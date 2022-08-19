ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theadvocate.com

Smiley: Or Scarlett, or Sabrina, or Stella...

Robert E. Thomas, of Metairie, says, "I attended ROTC summer camp in 1975 with my fellow Tulane Army ROTC cadets at Fort Riley, Kansas. "During our first weekend leave, and having spent considerable time at the bars near Kansas State University, it was the consensus that we should celebrate by getting tattoos.
BATON ROUGE, LA
#Dog#Rock Band#Like A Rock#Rock Star#Pets
theadvocate.com

Ballet, bands and basketball: 3 things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend

Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre will host communitywide auditions for advanced dancers 13+ for its 2022-2023 season from 10:30 a.m. to noon at The Dancers’ Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Court. Fee is $10. batonrougeballet.org/company-auditions/. Rock out for St. Jude. The 2022 St. Jude Jam cranks up at noon Saturday at the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: Cypremort Point State Park

CYPREMORT POINT, La. (WVUE) - Cypremort Point State Park has one of the few beaches in Southern Louisiana near the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a favorite for Lafayette-area residents looking to spend a day at the beach. It features a half-mile, manmade beach along with access to water activities...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Oldest Known Man-Made Structures in North America Are in Louisiana

Structures believed to be the oldest in North America made by man are in Louisiana. To be more precise: in Baton Rouge. According to a story from The Advocate, research suggests that the mounds located on LSU's campus are the oldest known structures made by man in North America. The...
Eater

24 Delicious Hours of Eating and Drinking in Lafayette, Louisiana

Of the 39 U.S. cities and counties named for the French and American hero, the Marquis de La Fayette, Lafayette, Louisiana is the place that will show you the best time. Located about 128 miles west of New Orleans on the Vermilion River, Lafayette is a stirring gumbo of Cajun and Creole cultures, brought to life in the city’s artwork, music, and especially, food. With Lafayette at its center, Cajun country sprawls through several South Louisiana parishes and includes a constellation of small towns like Eunice, St. Martinville, New Iberia, and Breaux Bridge, all worth the drive.
LAFAYETTE, LA
iheart.com

Three Louisiana Residents Finalists For Prestigious Catholic Award

Three Louisiana residents are among the seven finalists for a prestigious award from a Catholic nonprofit. Catholic Extension grants the Lumen Christi Award to people who the Church believes are spreading the "light of Christ" in their communities. The Very Rev. Simon Peter Engurait and Karen David of Houma-Thibodaux have...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Charlie Wilson and Friends, Xscape, at Raising Canes River Center

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Comedy and Soul Festival is coming to the Capital City. Charlie Wilson and Friends, along with Xscape will be performing at the Raising Canes River Center on Sept. 9. The concert will begin at 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.
theadvocate.com

'We're both over the moon excited': Trina Edwards on her engagement to John Alario

Long time state legislator John Alario, 78, popped the question, and as she said she would, Trina Edwards, widow of former Gov. Edwin Edwards, accepted Alario's proposal of marriage. "We haven't picked a date or made any decisions yet," Edwards said regarding the engagement. "We are both over-the-moon excited." Edwards...
theadvocate.com

This north Lafayette shopping center with its empty anchor space sold for over $4 million

A north Lafayette shopping center that last housed a Winn-Dixie supermarket has been sold for just over $4.13 million, records show. The Evangeline Plaza shopping center at the corner of Pont des Mouton Road and Moss Street was sold to 3803 Lafayette LLC, a company linked to Patrick Sully Barwin of Jackson, Mississippi. Genesis Investment Properties of New Jersey was the seller.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Eunice News

Collier clothed many in Eunice

It was a morning to celebrate Friday because Eunice Manor resident Mary Collier would turn 100 years old on Sunday. Collier, born on Aug. 21, 1922, in Ville Platte, is last surviving child from her family. Mary Tate Collier had an older sister Ethel Tate, and an older brother Kearney Tate, who was an attorney in Eunice. According to family friend Margaret Frey, “Mary had two other sisters, Margie…

