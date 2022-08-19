Read full article on original website
ozarksfn.com
A New Endeavor at the Marble Sale Barn
HUNTSVILLE, ARK. – For years the Marble Sale Barn was an institution in Arkansas. Located in Huntsville, it was not only a place where people could buy and sell animals, products and household items, but it was also viewed as a community gathering spot. That is what drew Christy...
ksmu.org
With a 6-to-3 vote, Springfield City Council opts to let the Loose Goose fly
A team of local business owners want to put in a drive-through establishment, the Loose Goose. It would include a drive-through coffee shop, a bar, food and packaged liquor sales, pickleball courts and 33 parking spaces. The Loose Goose project site is a defunct gas station located near the busy...
KYTV
Kitten born with 2 heads in Harrison, Ark. dies
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A kitten born with two heads in Harrison, Ark., has died. The cat survived for four days. Known as a Janus cat, the cats have a rare genetic mutation caused by excess protein production while in the womb. Janus cats are extremely rare, with only a few known cases in the modern era. Although there is little data, these cats historically have a low survival rate. Many are unable to live past the first 12 hours.
KTLO
Baxter County Fair begins with carnival, free admission
The Baxter County Fair’s main activities will get underway Tuesday with the opening of the carnival, and the first night is free admission. The carnival will be open Tuesday through Friday from 5 to 9:30 each night and Saturday from noon to 9:30. The carnival provider, PBJ Happee Day...
townandtourist.com
15 Treehouse Rentals in Eureka Springs (Top Rated, Family-Friendly)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Eureka Springs is one of Arkansas’s most intriguing tourist destinations. If you’re planning a trip this way, it’s time to start thinking about accommodations. For a new way to enjoy a relaxing getaway to Eureka Springs, we suggest treehouse rentals.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Boba Joe’s opens in downtown Branson
A new restaurant in downtown Branson has moved into the former Scoops ice cream location at 111 S. Commercial Street. Boba Joe’s will feature Bliss Artisan ice cream, Boba and Popping Boba Milk and Fruit Teas, and will eventually be home to Little Kitchen Cookie Company’s baked goods.
City of Monett addresses “unusually high” utility bill for July
MONETT, Mo. – The City of Monett addresses an unusually high utility bill for the month of July. “The utility bills were unusually high for July’s usage due to a combination of extreme hot weather and very high market pricing affecting the power cost adjustment.” – The City of Monett states on Facebook.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Leah Rae (Pennell) Rosenstangle
Leah Rae Pennell Rosenstangle, an 85-year-old former Trenton, MO resident, passed away at 12:17 a.m., Friday, August 19, 2022, at her residence in Springfield, MO. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the Trenton First Christian Church. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. A visitation will be Tuesday from 6 until 7 p.m., at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Open viewing will be from 9 until after the visitation Tuesday. Memorial donations are suggested to St. Judes Children’s Hospital and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: A Springfield boat with a powerful history has uncertain future
Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story inadvertently used a photo that was published without proper permission of the photographer. The well-known boat that was built — but never finished — by World War II veteran Robert Rosendahl has been moved from its storage place in Republic, and also apparently put up for sale by someone who did not own it.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Developer sues city of Branson for $28 million
A Branson developer is suing the city for nearly $28 million because it claims the city misled them on bringing water mains to a property on the western side of the city. Cushman Properties, LLC, announced the filing of lawsuit in Taney County Circuit Court on Friday, Aug. 12. “We...
Comedian John Crist makes a Springfield video asking “Is this a church or a weed shop?”
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Comedian John Crist posted a video on his Facebook page challenging his viewers to guess whether the Springfield name of a building is a church or a weed shop. Crist is currently touring around the nation and stopped by Springfield’s Blue Room this past weekend. He opens the video, sitting in his […]
KYTV
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Missouri law goes into effect Sunday. Missouri SB 775 calls for a limit on reading materials in public and private schools. “Books are and always have been a gateway to the past and the future,” said Colleen Norman. She and other members of...
Military planes to circle above Branson tonight
BRANSON, Mo. — Military planes are scheduled to fly over and circle the Branson airport tonight. The Taney County Sheriff’s Office announced that Branson residents do not need to worry about the planes that could be circling in the sky between 5 and 10 p.m. tonight. The planes will be participating in a military training […]
sgfcitizen.org
IMAGES: From the ‘Moment of Truth Summit’ in Springfield, Mo.
Springfield played host Saturday to Mike Lindell’s “Moment of Truth Summit,” a rally against the use of machines in the American voting process. It was the first in a two-day event attracting hundreds of attendees downtown. Full story here. Story continues below. More news.
Eden Village files lawsuit against State of Missouri, MO Attorney General
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Eden Village announced on Monday they have filed a lawsuit against the State of Missouri over the passage of a bill they say would put a stop to the work Eden Village and other organizations in Missouri are doing to help Missouri’s homeless community. The Gathering Tree, doing business as Eden Village, filed […]
sgfcitizen.org
MoDOT’s multimillion-dollar plan to make Glenstone Avenue safer
More than nine of Springfield’s most traveled road miles will get a makeover, including big changes to Glenstone Avenue. The Missouri Department of Transportation is planning a $13.6 million facelift for 9.1 miles of Glenstone between East Farm Road 100 and the roundabout at Republic Road. Kristi Bachman, a...
30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
Missouri school district returning ‘corporal punishment’ for students
CASSVILLE, Mo.– An old-school discipline method is making its way back to school in one local school district. We have learned that the Cassville School District is bringing back corporal punishment for students. Under the new policy, students could be punished with a paddle. Administrators say it would be the last resort for parents and […]
ksmu.org
Around 100 properties to be sold at Greene County 2022 Tax Sale
A tax sale Monday, August 22, in Greene County will feature property owned by people who are at least two years behind in paying real estate taxes. The 2022 Tax Sale will start at 10 a.m. in Room 212 of the Historic Greene County Courthouse. Greene County Collector Allen Icet...
wpsdlocal6.com
Charges refiled in Missouri boat sinking that killed 17
BC-US (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office has refiled involuntary manslaughter charges against three men in connection with the sinking of a tourist boat that killed 17 people in 2018. The vehicle, known as a duck boat, sank during a storm shortly after it entered Table Rock...
