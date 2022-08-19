Read full article on original website
MzLady E
5d ago
These judges are absolutely petty and shouldn't be able to rule on anything given their inability to simply use common sense, the fact that they couldn't even factor in that both Republican and Democrat would be standing in line and receiving water simply shows just how fearful insecure these Republicans truly are when it comes to elections.
Ruth
5d ago
Georgia judges are so crazy, wonder where they get their legal trading from. Probably the ghettos
Jackie Ray
4d ago
very misleading headline. there will still be water available at stands.. you just can't pass it out in line.
Judge declines to block Georgia's ban on giving food, water to voters
ATLANTA — A judge has declined to block a section of a Georgia election law that bans handing out food and water to voters waiting in line. The provision is part of a sweeping elections overhaul passed by Georgia lawmakers last year. Voting rights groups, who have filed a lawsuit challenging multiple parts of the law, argued that the provision infringes their free speech rights and should be immediately blocked while the case is pending.
