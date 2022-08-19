ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, WV

WTAP

Obituary: Hartley, Leona Mae

Leona Mae Hartley, 86, of Vienna, West Virginia, born February 28, 1936, passed away peacefully in her home on July 27, 2022, with her son, Mark Hartley, by her side. Leona was one of many children and is survived by; Mildred Floyd, Emma Risinger, Geraldine Sauers, Katherine Cratty, Delmas Kellar, Hellen McIntyre, and Denzil Kellar.
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Ruble, Barbara June

Barbara June Ruble, 78, of Parkersburg, WV passed away on August 22, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by loving family, and with the compassionate care of Amedisys Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Henthorn, Richard J.

Richard J. Henthorn, 83, of Fleming, Ohio, passed away at 9:25 am, Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at his home. He was born January 8, 1939, in Marietta a son of Earl and Elizabeth Strauss Henthorn. Richard was a member of Pinehurst Christian Church. He was a veteran of the U....
FLEMING, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Stephens, Freda Mae

Freda Mae Stephens 92, of Marietta, OH. passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at her residence. She was born September 2, 1929, in Cottageville, WV., to the late Hoyt R. and Faye McGlothin Hartley. Freda was a 1946 graduate of Parkersburg High School, worked at the Marietta Tree Nursery for...
MARIETTA, OH
Vienna, WV
Obituaries
WTAP

Obituary: Brooker, Cheryl Lynn

Cheryl Lynn Brooker, 63, of Lowell, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 22, 1959, in Marietta, Ohio, to Chester C. and Shirley J. Mugrage Anthony. Cheryl was a graduate of Fort Frye High School. She...
LOWELL, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Belt, Roger Eugene

Roger Eugene Belt, 69, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away peacefully August 19, 2022, at home. Roger was born on August 12, 1953, at The City Hospital of Akron. He was the son of the late Almond Newton Belt and Doris Kenney Brill. Roger was a graduate of Parkersburg High School class of 1972. In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by grandson Brennen Patrick Phillips.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: James, Marla Jean

Marla Jean James, 63, of Greenwood, WV, departed this life Friday, August 19, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born March 2, 1959, in Clarksburg, WV, a daughter of the late Gaylord Kyle and Helen Louise (Ross) McConnell. Marla graduated from Doddridge County High School...
GREENWOOD, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Snyder, Ruth E.

Ruth E. Snyder, 82 of Rockport, WV. went home to be with the Lord on August 17, 2022, at the Waterview Point Care Facility in Marietta, OH. surrounded by her family. She was born in Rockport, WV., the daughter of the late Garfield and Lula Perkins Prine. Ruth was incredibly...
ROCKPORT, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Bibbee, Charles

Charles Bibbee, 71, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at WVU Camden Clark Memorial Campus. He was the son of the late Charles and Geneveia Greathouse Bibbee. He was a retired heavy equipment operator and truck driver. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death...
ELIZABETH, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Wilson, Donald Huston

Donald Huston Wilson, 53, of Vienna, WV, passed away on August 18, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Buck, Sharon Lea Dunham Bunner

Sharon Lea Dunham Bunner Buck, 78, of Parkersburg, passed away on August 21, 2022. She was a 1961 graduate of Parkersburg High School and attended Mt. State Business College. She is survived by her sister, Terri Dunham Strimer (Mike); several nieces and nephews; and her two doggies. She was preceded...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Goodnight, Kenneth Paul “K.P.”

Kenneth Paul “K.P.” Goodnight, of Smithville, WV, departed this life on August 21, 2022, at Dover, OH. He was born Sept. 18, 1934, at Macfarlan, WV, the son of the late Harry Clayton and Helen Marie Lemon Goodnight. K.P. was a US Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict...
SMITHVILLE, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Wood, Thomas Dale

Thomas Dale Wood, 67, of Parkersburg, died August 20, 2022, at his Residence. He was born on February 6, 1955, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Clifton and Pearl (Miller) Wood. Tom was a U.S. Army veteran serving from August 1975 until September 1978. He was transferred to...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Wildt, Mary L. Burdette

Mary L. Burdette Wildt, nee Deem, 73, of Walker, WV, died August 19, 2022, at Ohio Valley Health Care. She was born on April 23, 1949, in New Hampshire and was the daughter of the late Claremont and Arline Jacobson Deem. Mary was a homemaker for many years before finally...
WALKER, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Mayle, Gregory Lynn

Gregory Lynn Mayle, 62, of Marietta, went to be with his Lord and Saviour on August 19, 2022, at his residence. Greg was born August 16, 1960, in Xenia, OH, and was the son of the late Ervin “Bunk” L. and Lillian L. Adams Mayle. Greg had retired...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Harris, Lyda Mae

Lyda Mae Harris, 91, of Stumptown, WV, went to her heavenly home on August 19. Born in a cabin on Mikes Run on Dec. 28, 1930, Lyda spent her entire life in Calhoun County and loved every minute of it. Lyda got the most joy from spending time with her...
STUMPTOWN, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Rexroad, Gayla Ann

Gayla Ann Rexroad, 69, of Fleming, OH, died Friday morning, Aug. 19, 2022, at her home. Born August 8, 1953, in Chesterhill, OH, she was the daughter of the late Nile and Jenny Wolfe Sayers. Gayla had worked at Broughton Dairy for many years, as well as the Bartlett Farmers...
FLEMING, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Goodrich, Larry W.

Larry W. Goodrich, 67, of Spencer, WV, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on August 19, 2022. He was born October 15, 1954, in Gassaway, WV, to the late Delford and Eleanor (Starcher) Goodrich. He is preceded in death by two sisters, Judith Starcher King and Linda Goodrich Whiting, and...
SPENCER, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Doss, Joyce Ann

Joyce Ann Doss, a life-long resident of Wood County, passed away peacefully on August 20th, 2022, at the age of 80, while surrounded by her family. Joyce was born in Parkersburg on June 1, 1942. She attended Parkersburg High School and worked as a cook at the school for 25...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Anderson, Dale L.

Dale L. Anderson, 68, of Marietta, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Dale was born November 9, 1953, In Fleming, OH, to Cleston and Flora Mercer Anderson. He belonged to the Ohio Laborers Union Local 639 and retired from Kraton in 2018. Dale never met...
MARIETTA, OH

