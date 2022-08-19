Read full article on original website
Youngsville father and son suffer loss of both home and friend
A Youngsville man is speaking out about losing his home and friend in a fatal house fire. He says not only did his family lose everything in the fire, but he also lost a friend.
Win Tickets to Billy Joel & Elton John Tribute Show at Rock ‘n’ Bowl de Lafayette
It's another great tribute show this Friday night at Rock 'n' Bowl de Lafayette!. This Friday night at Rock 'n' Bowl de Lafayette get a ll the hits of Billy Joel and Elton John as they come together in one fantastic night of live music!. The "Billy vs Elton" Tribute...
theadvocate.com
Smiley: Or Scarlett, or Sabrina, or Stella...
Robert E. Thomas, of Metairie, says, "I attended ROTC summer camp in 1975 with my fellow Tulane Army ROTC cadets at Fort Riley, Kansas. "During our first weekend leave, and having spent considerable time at the bars near Kansas State University, it was the consensus that we should celebrate by getting tattoos.
theadvocate.com
Ex-Breaux Bridge, UL baseball player hits stride in Hulu series 'Only Murders in the Building'
University of Louisiana at Lafayette alumnus Ryan Broussard went from playing baseball at Park Hardy in Breaux Bridge to playing a baseball player on Broadway. He is currently gaining attention for reprising his role as the son of the character played by Martin Short in the Hulu original series "Only Murders in the Building."
theadvocate.com
A true family restaurant: For 44 years, customers have flocked to LeBlanc's for good food and fellowship
Her name has changed from LeBlanc to Waguespack, but it doesn't matter. Everyone still knows her as Ms. Barbara, the lady who always sits at the corner table at LeBlanc's Drive Inn. That is, when she's not taking orders behind the counter or helping out at the grill in the kitchen.
theadvocate.com
Ballet, bands and basketball: 3 things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend
Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre will host communitywide auditions for advanced dancers 13+ for its 2022-2023 season from 10:30 a.m. to noon at The Dancers’ Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Court. Fee is $10. batonrougeballet.org/company-auditions/. Rock out for St. Jude. The 2022 St. Jude Jam cranks up at noon Saturday at the...
Local Pizza Restaurant Holding Fundraiser for Injured Lafayette Police Officer
The pizza company is donating proceeds to a Lafayette Police Officer who was injured on August 13.
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: Cypremort Point State Park
CYPREMORT POINT, La. (WVUE) - Cypremort Point State Park has one of the few beaches in Southern Louisiana near the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a favorite for Lafayette-area residents looking to spend a day at the beach. It features a half-mile, manmade beach along with access to water activities...
theadvocate.com
Luke Bryan, Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny: It's a 3fer at the Cajundome on Friday
Country superstar Luke Bryan's "Raised Up Right Tour" pulls into Louisiana this week, with shows Friday in Lafayette and Saturday in New Orleans, before a three-night stint in Vegas. Country singer-songwriters Riley Green ("There Was This Girl") and Mitchell Tenpenny ("Drunk Me") are the supporting acts. Five-time Entertainer of the...
Oldest Known Man-Made Structures in North America Are in Louisiana
Structures believed to be the oldest in North America made by man are in Louisiana. To be more precise: in Baton Rouge. According to a story from The Advocate, research suggests that the mounds located on LSU's campus are the oldest known structures made by man in North America. The...
theadvocate.com
Waffle House buys land in Baton Rouge. See where it will build its 18th location.
Waffle House bought a .6 acre tract on West Lee Drive, midway between Nicholson and Burbank drives for $455,000. The beloved 24-hour diner bought the land in a deal that was filed last week with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Courvest LLC, a group made up of the family of late auto dealer Price LeBlanc.
Eater
24 Delicious Hours of Eating and Drinking in Lafayette, Louisiana
Of the 39 U.S. cities and counties named for the French and American hero, the Marquis de La Fayette, Lafayette, Louisiana is the place that will show you the best time. Located about 128 miles west of New Orleans on the Vermilion River, Lafayette is a stirring gumbo of Cajun and Creole cultures, brought to life in the city’s artwork, music, and especially, food. With Lafayette at its center, Cajun country sprawls through several South Louisiana parishes and includes a constellation of small towns like Eunice, St. Martinville, New Iberia, and Breaux Bridge, all worth the drive.
iheart.com
Three Louisiana Residents Finalists For Prestigious Catholic Award
Three Louisiana residents are among the seven finalists for a prestigious award from a Catholic nonprofit. Catholic Extension grants the Lumen Christi Award to people who the Church believes are spreading the "light of Christ" in their communities. The Very Rev. Simon Peter Engurait and Karen David of Houma-Thibodaux have...
Which Restaurants Best Represent Lafayette?
Some of the best food in the world can be found in Lafayette Parish. Whether it's award-winning seafood, award-winning boudin, award-winning doughnuts - well, you get the point. We have so many restaurants who excel at their craft.
brproud.com
Charlie Wilson and Friends, Xscape, at Raising Canes River Center
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Comedy and Soul Festival is coming to the Capital City. Charlie Wilson and Friends, along with Xscape will be performing at the Raising Canes River Center on Sept. 9. The concert will begin at 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.
theadvocate.com
'We're both over the moon excited': Trina Edwards on her engagement to John Alario
Long time state legislator John Alario, 78, popped the question, and as she said she would, Trina Edwards, widow of former Gov. Edwin Edwards, accepted Alario's proposal of marriage. "We haven't picked a date or made any decisions yet," Edwards said regarding the engagement. "We are both over-the-moon excited." Edwards...
Local hospital now offering less invasive heart surgery, reverses blood in body
A procedure to safely treat carotid artery disease is now being performed in a local hospital.
Lafayette woman shot four times at friends home recalls ordeal; says they are no longer friends
Zalaya Fryer, 18, was shot four times last week at the Himbola Apartments in Lafayette.
theadvocate.com
This north Lafayette shopping center with its empty anchor space sold for over $4 million
A north Lafayette shopping center that last housed a Winn-Dixie supermarket has been sold for just over $4.13 million, records show. The Evangeline Plaza shopping center at the corner of Pont des Mouton Road and Moss Street was sold to 3803 Lafayette LLC, a company linked to Patrick Sully Barwin of Jackson, Mississippi. Genesis Investment Properties of New Jersey was the seller.
Eunice News
Collier clothed many in Eunice
It was a morning to celebrate Friday because Eunice Manor resident Mary Collier would turn 100 years old on Sunday. Collier, born on Aug. 21, 1922, in Ville Platte, is last surviving child from her family. Mary Tate Collier had an older sister Ethel Tate, and an older brother Kearney Tate, who was an attorney in Eunice. According to family friend Margaret Frey, “Mary had two other sisters, Margie…
