hemophilia A in adult patients. The regulatory decision is supported by significant body of data from the Roctavian clinical development program, the most...
Hudson Global Expands In India Via Hunt & Badge Acquisition; Identifies Multiple Synergies
Hudson Global Inc HSON has acquired Hunt & Badge Consulting Private Limited, an India-headquartered provider of recruitment services to customers operating in India. Financial terms were not disclosed. Hunt & Badge partners with companies of all sizes, including multinationals, across various industries to meet their talent procurement needs. Hudson expects...
