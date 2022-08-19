ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Bad Bunny to Perform Remotely From Yankee Stadium for MTV VMAs

Bad Bunny will be performing remotely for MTV’s Video Music Awards live from his “World’s Hottest Tour” stop in New York’s Yankee Stadium. Although the VMAs are being held at New Jersey’s Prudential Center, roughly 25 miles (but nightmarish traffic distance) from Yankee Stadium, Bad Bunny will be making an appearance and performing “never-before-seen choreography” through the live broadcast.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Taylor Swift hit with $1 million copyright lawsuit over 2019 ‘Lover’ book

More bad blood? An author has slapped Taylor Swift with a copyright lawsuit claiming that the pop songstress ripped off her book. Teresa La Dart has sued Swift for more than a million dollars alleging the singer copied the author’s 2010 self-published book of poetry, “Lover” for the companion booklet for the 2019 “Lover” album. In a complaint filed in a Tennessee federal court on Aug. 23, La Dart accused the “All Too Well” performer of ripping off her tome of “poems, anecdotes and photos.” The lawsuit alleged that someone on Swift’s team saw La Dart’s book and decided to replicate the book’s...
SFGate

‘Street Fighter 6’ Comes to Rolling Stone on Twitch

Street Fighter is back! Surrounding its 35th anniversary and six years after the launch of the last installment, Street Fighter V, the grandmaster of all fighting games returns to consoles and PC next year with Street Fighter 6. Rolling Stone on Twitch is here with an exclusive sneak peek at music from the game. This Friday, Aug. 26, Rolling Stone will reveal the character themes for fighters Kimberly and Juri live on our Twitch daily show, along with a number of other surprises.
