Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
outlooknewspapers.com
Pasadena Educational Foundation Announces 7 New Board Members
First published in the Aug. 11 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Seven new members were recently elected to the Pasadena Educatonal Foundation’s board of directors: Karen Burgess, Karina Montilla Edmonds, Carina Jacob, Richard Kidd, Steven Miller, Mabell Garcia Paine and Patrick Zarifian. The election was held at the...
outlooknewspapers.com
Pasadena-Altadena Links Awards High School Seniors $33,000 in Scholarships
First published in the Aug. 11 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Pasadena-Altadena chapter of the Links Inc. recently announced monetary awards to scholarship recipients. Special awards were given in collaboration with the Pasadena Altadena Community Endowment Fund. Local high school seniors and college students were awarded a total...
outlooknewspapers.com
Luther Burbank Hit Hard From Enrollment Declines
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Declining enrollment has been an issue for schools throughout all of California, and the Burbank Unified School District has not been immune to the problem. There are nearly 1,000 fewer students on Burbank campuses in the 2022-23 academic...
outlooknewspapers.com
LCF in a Pickle Over Popular Sport
First published in the Aug. 18 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Dozens of community members flocked to La Cañada Flintridge’s City Hall chambers Tuesday, and it had nothing to do with the housing element or a proposed residential development being on the agenda. The item of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
outlooknewspapers.com
City Approves Work Plan for Turbines at Grayson Plant
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Seemingly concluding that there was little other choice, a majority of the City Council on Tuesday approved engineering work to accommodate up to three modern natural gas-powered turbines to be installed at the Grayson Power Plant. The council’s...
outlooknewspapers.com
Public Comment at City Council
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Burbank Leader. If we have learned nothing else from events of the last few years, we have learned that people want their government leaders to listen to them. And so, it was remarkable that on July 26 the Burbank City...
outlooknewspapers.com
Local Water Conservation Is Part of Broader Solution
First published in the Aug. 11 print issue of the San Marino Tribune. Significant outdoor water conservation is needed in San Marino. For some residents, watering has been restricted to as little as a single day per week. Climate change is challenging every water resource throughout the state and across...
outlooknewspapers.com
BUSD Students Return With Renewed Energy
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Burbank students made their way back to campuses Monday with an energy that had not been seen in years. The Burbank Unified School District managed to keep its doors open in 2021-22 despite the fluidity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that experience gave teachers, administrators and parents a sense of optimism this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
outlooknewspapers.com
After Election, Women to Outnumber Men on City Council
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Women will outnumber men on the Burbank City Council for the first time in the city’s history. Three of the five seats on the council are up for grabs, and all five of the candidates who have filed for positions on the ballot for the Burbank general municipal election on Nov. 8 are women.
outlooknewspapers.com
Eat Healthy at Pasadena Certified Farmers’ Markets
First published in the Aug. 11 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. We have school snacks ready for those hungry students back in the classroom available at the Pasadena Certified Farmers’ Markets. Located at Victory Park, 2641 and 2575 Paloma St., on Saturday and Villa-Parke Community Center, 363 E....
outlooknewspapers.com
Eager Students Return to Glendale Campuses
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The atmosphere in Grandview, which is part of Glendale, was a bit more kinetic than usual Wednesday morning, as eager and excited children weaved their way through the neighborhood grid with their possibly more excited parents to kick off their first day of the school year.
outlooknewspapers.com
Family-Owned Kabob Joint Expands Outside the Mall
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. After more than four decades of grilling up its signature plates, Massis Kabob is changing things up a little bit. The family-owned local brand, which has amassed six mall-based locations since launching in the Glendale Galleria in 1976,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
outlooknewspapers.com
Students Return to School; Hopes High for ‘Normal’ Year
First published in the Aug. 18 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. It was the first day of a new school year full of new faces for the La Cañada Unified School District on Monday, and with it came a feeling Superintendent Wendy Sinnette had not sensed since before the coronavirus pandemic.
outlooknewspapers.com
Inquiring Minds
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Burbank Leader. I just read in the Burbank Leader (Aug. 13) that we may be spending $50 million to upgrade, improve and enhance George Izay Park and environs, including the addition of 100 trees. I have my reservations about this but accept that sometimes progress comes in mysterious ways.
outlooknewspapers.com
City, Tesla in Talks to Expand EV Charging Outlets
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Tesla has approached the city of Burbank requesting that Burbank Water and Power collaborate with the company to install Tesla electric-vehicle chargers on city-owned property. The City Council recently gave approval for BWP to proceed with negotiations. Tesla...
outlooknewspapers.com
Chiefs First on the Scene at Fire
First published in the Aug. 11 print issue of the San Marino Tribune. San Marino Fire Chief Mario Rueda and Division Chief Mark Dondanville responded to a house fire last Tuesday when they returned to the station shortly before noon after a morning of inspections. Dondanville observed smoke in the...
outlooknewspapers.com
Crash Victim’s Mother Sues City, County
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The mother of one of three people killed in a fiery three-vehicle collision in Burbank in 2021 that allegedly occurred during an illegal street race is suing the city and Los Angeles County, alleging officials knew of prior unlawful high-speed conduct and failed to take proper steps to curtail it.
outlooknewspapers.com
Crimes and Arrests
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Investigators are seeking witnesses to a commercial burglary that occurred at a store in the 600 block of Colorado Boulevard at 4:43 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. An unidentified man was seen throwing a rock to shatter the front glass door to break in and steal more than $1,000 from the business. He was described as a 30-45-year-old man standing between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds and wearing a dark hoodie, gloves, pants and sneakers.
outlooknewspapers.com
Falcons, Nitros, Tornados Open Volleyball Season
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The nets are being strung on the court with care, for the high school girls’ volleyball season soon will be there for Crescenta Valley, Glendale and Hoover. All three play in the Pacific League, which retained its unique scheduling where all the schools play each other once before being separated into upper and lower competitive tiers for the second round of league competition.
Comments / 0