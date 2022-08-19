Read full article on original website
Related
After Hawaii Five-0, Scott Caan Has Landed His Next Big TV Series
Two years after CBS' Hawaii Five-0 wrapped up its ten season run, star Scott Caan has landed his next big role on the small screen.
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
Olivia Wilde Broke Her Silence On The Viral Moment She Was Served Custody Papers From Jason Sudeikis On Stage
"Sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship.”
Major Hollywood movie 'Thomas Crown Affair' will film in San Francisco
The film will get $19.5 million in tax credits and bring $87.9 million to the SF economy.
RELATED PEOPLE
"House Of The Dragon" Is A Massive Hit, And Fans Are Kinda Upset About It Because It Sucked Them Back In
"Me in May 2019: Upset, disappointed. From this point on will go on a tangent about the final season, any time Game of Thrones is mentioned. Me in the year of our lord and savior 2022: Sunday evening, clock strikes 9 p.m., turn on HBO... Curses! Here we go again."
Comments / 0