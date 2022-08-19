Read full article on original website
Related
gladstonedispatch.com
Missouri's Gov. Parson stumps for tax cut while Democrats promise scrutiny
(The Center Square) – On the second day of his four-day tour of Missouri’s larger communities, Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s message on Wednesday in St. Louis was that his proposed tax cut is fair, focused and won’t jeopardize state programs. When asked about possibly reducing or...
gladstonedispatch.com
NAACP, League of Women Voters sue to block Missouri’s new election law
Absentee voters sign in at the St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners, 300 N. Tucker Blvd., on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. (Photo by Wiley Price/St. Louis American) The League of Women Voters of Missouri and Missouri NAACP filed a lawsuit Monday attempting to block a wide-ranging elections bill they argue violates the right to core political speech by curtailing voter engagement.
gladstonedispatch.com
Citing Greitens defeat, John Wood abandons independent run for U.S. Senate in Missouri
Despite assurances that the outcome of the Republican U.S. Senate primary would not alter his plans to run as an independent, John Wood announced Tuesday he was ending his campaign. The reason: Former Gov. Eric Greitens did not win the GOP nomination. “I made the decision to run for the...
gladstonedispatch.com
Missouri governor calls special session after Labor Day on $700 million income tax cut
Gov. Mike Parson announces on Aug. 22, 2022, his plan to call lawmakers for a special session Sept. 6 in order to pass income tax cuts and agricultural tax credits (Tessa Weinberg/Missouri Independent). Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday that state lawmakers will be returning to the Missouri Capitol after the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kttn.com
State Senator Dan Hegeman asking Missourians to “Think Carefully” when voting on recreational marijuana in November
State Senator Dan Hegeman of Cosby is asking Missourians to “think carefully” when voting on the November ballot issue that would allow sales of recreational marijuana to persons 21 years of age and older. In 2018, 65 percent of Missouri voters said “yes” to “medical marijuana”. This allowed...
Lawsuit filed to bar marijuana legalization question from Missouri ballot
A Jefferson City woman who works with a national anti-drug organization filed a lawsuit last week to block an amendment to legalize recreational marijuana from the Missouri ballot. The post Lawsuit filed to bar marijuana legalization question from Missouri ballot appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City woman files lawsuit aimed at knocking recreational pot off Missouri ballot
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — An anti-drug group on Monday announced support for a lawsuit to take a recreational marijuana legalization proposal off Missouri’s November ballot. Jefferson City resident Joy Sweeney filed the lawsuit Friday with support from the national anti-drug group Protect Our Kids. The suit alleged that...
gladstonedispatch.com
Parson's special session to tackle income tax cuts, agriculture tax credits
Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday that he will call Missouri lawmakers back to the state Capitol for a special session on Sept. 6 to address income tax cuts and agriculture tax credit programs. Parson said the special session will center around a single bill originating in the Senate that would...
Kansas abortion vote: Why recount with such a large margin?
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights has been affirmed through a partial hand recount, a move forced by two Republican activists. Nine of the state’s 105 counties conducted the recount at the request of Melissa Leavitt, of Colby, in far northwestern Kansas, who has pushed for tighter election laws. A longtime anti-abortion activist, Mark Gietzen, of Wichita, covered most of the costs. He is vowing to sue for a full statewide recount. A larger than expected turnout of voters on Aug. 2 rejected a ballot measure that would have removed protections for abortion rights from the Kansas Constitution and given to the Legislature the right to further restrict or ban abortion. It failed by 18 percentage points, or 165,000 votes statewide. After the recount, the side that supported the measure gained six votes and those opposed to it lost 57 votes.
Eden Village files lawsuit against State of Missouri, MO Attorney General
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Eden Village announced on Monday they have filed a lawsuit against the State of Missouri over the passage of a bill they say would put a stop to the work Eden Village and other organizations in Missouri are doing to help Missouri’s homeless community. The Gathering Tree, doing business as Eden Village, filed […]
Missouri marijuana campaign made ballot with tactic that surprised longtime observers
In a span of a little over two weeks, an initiative petition to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri made an unexpected comeback. In late July, unofficial tallies showed the Legal Missouri campaign 2,275 signatures short of the threshold for getting on the ballot, leading many to believe its hopes were dashed. By Aug. 9, the […] The post Missouri marijuana campaign made ballot with tactic that surprised longtime observers appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KYTV
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Missouri law goes into effect Sunday. Missouri SB 775 calls for a limit on reading materials in public and private schools. “Books are and always have been a gateway to the past and the future,” said Colleen Norman. She and other members of...
Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights
Voters on Aug. 2 rejected a ballot measure that would have removed protections for abortion rights from the state's constitution.
Kansas counties announce recount total of abortion amendment
The Johnson County Board of Canvassers voted to accept the recount of Amendment two on the Aug. 2 primary ballot.
sgfcitizen.org
Voting machines blasted at Springfield’s Mike Lindell event
Springfield played host Saturday to Mike Lindell’s “Moment of Truth Summit,” a rally against the use of machines in the American voting process. It was the first in a two-day event attracting hundreds of attendees downtown. In the wake of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, MyPillow founder...
gladstonedispatch.com
Masks are linked to satanic rituals, St. Louis County executive candidate claims in suit
ST. LOUIS — The Republican nominee aiming to take St. Louis County's top government job filed suit this week against her former employer over mask and vaccine mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic, claiming religious discrimination. Katherine Pinner, a 55-year-old political newcomer from unincorporated St. Louis County near Affton, sued...
Columbia Missourian
Voters to decide who oversees Missouri National Guard in state government
The Missouri National Guard would become its own entity in state government rather than being a part of the Department of Public Safety under a proposal voters will be asked to approve Nov. 8. Supporters of the proposed amendment to the state constitution, known as Amendment 5, say the measure...
kcur.org
In Johnson County recount, it's still a blowout loss for the Kansas anti-abortion amendment
Voters in Kansas’ largest county overwhelmingly rejected an amendment to strip abortion rights from the Kansas Constitution, according to an official recount that wrapped up Saturday. The recount tally still left the measure, which would have opened the door for the Legislature to impose an abortion ban, roundly defeated.
Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law
At least 10 Ohio counties have passed resolutions blocking the development of new utility scale wind and solar projects within all or part of their jurisdictions in the last year. The counties’ moves come after the October 2021 enactment of a state law giving the locals the veto power over renewable energy generation sites — […] The post Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Comments / 1