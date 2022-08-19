Roger Eugene Belt, 69, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away peacefully August 19, 2022, at home. Roger was born on August 12, 1953, at The City Hospital of Akron. He was the son of the late Almond Newton Belt and Doris Kenney Brill. Roger was a graduate of Parkersburg High School class of 1972. In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by grandson Brennen Patrick Phillips.

