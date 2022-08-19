ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth, MO

ozarksfn.com

A New Endeavor at the Marble Sale Barn

HUNTSVILLE, ARK. – For years the Marble Sale Barn was an institution in Arkansas. Located in Huntsville, it was not only a place where people could buy and sell animals, products and household items, but it was also viewed as a community gathering spot. That is what drew Christy...
HUNTSVILLE, AR
KYTV

Kitten born with 2 heads in Harrison, Ark. dies

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A kitten born with two heads in Harrison, Ark., has died. The cat survived for four days. Known as a Janus cat, the cats have a rare genetic mutation caused by excess protein production while in the womb. Janus cats are extremely rare, with only a few known cases in the modern era. Although there is little data, these cats historically have a low survival rate. Many are unable to live past the first 12 hours.
HARRISON, AR
KTLO

Baxter County Fair begins with carnival, free admission

The Baxter County Fair’s main activities will get underway Tuesday with the opening of the carnival, and the first night is free admission. The carnival will be open Tuesday through Friday from 5 to 9:30 each night and Saturday from noon to 9:30. The carnival provider, PBJ Happee Day...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
townandtourist.com

15 Treehouse Rentals in Eureka Springs (Top Rated, Family-Friendly)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Eureka Springs is one of Arkansas’s most intriguing tourist destinations. If you’re planning a trip this way, it’s time to start thinking about accommodations. For a new way to enjoy a relaxing getaway to Eureka Springs, we suggest treehouse rentals.
bransontrilakesnews.com

Boba Joe’s opens in downtown Branson

A new restaurant in downtown Branson has moved into the former Scoops ice cream location at 111 S. Commercial Street. Boba Joe’s will feature Bliss Artisan ice cream, Boba and Popping Boba Milk and Fruit Teas, and will eventually be home to Little Kitchen Cookie Company’s baked goods.
BRANSON, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Leah Rae (Pennell) Rosenstangle

Leah Rae Pennell Rosenstangle, an 85-year-old former Trenton, MO resident, passed away at 12:17 a.m., Friday, August 19, 2022, at her residence in Springfield, MO. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the Trenton First Christian Church. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. A visitation will be Tuesday from 6 until 7 p.m., at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Open viewing will be from 9 until after the visitation Tuesday. Memorial donations are suggested to St. Judes Children’s Hospital and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
TRENTON, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Pokin Around: A Springfield boat with a powerful history has uncertain future

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story inadvertently used a photo that was published without proper permission of the photographer. The well-known boat that was built — but never finished — by World War II veteran Robert Rosendahl has been moved from its storage place in Republic, and also apparently put up for sale by someone who did not own it.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Developer sues city of Branson for $28 million

A Branson developer is suing the city for nearly $28 million because it claims the city misled them on bringing water mains to a property on the western side of the city. Cushman Properties, LLC, announced the filing of lawsuit in Taney County Circuit Court on Friday, Aug. 12. “We...
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Military planes to circle above Branson tonight

BRANSON, Mo. — Military planes are scheduled to fly over and circle the Branson airport tonight. The Taney County Sheriff’s Office announced that Branson residents do not need to worry about the planes that could be circling in the sky between 5 and 10 p.m. tonight. The planes will be participating in a military training […]
sgfcitizen.org

MoDOT’s multimillion-dollar plan to make Glenstone Avenue safer

More than nine of Springfield’s most traveled road miles will get a makeover, including big changes to Glenstone Avenue. The Missouri Department of Transportation is planning a $13.6 million facelift for 9.1 miles of Glenstone between East Farm Road 100 and the roundabout at Republic Road. Kristi Bachman, a...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
94.3 Lite FM

30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever

It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
SPRINGFIELD, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Charges refiled in Missouri boat sinking that killed 17

BC-US (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office has refiled involuntary manslaughter charges against three men in connection with the sinking of a tourist boat that killed 17 people in 2018. The vehicle, known as a duck boat, sank during a storm shortly after it entered Table Rock...
BRANSON, MO

