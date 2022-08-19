ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Section Of Southbound Ithaca Road Closed During Morning Commute

The Southbound lane of Ithaca Road between "5 Corners" and Elmwood Avenue will be closed from 7 a.m. until 3:30 pm Tuesday, August 23, for repair and installation of new water service. The City's Department of Public Works suggests using Cornell Street or Dryden Road as detours.
Horseheads School District hiring staff support

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads School District is now fully staffed and prepared for the 2022-2023 academic school year to begin.  Due to the pandemic teacher shortages were at the highest in history.  Dr. Thomas J. Douglas, The Superintendent of Horseheads shares with 18 News that schools are fully staffed with teachers. However, they […]
Elmira Downtown Development to get new Operations Manager

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Downtown Development will have a new operations manager starting early next month. EDD announced that Kylene Kiah will start as the organization’s Operations Manager on September 6, 2022. In the role, Kiah “will be responsible for the continued revitalization of downtown Elmira”, EDD said in its announcement. Kiah, who has […]
Local counties announce property tax auction start dates

(WETM) — After the Chemung County property tax auction wrapped up last week, Schuyler and Steuben counties have announced upcoming auction dates for the fall season. The Schuyler County Tax Foreclosure Online Auction will run from September 14, 2022, at 12 p.m through September 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Schuyler County’s auction page lists the […]
Broome County Announces New Overdose Prevention Pilot Program

The Broome County Health Department announced Monday a new program to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs, as part of its fight to reduce overdoses in the area. Broome County Opioid Awareness Council and Prevention Coalition of Broome County have partnered with Lourdes and UHS pharmacies to distribute Deterra Drug Deactivation pouches.
Need a Passport? Head to the Broome County Passport Fair

If you're planning any sort of travel in the near future and need a passport, you should make plans to attend the Broome County Passport Fair on Thursday, September 15. The Broome County Passport Fair will be held at the Chenango Town Hall on State Route 12 in Binghamton from from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.. Note that this Passport Fair will be by appointment only. If you'd like to schedule an appointment, you can do that here.
Massaro’s “Destroyer” Is Compelling While Cherry Arts’ “Essence” Is Distinctive

Opened last year along the culturally vibrant stretch of West State Street adjacent the Commons, The Rest has emerged as Ithaca’s most exciting new gallery. The brainchild of talented photographer Ben Bookout, the modest but nicely apportioned and thoughtfully furnished space hosts classes and concerts as well as regular exhibitions. It is home to one of the liveliest “first Friday” Gallery Night receptions going. It’s hard not to feel the energy going around.
Miscommunications May Be At Root Of Eviction Dispute

On August 19, the Ithaca Tenants Union (ITU) held an eviction blockade and press conference at 417 South Aurora Street. The event was organized to stop Kathy Majors, an immigrant from Laos who has lived in her home on the slopes of South Hill for nearly forty years, from being evicted by Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland County. The eviction was scheduled to be conducted by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, however it still hasn’t taken place by the time this story went to press.
Riley And Webb Win Primaries, Sempolinski To Fill Out Unexpired Term

Josh Riley has won the Democratic Primary to run for the new 19th Congressional District seat in November. With 95% of the vote counted, Riley has 63.5% of the vote while his opponent Jamie Cheney has 36.5% of the vote. The vote in Tompkins County closely mirrored the general results, with Riley winning 62.8% to Cheney’s 37.2%.
Beautification Brigade Keeps Ithaca Gorgeous

If you’re walking around Downtown Ithaca on a spring or summer morning, you’re apt to see a distinctively painted van or truck near one of the City’s many public planting sites. The artwork proclaims the vehicles as belonging to the “Beautification Brigade,” the volunteers who plant and maintain many of the floral displays around town.
Being Of Service In Ithaca And Tompkins County

Ithaca’s reputation as a hot bed of activism isn’t just based on our high degree of political involvement. This is a community that takes pride in being of service locally. No matter what you are interested in, there is no shortage of local volunteer opportunities. Here is a quick look at some of the most respected.
Woman Slashing Tires On Chestnut Street Taken Into Custody

On Tuesday at approximately 11:43 PM, the Ithaca Police Department responded to a report of a female damaging vehicle tires with a knife in the 100 block of Chestnut St. Officers responded to the area and took a female into custody under mental health law 9.41. This female’s name will not be released at this time. While Officers were investigating on the scene, they were able to locate seven vehicles that appeared to be damaged as a result of this incident.
Joe Sempolinski wins 23rd district special election

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Republican nominee Joe Sempolinski wins the U.S. House 23rd District Special Election and will serve the remainder of former Representative Tom Reed’s term until December 31st. The night ended with Sempolinski winning 38,749 votes or 53.3% of the vote, while his opponent Democratic nominee Max Della Pia trailed behind him with […]
The Inflation Reduction Act Is Just The First Step

What’s with the people holding signs about climate and Chase Bank off the east end Commons every Saturday morning? We are protesting at the Ithaca branch of Chase Bank because it lends more money to fossil fuel companies than any other bank in the world; more than $382 billion dollars since the Paris Agreement, a legally binding international treatment on climate change was adopted in 2015.
