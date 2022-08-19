Of the 39 U.S. cities and counties named for the French and American hero, the Marquis de La Fayette, Lafayette, Louisiana is the place that will show you the best time. Located about 128 miles west of New Orleans on the Vermilion River, Lafayette is a stirring gumbo of Cajun and Creole cultures, brought to life in the city’s artwork, music, and especially, food. With Lafayette at its center, Cajun country sprawls through several South Louisiana parishes and includes a constellation of small towns like Eunice, St. Martinville, New Iberia, and Breaux Bridge, all worth the drive.

