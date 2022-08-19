Read full article on original website
Zenvo will launch a new V12-engined hybrid hypercar in 2023
Zenvo Automotive will reveal a completely new, clean-sheet V12 hybrid hypercar next year, one capable of revving to 10,000rpm. The design has been kept a secret and shown only to prospective customers ahead of its public debut in 2023. Commercial boss Jens Sverdrup told TopGear.com the hypercar will feature a brand-new modular carbon fibre chassis, a new gearbox, new modular V12 engine and electric drivetrain all designed and built in-house.
Dr. Seuss’ House With ‘Cat in the Hat’ Door Selling in California for $19 Million
A house in LaJolla, California, once home to Theodore Giesel, best known as Dr. Seuss, is up for sale. The "Cat in the Hat" author purchased the home in 1947 and spent hours overlooking the Pacific Ocean from his office while dreaming up his beloved characters. Since Dr. Seuss was all about educating young minds, and the proceeds from the sale of his house will go towards education. The University of California San Diego, home to the Geisel Library, will be the beneficiary of this sale.
