"House Of The Dragon" Is A Massive Hit, And Fans Are Kinda Upset About It Because It Sucked Them Back In
"Me in May 2019: Upset, disappointed. From this point on will go on a tangent about the final season, any time Game of Thrones is mentioned. Me in the year of our lord and savior 2022: Sunday evening, clock strikes 9 p.m., turn on HBO... Curses! Here we go again."
After Hawaii Five-0, Scott Caan Has Landed His Next Big TV Series
Two years after CBS' Hawaii Five-0 wrapped up its ten season run, star Scott Caan has landed his next big role on the small screen.
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
Bad Bunny to Perform Remotely From Yankee Stadium for MTV VMAs
Bad Bunny will be performing remotely for MTV’s Video Music Awards live from his “World’s Hottest Tour” stop in New York’s Yankee Stadium. Although the VMAs are being held at New Jersey’s Prudential Center, roughly 25 miles (but nightmarish traffic distance) from Yankee Stadium, Bad Bunny will be making an appearance and performing “never-before-seen choreography” through the live broadcast.
‘Fast and Furious 10’ Filming Has Neighbors Fuming Over Dangerous Car Stunts
“Fast and Furious” fans around the world are excited for the return of the franchise with the 10th installment, “Fast X,” next April. The residents of Los Angeles’ historic Angelino Heights neighborhood, not so much. Ever since it premiered in 2001, “Fast and the Furious” fans...
Major Hollywood movie 'Thomas Crown Affair' will film in San Francisco
The film will get $19.5 million in tax credits and bring $87.9 million to the SF economy.
‘Street Fighter 6’ Comes to Rolling Stone on Twitch
Street Fighter is back! Surrounding its 35th anniversary and six years after the launch of the last installment, Street Fighter V, the grandmaster of all fighting games returns to consoles and PC next year with Street Fighter 6. Rolling Stone on Twitch is here with an exclusive sneak peek at music from the game. This Friday, Aug. 26, Rolling Stone will reveal the character themes for fighters Kimberly and Juri live on our Twitch daily show, along with a number of other surprises.
