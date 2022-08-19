Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTAP
Obituary: Hartley, Leona Mae
Leona Mae Hartley, 86, of Vienna, West Virginia, born February 28, 1936, passed away peacefully in her home on July 27, 2022, with her son, Mark Hartley, by her side. Leona was one of many children and is survived by; Mildred Floyd, Emma Risinger, Geraldine Sauers, Katherine Cratty, Delmas Kellar, Hellen McIntyre, and Denzil Kellar.
WTAP
Obituary: Ruble, Barbara June
Barbara June Ruble, 78, of Parkersburg, WV passed away on August 22, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by loving family, and with the compassionate care of Amedisys Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Henthorn, Richard J.
Richard J. Henthorn, 83, of Fleming, Ohio, passed away at 9:25 am, Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at his home. He was born January 8, 1939, in Marietta a son of Earl and Elizabeth Strauss Henthorn. Richard was a member of Pinehurst Christian Church. He was a veteran of the U....
WTAP
Obituary: Stephens, Freda Mae
Freda Mae Stephens 92, of Marietta, OH. passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at her residence. She was born September 2, 1929, in Cottageville, WV., to the late Hoyt R. and Faye McGlothin Hartley. Freda was a 1946 graduate of Parkersburg High School, worked at the Marietta Tree Nursery for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTAP
Obituary: Brooker, Cheryl Lynn
Cheryl Lynn Brooker, 63, of Lowell, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 22, 1959, in Marietta, Ohio, to Chester C. and Shirley J. Mugrage Anthony. Cheryl was a graduate of Fort Frye High School. She...
WTAP
Obituary: Belt, Roger Eugene
Roger Eugene Belt, 69, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away peacefully August 19, 2022, at home. Roger was born on August 12, 1953, at The City Hospital of Akron. He was the son of the late Almond Newton Belt and Doris Kenney Brill. Roger was a graduate of Parkersburg High School class of 1972. In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by grandson Brennen Patrick Phillips.
WTAP
Obituary: James, Marla Jean
Marla Jean James, 63, of Greenwood, WV, departed this life Friday, August 19, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born March 2, 1959, in Clarksburg, WV, a daughter of the late Gaylord Kyle and Helen Louise (Ross) McConnell. Marla graduated from Doddridge County High School...
WTAP
Obituary: Snyder, Ruth E.
Ruth E. Snyder, 82 of Rockport, WV. went home to be with the Lord on August 17, 2022, at the Waterview Point Care Facility in Marietta, OH. surrounded by her family. She was born in Rockport, WV., the daughter of the late Garfield and Lula Perkins Prine. Ruth was incredibly...
RELATED PEOPLE
WTAP
Obituary: Bibbee, Charles
Charles Bibbee, 71, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at WVU Camden Clark Memorial Campus. He was the son of the late Charles and Geneveia Greathouse Bibbee. He was a retired heavy equipment operator and truck driver. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death...
WTAP
Obituary: Wilson, Donald Huston
Donald Huston Wilson, 53, of Vienna, WV, passed away on August 18, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Buck, Sharon Lea Dunham Bunner
Sharon Lea Dunham Bunner Buck, 78, of Parkersburg, passed away on August 21, 2022. She was a 1961 graduate of Parkersburg High School and attended Mt. State Business College. She is survived by her sister, Terri Dunham Strimer (Mike); several nieces and nephews; and her two doggies. She was preceded...
WTAP
Obituary: Goodnight, Kenneth Paul “K.P.”
Kenneth Paul “K.P.” Goodnight, of Smithville, WV, departed this life on August 21, 2022, at Dover, OH. He was born Sept. 18, 1934, at Macfarlan, WV, the son of the late Harry Clayton and Helen Marie Lemon Goodnight. K.P. was a US Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTAP
Obituary: Wood, Thomas Dale
Thomas Dale Wood, 67, of Parkersburg, died August 20, 2022, at his Residence. He was born on February 6, 1955, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Clifton and Pearl (Miller) Wood. Tom was a U.S. Army veteran serving from August 1975 until September 1978. He was transferred to...
WTAP
Obituary: Wildt, Mary L. Burdette
Mary L. Burdette Wildt, nee Deem, 73, of Walker, WV, died August 19, 2022, at Ohio Valley Health Care. She was born on April 23, 1949, in New Hampshire and was the daughter of the late Claremont and Arline Jacobson Deem. Mary was a homemaker for many years before finally...
WTAP
Obituary: Mayle, Gregory Lynn
Gregory Lynn Mayle, 62, of Marietta, went to be with his Lord and Saviour on August 19, 2022, at his residence. Greg was born August 16, 1960, in Xenia, OH, and was the son of the late Ervin “Bunk” L. and Lillian L. Adams Mayle. Greg had retired...
WTAP
Obituary: Harris, Lyda Mae
Lyda Mae Harris, 91, of Stumptown, WV, went to her heavenly home on August 19. Born in a cabin on Mikes Run on Dec. 28, 1930, Lyda spent her entire life in Calhoun County and loved every minute of it. Lyda got the most joy from spending time with her...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTAP
Obituary: Rexroad, Gayla Ann
Gayla Ann Rexroad, 69, of Fleming, OH, died Friday morning, Aug. 19, 2022, at her home. Born August 8, 1953, in Chesterhill, OH, she was the daughter of the late Nile and Jenny Wolfe Sayers. Gayla had worked at Broughton Dairy for many years, as well as the Bartlett Farmers...
WTAP
Obituary: Goodrich, Larry W.
Larry W. Goodrich, 67, of Spencer, WV, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on August 19, 2022. He was born October 15, 1954, in Gassaway, WV, to the late Delford and Eleanor (Starcher) Goodrich. He is preceded in death by two sisters, Judith Starcher King and Linda Goodrich Whiting, and...
WTAP
Obituary: Doss, Joyce Ann
Joyce Ann Doss, a life-long resident of Wood County, passed away peacefully on August 20th, 2022, at the age of 80, while surrounded by her family. Joyce was born in Parkersburg on June 1, 1942. She attended Parkersburg High School and worked as a cook at the school for 25...
WTAP
Obituary: Anderson, Dale L.
Dale L. Anderson, 68, of Marietta, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Dale was born November 9, 1953, In Fleming, OH, to Cleston and Flora Mercer Anderson. He belonged to the Ohio Laborers Union Local 639 and retired from Kraton in 2018. Dale never met...
Comments / 0