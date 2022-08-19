Read full article on original website
Hancock County Fair August 31-September 5, 2022 at Fairgrounds in FindlayMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Bluegrass, Gospel Singers Darin and Brooke Aldridge to Sing at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 18Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Laurie Berkner to Perform at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 27Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Free Breakfast for Kenton Students
The Kenton City School District offers free breakfast. Students are encouraged to start their day the right way by enjoying school breakfast. Having breakfast to start the day is known to give you more energy, keep your body healthy and helps improve your grades. The free breakfast is for all...
MLJ Library Announces Next Trivia Night
The next trivia night at the Mary Lou Johnson Hardin County District Library has been scheduled for this Saturday August 27. It will start at 7 Saturday at the library in Kenton. The theme for this trivia night is All Things Food. You can register for free by following a...
SOUP Serving Meal this Week
The SOUP Kitchen continues to serve meals this week. The meals are served from 11 until 1 at the Coterie in downtown Kenton. Meals were served Monday, Tuesday and today, and they will also be served Thursday and Friday at the same location. SOUP meals are all home cooked and...
Church Serving Community Meal in Alger
The Alger First United Methodist Church will provide a free meal in Alger this Wednesday August 24. The dine in or carry out dinner will be served from 4:30 until 6 Wednesday evening at the Community Outreach Center 305 North Main Street in Alger. The August menu is beef stroganoff,...
Two Special Days Scheduled at 2022 Wyandot County Fair
Special days have been set aside for two groups at the upcoming Wyandot County Fair. Veterans Day is Tuesday September 13. Veterans with proof of service will be admitted for free. Senior Citizens Day is Wednesday September 14. Those 62 and over will be admitted for $3 on that day.
Kenton School Staff Ready to Welcome Back Students Wednesday
Kenton City School staff members are excited to welcome students back to the district this Wednesday. This (Monday) morning, all Kenton City Schools staff were welcomed back with remarks given by Superintendent Chad Thrush. Tim Kight of Focus 3 talked about The Edge and being the best version of themselves.
KENTON CITY COUNCIL’S 16TH REGULAR SESSION OF 2022
Two new ordinances were passed by Kenton City council Monday evening. Ordinance 22-025 provides additional appropriations and allows for transferring of funds. A breakdown of funds is below:. Ordinance 22-021 authorized the city to enter into a highway improvement project with ODOT.
Convocation to Welcome New Students into the Academic Community at Bluffton University
BLUFFTON, Ohio—Bethny Ricks, a speaker, author and leadership expert, will be the featured speaker at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 in Yoder Recital Hall as Bluffton University welcomes the class of 2026 during its Opening Convocation. Ricks will share “Mirror, Mirror,” which provides an unconventional perspective on life,...
NFIB Presents Representative Cross With Prestigious Guardian of Small Business Award
KENTON (Aug. 23, 2022) — NFIB, Ohio’s leading small business advocacy organization, today presented its prestigious Guardian of Small Business Award to state Rep. Jon Cross. He was recognized for his outstanding efforts to support small business issues in the Ohio Legislature. Cross currently serves Ohio’s 83rd House...
Quest FCU Opens Branch in Russells Point
A new branch of Quest Federal Credit Union opened this morning. The newest branch is located at 148 West Main Street in Russells Point. It opened for business today. The staff members at the Russells Point location are:. Karen Breidenbach, VP of Branch Operations. Kerri Schlatter, Member Service Supervisor. Grant...
Service Announcement For Tamara L. “Tammy” Harvey
A graveside service for Tamara L. “Tammy” Harvey will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Kenton. Tammy died on June 21, 2020, and was cremated. A full obituary was run at an earlier date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Kenton Bus Drivers Designate Safety Points on Routes
Kenton City School bus drivers prepared for the start of the new school year by marking their designated area of safety points on their routes. Students are reminded that once they disembark the school bus, they are to stand at their designated area of safety and make eye contact with their bus driver.
2002 Football State Champions Celebration Event
In celebration of the 20th Anniversary of Kenton Football’s 2002 State Championship, the Kenton School District is inviting the members and coaches of the 2002 Kenton Football team back to Robinson Field this Friday, August, 26th for a celebration event as the Wildcats host Elida. Members of the 2002...
Allen County Sheriff Refutes Claim About Fenanyl Laced Currency at Allen County Fair
Allen County Sheriff Matthew Treglia shot down claims that fentanyl laced currency was found at the Allen County Fair. In a release, the Sheriff said local residents, concerned citizens and even national media outlets have called and asked questions about the rumor, which was posted on social media. Sheriff Treglia...
Forest Looking to Fill Temporary Position
The Village of Forest is seeking a qualified and dependable person for a part time, temporary position as Office Assistant, Tax and Utility Clerk. This position will require 20 hours a week at the Village Offices in Forest. The successful applicant will work with the Interim Fiscal Officer and will...
Kenton Boys Soccer Coach Picks up his 150th Win
On Saturday, August 20th the Kenton Boys Soccer team picked up their first win of the season by defeating Bellefontaine 4-1 in Varsity action. With Saturday’s win Coach Jamie Bartlett picked up his 150th win as a coach. Coach Bartlett served 2 years as JV coach and has been the Varsity coach for 23 years. Congratulations Coach Bartlett on your big win.
Average Gas Price Up a Few Cents from Last Week
After dropping for several weeks in a row, the average price for a gallon of gas in Hardin County edged higher this week. According to AAA, the average today is $3.57, compared to $3.53 a gallon last week. The lowest average price in our region is $3.52 a gallon found...
Marysville OSP Post Announces OVI Checkpoint This Week
Marysville – The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today local law enforcement will operate a sobriety checkpoint to deter and intercept impaired drivers this week. The county where the checkpoint will take place will be announced the day prior to the checkpoint, and the location will be announced the morning of the checkpoint.
