ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

3 Major Airlines Axe Popular Nonstop Routes From Texas Airport

By Dani Medina
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wG9vg_0hNgJrTh00
Photo: Getty Images

Three major airlines are halting some nonstop routes from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport .

American Airlines will no longer service a nonstop route between Austin and San Juan, Puerto Rico, starting in November, according to Culture Map Austin . The route was launched last October. No other airline offers nonstop flights from Austin and San Juan.

Alaska Airlines' nonstop route from Austin and Boise, Idaho, is also on the chopping block starting September 30. This was the only nonstop service between Austin and Boise.

Lastly, JetBlue Airways is suspending (not canceling) its nonstop routes between Austin and Newark Liberty International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport. Travel to Newark will be suspended from February-July 2023 while travel to LA is on hold from February-May 2023. Other airlines currently offer nonstop service from Austin to Newark and LA.

These staffing troubles are could continue into 2023, according to industry officials. "There's a supply-and-demand imbalance right now," American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said in June.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Austonia

Austin is a ‘Gen Z haven,’ according to new study

Austin is the top city in Texas for Gen Zers to settle down and eighth across the U.S., according to a new study. The study, released this month by CommercialCafe, ranked which cities had the highest potential to be “Generation Z havens” based on affordability, unemployment rate, potential for remote work, recreation establishments and percentage of Gen Z population. In eighth place, Austin scored 53.03 out of 100 total points with three other Texas cities joined the rankings: El Paso in ninth place, Houston in 11th place and San Antonio in 18th place.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Newark, TX
City
San Juan, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Boise, ID
City
Austin, TX
Austonia

City of Austin and LCRA operate one of the top-emitting coal plants in the US

The Fayette Power Project is one of the country’s top polluting power plants, according to a report in E&E News. The plant, which is also known as Sam Seymour Power Plant, made the list at No. 10, below other Texas plants including W.A. Parish, a facility located south of Houston. Fayette began operations in 1979 and is owned by the Lower Colorado River Authority and Austin Energy. The coal-fired plant near La Grange, Texas, is not regularly in the top 10, the report notes. But other coal plants have had a decline in their power output, pushing Fayette onto the list.
AUSTIN, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas Home Prices Starting To Fall

The rise in home prices is slowing in big cities across Texas as housing inventories rise and sales decline. In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, home prices stalled on a month-to-month basis, holding firm at $430,000 from May to June, according to the Re/Max National Housing Report. However, median home prices...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonstop Flights#Business Industry#Linus Business#Jetblue Airways
KVUE

The history of pie in Kyle, the 'Pie Capital of Texas'

KYLE, Texas — Kyle is home to a little over 49,000 people. Some have lived there their whole lives, while others are new in town. Something else that's fairly new? Kyle's "Pie Capital of Texas" title. "When some people think about the city of Kyle, they may think, since...
KYLE, TX
KXAN

Austin neighbor groups take on hospital giant

Seton is seeking a rezoning request for the additional 358,155 square feet, which would mean demolishing its existing parking garage to make space, and rebuilding the garage on the neighboring property to the west, which the company also owns.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
fox7austin.com

Billboards in California tell citizens to not move to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Billboards have been popping up around California, urging citizens not to move to Texas. These billboards go on to say the Texas miracle died following the Uvalde school shooting. Katie Narajo, the chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, and Matt Mackowiak, chair of the Travis County...
TEXAS STATE
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in San Marcos, Texas

Cruising through Texas on your South Central US road trip? Take out some time to comb through all the best things to do in San Marcos, Texas. Sandwiched between Austin and San Antonio, the Central Texas college town is a must-see stop when traveling through the Texas Hill Country. On...
SAN MARCOS, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy