Volunteers handing out free produce at VA Bedford recognized by WBZ Ice Cream Social

By Anna Meiler
 5 days ago

BEDFORD – At the VA Bedford Healthcare, volunteers handed out hundreds of bags of fresh produce and some peace of mind on Thursday.

"There are some months we're just barely making it by and this has really been a great help," said Charles Page, a Navy veteran who came by the free produce market .

Cars full of veterans and their families and even some active service members line up at VA Bedford once a month to pick up fresh fruits and vegetables.

"The price of food and produce has gone up so much and I'm retired and every little bit helps," said Lenny Penrose, an Army veteran from Billerica.

The groceries are from the Greater Boston Food Bank. The goal is to tackle food insecurity with fresh food to promote health and wellness. But, it also means something more.

"They know someone grew it, someone donated it, someone brought it here, someone bagged it. They feel a lot of people in the community have touched that to say we haven't forgotten you, we care about your service and sacrifice, we want to make your life better so I think a can of peas wouldn't say the same thing," said Laurel Holland with VA Bedford Healthcare System.

At the heart of the operation are a group of selfless volunteers.

"Knowing we're doing something right for our veterans who did everything for us – you can do just a little bit and it makes you feel good," said Karen Blandini.

The volunteers do this on the third Thursday of every month, all year long, in all kinds of conditions.

"Snow, rain, frigid, high heat and humidity- they've been out here through it all," said Page. "If I could give back anything to them I would."

That's why WBZ-TV was so happy for the chance to show them some appreciation with a surprise ice cream party.

"I was ecstatic. I was like oh my goodness someone is recognizing us and what we're doing and ice cream! Who doesn't want ice cream? It's wonderful!" said Blandini.

WBZ-TV handed out sweet treats to the volunteers and the veterans which were all donated by Bedford Farms Ice Cream.

"Give them a pat on the back and say hey, the work you do is really appreciated. This is one little gesture we can help out with," said David Venuti, the owner of Bedford Farms Ice Cream.

These volunteers certainly deserve it.

The veterans said they're not only grateful for the food, but for the feeling they drive away with: "It means that people care and that's the top thing," said Penrose.

IN THIS ARTICLE
