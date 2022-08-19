Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ithaca.com
Section Of Southbound Ithaca Road Closed During Morning Commute
The Southbound lane of Ithaca Road between "5 Corners" and Elmwood Avenue will be closed from 7 a.m. until 3:30 pm Tuesday, August 23, for repair and installation of new water service. The City's Department of Public Works suggests using Cornell Street or Dryden Road as detours.
Broome County roadwork scheduled for this week
According to the Department of Public Works, the following roadwork is scheduled for this week in Broome County beginning today, August 22nd.
Horseheads School District hiring staff support
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads School District is now fully staffed and prepared for the 2022-2023 academic school year to begin. Due to the pandemic teacher shortages were at the highest in history. Dr. Thomas J. Douglas, The Superintendent of Horseheads shares with 18 News that schools are fully staffed with teachers. However, they […]
Elmira Downtown Development to get new Operations Manager
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Downtown Development will have a new operations manager starting early next month. EDD announced that Kylene Kiah will start as the organization’s Operations Manager on September 6, 2022. In the role, Kiah “will be responsible for the continued revitalization of downtown Elmira”, EDD said in its announcement. Kiah, who has […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local counties announce property tax auction start dates
(WETM) — After the Chemung County property tax auction wrapped up last week, Schuyler and Steuben counties have announced upcoming auction dates for the fall season. The Schuyler County Tax Foreclosure Online Auction will run from September 14, 2022, at 12 p.m through September 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Schuyler County’s auction page lists the […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Announces New Overdose Prevention Pilot Program
The Broome County Health Department announced Monday a new program to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs, as part of its fight to reduce overdoses in the area. Broome County Opioid Awareness Council and Prevention Coalition of Broome County have partnered with Lourdes and UHS pharmacies to distribute Deterra Drug Deactivation pouches.
Need a Passport? Head to the Broome County Passport Fair
If you're planning any sort of travel in the near future and need a passport, you should make plans to attend the Broome County Passport Fair on Thursday, September 15. The Broome County Passport Fair will be held at the Chenango Town Hall on State Route 12 in Binghamton from from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.. Note that this Passport Fair will be by appointment only. If you'd like to schedule an appointment, you can do that here.
ithaca.com
Massaro’s “Destroyer” Is Compelling While Cherry Arts’ “Essence” Is Distinctive
Opened last year along the culturally vibrant stretch of West State Street adjacent the Commons, The Rest has emerged as Ithaca’s most exciting new gallery. The brainchild of talented photographer Ben Bookout, the modest but nicely apportioned and thoughtfully furnished space hosts classes and concerts as well as regular exhibitions. It is home to one of the liveliest “first Friday” Gallery Night receptions going. It’s hard not to feel the energy going around.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ithaca.com
Miscommunications May Be At Root Of Eviction Dispute
On August 19, the Ithaca Tenants Union (ITU) held an eviction blockade and press conference at 417 South Aurora Street. The event was organized to stop Kathy Majors, an immigrant from Laos who has lived in her home on the slopes of South Hill for nearly forty years, from being evicted by Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland County. The eviction was scheduled to be conducted by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, however it still hasn’t taken place by the time this story went to press.
ithaca.com
Riley And Webb Win Primaries, Sempolinski To Fill Out Unexpired Term
Josh Riley has won the Democratic Primary to run for the new 19th Congressional District seat in November. With 95% of the vote counted, Riley has 63.5% of the vote while his opponent Jamie Cheney has 36.5% of the vote. The vote in Tompkins County closely mirrored the general results, with Riley winning 62.8% to Cheney’s 37.2%.
ithaca.com
Beautification Brigade Keeps Ithaca Gorgeous
If you’re walking around Downtown Ithaca on a spring or summer morning, you’re apt to see a distinctively painted van or truck near one of the City’s many public planting sites. The artwork proclaims the vehicles as belonging to the “Beautification Brigade,” the volunteers who plant and maintain many of the floral displays around town.
ithaca.com
Being Of Service In Ithaca And Tompkins County
Ithaca’s reputation as a hot bed of activism isn’t just based on our high degree of political involvement. This is a community that takes pride in being of service locally. No matter what you are interested in, there is no shortage of local volunteer opportunities. Here is a quick look at some of the most respected.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ten Years Later: Driving Downtown Binghamton’s Roundabout
Downtown Binghamton's most efficient and controversial traffic feature - the Court Street roundabout - opened a decade ago. The traffic circle at the busy intersection with Chenango and Exchange streets became operational - with no fanfare - on August 24, 2012. The roundabout was constructed as a key part of...
August has been full of winners at Tioga Downs Casino
Tioga Downs Casino in Nichols has been busy handing out money to jackpot winners throughout the month of August.
ithaca.com
Woman Slashing Tires On Chestnut Street Taken Into Custody
On Tuesday at approximately 11:43 PM, the Ithaca Police Department responded to a report of a female damaging vehicle tires with a knife in the 100 block of Chestnut St. Officers responded to the area and took a female into custody under mental health law 9.41. This female’s name will not be released at this time. While Officers were investigating on the scene, they were able to locate seven vehicles that appeared to be damaged as a result of this incident.
Broome Beach Bash scheduled for Saturday
Nathaniel Cole Park will host Broome County's first-ever Beach Bash this Saturday, August 27th.
Two violent Broome County felons headed to state prison
Today, the Broome County District Attorney's Office announced that two individuals, who were involved in violent felony crimes, will be going to New York State Prison.
Joe Sempolinski wins 23rd district special election
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Republican nominee Joe Sempolinski wins the U.S. House 23rd District Special Election and will serve the remainder of former Representative Tom Reed’s term until December 31st. The night ended with Sempolinski winning 38,749 votes or 53.3% of the vote, while his opponent Democratic nominee Max Della Pia trailed behind him with […]
Organization teams with local barber shops to provide free back-to-school haircuts
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers is teaming up with barber shops in Broome and Tioga counties to provide boys with new haircuts before they return to the classroom.
ithaca.com
The Inflation Reduction Act Is Just The First Step
What’s with the people holding signs about climate and Chase Bank off the east end Commons every Saturday morning? We are protesting at the Ithaca branch of Chase Bank because it lends more money to fossil fuel companies than any other bank in the world; more than $382 billion dollars since the Paris Agreement, a legally binding international treatment on climate change was adopted in 2015.
Comments / 0