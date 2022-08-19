Read full article on original website
Hoover Police searching for two suspects wanted for illegal possession/use of credit card
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department is searching for two people wanted for illegal possession/use of a credit card. HPD detectives have obtained felony warrants through the Shelby County D.A.’s Office for Daniel Freeman, 40, of Bessemer and Laura Michael, 39, of Bessemer. Freeman has a bond set at $10,000 and Michael’s bond […]
wbrc.com
Missing Birmingham father ID’d as body found in burning home
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a body found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue has been identified as Nathan Gemeinhart. He was 42. Gemeinhart was declared missing by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on August 8. His car was found just a block away from the burning home.
wbrc.com
Childersburg Pastor arrested while watering neighbor’s flowers proceeds with discrimination lawsuit
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WBRC) - New video released tonight of a Childersburg pastor who was arrested while watering his neighbor’s flowers. You’ll see this intense confrontation in the police body camera video sent to our newsroom Tuesday. Disclaimer: This video contains some foul language. The 20-minute video shows Pastor...
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 23
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 23, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $189. Arrests. August 22. Henderson, Casey P; 54. Violation of domestic violence protection order. Jernigan, Coby D; 21. FTA-failure to...
wbrc.com
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Tuesday evening. Police were called to the 2400 block of Green Springs Highway at 7:23 p.m. on August 23, 2022. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering a gunshot wound. He...
wbrc.com
2nd arrest in deadly shooting of mom of 7 in Walker Co.
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County authorities say a second man has been arrested and charged in connection with the deadly shooting of a mom with seven kids. Investigators say Krystal Lynn Franklin, 33, of Jasper was shot and killed November 15, 2021 in what deputies call a potential drive-by shooting.
ABC 33/40 News
Man killed in shooting on Green Springs Highway
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was killed in a shooting in Birmingham Tuesday evening. The Birmingham Police Department said the incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. at 2418 Green Springs Highway. Police said the man was taken to a local hospital, but later died from his injuries. No...
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Bodies of man, woman found in Wylam community Tuesday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after the bodies of a man and a woman were found in an overgrown lot in the Wylam community on August 23. This is an Unclassified Death Investigation. The bodies were found in the 500 block of Cambridge Street according to Birmingham...
ABC 33/40 News
$10,000 reward offered in Bessemer shooting death
Ricky Hamrick's family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for his death. Hamrick was shot to death on July 24, 2022, on 6th Avenue in Bessemer. He was to meet someone for a buy/sell/trade transaction from an on-line deal. During the transaction, two suspects, described as black males, fired three shots into the vehicle, striking Hamrick in the head.
wvtm13.com
Police: Body found in burned home identified as missing Birmingham man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department said Wednesday that a body found in a burned home two weeks ago has been identified as a man who went missing on Aug. 8. Learn more in the video above. The Jefferson County coroner identified the victim as 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart...
40-year-old ID’d as man killed in Tuesday night shooting in Birmingham
Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a shooting Tuesday night in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Brandon Eugene King. He was 40 and lived in Birmingham. The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. at a small apartment building at 2418...
wbrc.com
Beloved business owner one of the latest victims of Birmingham violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The search continues for whoever killed a beloved Birmingham business owner this past weekend. We’re told 29-year-old Cedric Mahaffey was also heavily involved in church outreach as well. For those who knew Mahaffey, they say he could light up a room like no other. “Fun,...
Nathan Gemeinhart, missing father of 4, ID’d as man found dead in burning abandoned Birmingham house; suspect charged with capital murder
Remains found in a burning abandoned house in west Birmingham have now officially been confirmed as a Jefferson County husband and father of four reported missing a day earlier. Birmingham police identified the remains as 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart. His identity was confirmed through DNA testing, and a memorial service for...
Alabama man accused of resisting police in Jan. 6 riots allegedly told officers ‘you’re gonna lose’
A north Alabama man was arrested Wednesday morning on felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol. Bobby Wayne Russell, 48, of Falkville, is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, both felony charges. He also is charged with four related misdemeanor offenses.
wvtm13.com
Shooting in Shelby County leaves Montevallo man dead, another charged with murder
MONTEVALLO, Ala. — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday announced an arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a Montevallo man on Sunday. Jesus Maya Garcia, 58, of Montevallo, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 47-year-old Jose Alberto Mandurano Chavez, also of Montevallo.
Birmingham city workers find 2 bodies in lot
Authorities are working to determine the identities and causes of death of two people after their bodies were found decomposing in an overgrown lot in Birmingham Tuesday morning.
wbrc.com
Reward offered in man shot to death in front of young daughter
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of a man who was shot and killed in Bessemer while selling two handguns is asking for help. Bessemer Police say in a social media post, Ricky Hamrick’s family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for shooting and killing him.
Shelby County woman sentenced for embezzling over $1 million from HOA
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby County woman was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday for embezzling from her employer and the homeowners’ associations they managed. United States District Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Aimee Louise Statham, 47, of Chelsea, to 40 months in prison for wire fraud. Statham pleaded guilty to the […]
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 08/15/22 to 08/21/22
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 08/15/22 to 08/21/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 963 calls for service. There were 93 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 42 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were 14 felony arrests. There were 21 misdemeanor arrests. There were 21 traffic accidents, 194 traffic stops, and 59 traffic citations. 18 warrants were served. There were five animals picked up and one animal related citations issued.
