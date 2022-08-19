Read full article on original website
Related
Mark Hoppus ‘Open to Whatever the Next Phase’ of blink-182 Is
Mark Hoppus has reiterated his openness to a new chapter of blink-182. Of course, what many blink fans hope is that the singer and bassist's willingness could prompt a return of his original creative foil in the pop-punk band, vocalist and guitarist Tom DeLonge. That's despite the fact that Hoppus,...
Kourtney Kardashian poses with Travis Barker at a truck stop while on tour
Kourtney Kardashian joined Travis Barker on tour, and it looks like she had a blast. The “tour wife” has been sharing photos with her 196 million followers, and on Tuesday, she posted some fun moments from Daleville, Indiana, where they posed at a truck stop. ...
Mark Hoppus Makes Surprise Onstage Appearance at Pop-Punk Band’s Show
This week, Mark Hoppus returned to the stage when the blink-182 co-founder who last year overcame cancer hopped onstage with fellow pop-punkers Beauty School Dropout during the burgeoning band's Aug. 17 show at Los Angeles' Moroccan Lounge. The surprise appearance came during Beauty School Dropout's performance of their song "Almost...
AOL Corp
Officers Confirm Cause of Scott Disick’s Car Accident
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bureau confirmed Scott Disick was the driver in the solo traffic collision. “It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor,” the LASD said in a press release. “Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request.”
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hollywood Gossip
Jenelle Evans: MTV Wanted Me Back But I Have My Own Show on a Different Network!
Until recently, you could answer that question by going on Instagram or TikTok and seeing if Jenelle was promoting any new OnlyFans content. The site has been providing most of Jenelle and husband David Eason’s income over the past four months, and for a while, it looked as though it would remain the focus of their profession lives.
Billboard
Britney Spears Dances In the Studio As Her Collab With Elton John ‘Hold Me Closer’ Get A Release Date | Billboard News
Spears rocked high heels and red lingerie for the clip while dancing to Portugal. The Man’s 2017 hit and Elton John reveals that his and Brit’s highly anticipated collaboration ‘Hold Me Closer’ will be out this Friday.
Holly Madison Was First Intimate With Hugh Hefner While 'Really Wasted'
"I just remember drinking so many vodka cranberries all night, because I was so nervous," Madison said of the fateful night out in Hollywood with Hefner.
Poison’s Bret Michaels Says ‘Grunge Was Great’ + Alice in Chains Rode Go-Karts at His House
Poison were one of the acts that not only helped push but benefitted from the wave of glam metal acts that emerged in the late '80s, but don't look for Bret Michaels to have sour words to say when the dreaded "g" word is brought up. The singer says he doesn't have a problem with grunge and the music scene that flattened some of the momentum the band was experiencing early in their career.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kourtney Kardashian ‘Checked In’ On Scott Disick After Scary Car Accident
Despite the falling out of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s almost 10-year relationship, the Poosh founder still made sure to “check in” on the father of her three children after crashing his Lamborghini on Sunday, Aug. 21. A few sources close to the exes spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed how Kourtney reached out to her ex after the terrifying accident.
Corey Taylor Appears Maskless in Slipknot’s New ‘Yen’ Video
A few weeks after the release of the song "Yen," Slipknot have shared its trippy, accompanying music video. And for the first time in Slipknot history, Corey Taylor appears maskless in the video. The "Yen" video features cut scenes of the band performing the song in another funky-looking room, so...
Evanescence’s ‘Bring Me to Life’ Is No. 1 on iTunes + the Internet Has Questions
Everyone and their mothers know Evanescence's smash hit "Bring Me to Life" from their 2003 debut album Fallen. For some reason though, the track is currently sitting at No. 1 on iTunes, and the internet has questions as to why. Chart Data initially shared the news that the song had...
Hypebae
Aubrey O'Day Responds to Accusations Claiming She Photoshops Herself in Vacation Photos
Recently, Aubrey O’Day has been trending for her Instagram, which consists of many vacation photos that fans are claiming are photoshopped promotional images. As a result, the Danity Kane singer briefly made her Insta private before responding to the backlash. The musician shared a photo of herself hugging Jesus...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Megadeth Is Covering Judas Priest for a Mysterious New Amazon Project
While fans count the days until Megadeth's The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! album emerges on Sept. 2, the metal band has got another thing coming. Speaking with Detroit radio station WRIF, Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine recently divulged that the veteran group has recorded an as-yet-unnamed Judas Priest cover for an also yet unnamed new Amazon project, noting that "they asked us to do" it.
Eric Clapton Tried to Get Ozzy to Change New Song Lyric About Not Believing in Jesus
Ozzy Osbourne is no stranger to controversy, and the singer reveals in a new issue of Classic Rock magazine that there's a lyric on his new album that might get a little push back. In fact, it already did from one of the Patient Number 9 guest contributors, Eric Clapton.
The Top 25 Best Selling Rock + Metal Artists of All Time
Ever wonder who are the best selling rock and metal artists of all time?. In the digital age, it's more complicated to measure who has "sold" the most music. When music simply existed on vinyl, cassettes, or CD, the powers that be would just count up how many of those things were bought and that'd be a wrap. Nowaways, because we don't traditionally "pay" for music anymore, one has to assign a sales value to "occasions of listening" in the streaming world to be fair and accurate.
Machine Gun Kelly Smashes Glass Over His Face at Stadium Show – ‘I’m Rich, B–ch’
Machine Gun Kelly is starting to make smashing glass over his face a habit. After bloodying his visage with a champagne glass earlier this year, he broke a wine glass against his head onstage at a headlining concert at FirstEnergy Stadium, the home of the NFL's Cleveland Browns. He then declared, "I'm rich, bitch," as he willingly defied a curfew and readily accepted a corresponding fine for doing so.
Nickelback Tease New Music That Sounds Very Metalcore
This week, Nickelback teased music that sounds a lot like metalcore — distorted staccato guitar parts and all. The clip the Canadian rock band shared Monday (Aug. 22) suggests something new from the Chad Kroeger-led group is coming soon. But is the teaser related to a seemingly deleted tweet...
Sleep’s ‘Dopesmoker’ Vinyl Reissue Contains Real Marijuana Leaves
Sleep have taken stoner metal to a whole new level with the vinyl reissue of their album Dopesmoker, which contains real marijuana leaves pressed into the LP. It'll be available through Jack White's Third Man Records, but may be pretty challenging to get a copy of. According to the listing,...
Harper's Bazaar
Hailey and Justin Bieber Complement Each Other in Casual Weekend Looks
Hailey and Justin Bieber are masters at the art of complemented couple dressing. The pair were spotted out in LA yesterday, on the way to the birthday party for Hailey's sister Alaia Baldwin's two-year-old daughter. The couple's causal looks went together perfectly, with each wearing their own loose-fitting, summery pants.
Arctic Monkeys Debut New Song Live, Announce Seventh Album ‘The Car’
The Arctic Monkeys have lived up to their word, making sure that their latest studio album would come in under the five year mark. Getting the ball rolling on album No. 7 was a live performance of a brand new track titled "I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am" that the group debuted during their performance at 2022 Zurich Open Air Festival Tuesday night (Aug. 23), which then led to the announcement of a new album titled The Car.
Loudwire
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.
Comments / 0