Austin, TX

Viral TikTok Calls These Texas Hangouts A 'Red Flag'

By Ginny Reese
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A TikTok video has gone viral after naming some "red flags" across Texas. My San Antonio reported that Derek Baiza listed some well-known places across Texas, saying that it's a red flag for people to hang out there.

"If they're from Texas and hang out in these areas," the video says. It then goes on to list cities and popular tourist sites in those locations.

So which sites are red flags? According to Baiza, here are red flag spots across the state:

  • Austin: 6th Street
  • San Antonio: River Walk
  • Dallas: Deep Ellum
  • Lubbock: Depot District

Check out the viral TikTok video below, which has already racked up more than 175,000 views:

Some of the comments disgaree with the TikTok user's analysis. One comment reads, "River Walk is a vibe." Another comment states, "The River Walk is beautiful though, you should've put the St. Mary's Strip instead."

Do you agree with Baiza?

J Hemphill
4d ago

it is sad to say that with the way the world is now, every place you go are "red flags". no place is immune from trouble.

4
DeeBee Sting
5d ago

Red flag for what? People who have an active social life and like to have fun?

11
Frank
5d ago

Why is it a red flag? Very confused why this is even an article.

14
 

Awesome 98

Take a Look Inside the Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas

If you cruise just northwest of Fredericksburg, Texas you'll find a little town called Mason. You'll also find the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State. Keep reading to check out the inside of this massive mansion. Located in the Texas Hill country, the Seaquist House, which became a...
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Observer

Heavy Rain Unleashes a Monsoon of Amusing Tweets, TikToks and Memes

The torrential downpour that rolled across North Texas between Sunday night and Monday gave us the equivalent of more than six months of rain. It also gave us massive flooding, traffic problems and tweets of people pointing out that God must be punishing us for daring to ask for a little rain.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas Home Prices Starting To Fall

The rise in home prices is slowing in big cities across Texas as housing inventories rise and sales decline. In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, home prices stalled on a month-to-month basis, holding firm at $430,000 from May to June, according to the Re/Max National Housing Report. However, median home prices...
TEXAS STATE
Keira Lane

What's Next for Texas Weather?

Texas is the perfect example of the climate crisis and how it affects not just each individual be it cost of electricity or simply going outside. This year, Texas has seen the worst drought since 2011-2012 though not yet peak 2011 drought levels and July ended in the number two position in being the warmest of any month here on record.
TEXAS STATE
Austin, TX
