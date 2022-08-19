Read full article on original website
Galloway Twp., NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to 2019 Drug-induced Death
Authorities in Ocean County say a man from Galloway Township has pleaded guilty in connection to a drug-induced death in 2019 -- and he will likely only serve seven years in prison for his actions. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer states on Monday, 22-year-old Shemar Jackson pleaded guilty to a...
Cops In Deptford, NJ, Arrest Lady For Bank Robbery At Traffic Stop
I've never realized this fact before today, but if you work at a bank, kudos to you. You actually have a pretty dangerous job. The people who work at Republic Bank in Deptford, Gloucester County know that to be true after a robbery took place on Sunday, August 21st. Reportedly,...
Man sought in alleged assault at N.J. motel nabbed after K9, helicopter search
A man wanted for an alleged assault at a Gloucester County motel on Monday was arrested in a wooded area following a search by multiple agencies, authorities said. Franklin Township Police officers responded to the Liberty Bell Motel on Route 40 around 1:30 p.m. for a reported assault, police said.
Pair Charged In Jersey Shore Shooting Death: Prosecutor
Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, authorities said. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, and related weapons offenses in connection with the death of Yahnie Patterson, 26, of Lakewood, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.
Woman Arrested In South Jersey Bank Heist: Police
A 33-year-old South Jersey woman was arrested in a bank heist over the weekend, authorities said. Kiara Pierce, of Sicklerville, passed a note to the teller at the Republic Bank on Deptford Center Road, then fled in a car after receiving a certain amount of money around 1:50 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, Deptford Township police said.
South Jersey Man Admits Selling Fatal Dose Of Heroin-Fentanyl
A 22-year-old man from Galloway admitted to selling a fatal dose of heroin and fentanyl to a customer,, authorities said. Shemar Jackson pleaded guilty on Monday, Aug. 22 to strict liability drug-induced death, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. On Dec. 5, 2019, Toms River police responded to...
EHT man just released from prison identified as homicide victim
An Egg Harbor Township man recently released from prison in a homicide case is now the victim of a killing. Charles Wynn, 31, died of multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting at a warehouse on Delilah Road early Friday morning. Wynn was just released from prison in May, after serving...
987thecoast.com
Cape May Police Seek Shoplifting Suspects
Cape May City Police have release surveillance photos of two women accused of shoplifting at a retail store. Police say the two women may be connected to a shoplifting incident at the Great White Shark. If you have details about the crime, you are asked to contact city police. Photo...
Three drug dealers spew shocking amount of Heroin into Ocean County, NJ and Atlantic County, NJ
It's a new dark chapter in the story of the drug epidemic wreaking havoc on New Jersey communities near and far and the devil is running rampant. Three more New Jersey residents are now behind bars for their calculated scheme, play to pour massive amounts of drugs, including Heroin, into Ocean County and Atlantic County.
Fatal Shooting Victim ID'd In South Jersey
The victim of a fatal shooting in South Jersey has been identified, authorities said. Charles Wynn, 31, from Pleasantville was shot and killed on Friday, Aug. 19, at 4:08 a.m., according to the Atlantic County Prtosecutor's Office. Egg Harbor Township police responded to a 911 emergency call at 6805 Delilah...
Police Identify Man Shot and Killed in Egg Harbor Friday Morning
MAYS LANDING – Police in Atlantic County still haven’t captured a suspect in a fatal...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Three Charged with Drug Distribution and Weapons Offenses
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Narcotics Strike Force collaborated with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas-Monmouth/Ocean Post of Duty (HIDTA/MOPOD) Group 5, United States Drug Enforcement Administration Aviation Unit, United States Department of Homeland Security, New Jersey State Police – Trafficking Central Unit, New Jersey State Police Hamilton Barracks, Stafford Township Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit, Toms River Township Police Department, Berkeley Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Lakewood Township Police Department, Point Pleasant Borough Police Department, Lacey Township Detective Bureau, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, Atlantic County Prosecutor’s OfficeGang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force, Atlantic County SWAT, Hamilton Township Police Department, Atlantic City Police Department, and Atlantic City SWAT, to conduct an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin/fentanyl in the Atlantic and Ocean County areas. This cooperative, multi-agency investigation identified three residences – two in Mays Landing and one in Atlantic City – as being utilized by Khaadim Abdullah, 27, of Mays Landing, Yaniah Harmon, 21, also of Mays Landing, and Falerria Smith, 49, of Atlantic City, to store and distribute illegal narcotics.
It Was a 31-Year Old Pleasantville Man Who Was Shot and Killed in EHT
Atlantic County Authorities have now released the identity of the man who was shot and killed at a Delilah Road business address early Friday morning. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says it was Charles Wynn, 31, from Pleasantville, who was shot and killed around 4 am. They say Wynn suffered multiple gunshot wounds and the matter is being investigated as a homicide.
ocscanner.news
FREEHOLD: TWO ASBURY PARK MEN CHARGED WITH KILLING A LAKEWOOD MAN
Two men have been arrested and criminally charged in connection with the killing of an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree...
Woman accused of beating 80-year-old mom to death acted in self-defense, attorney says
A Gloucester County woman accused of beating her 80-year-old mother to death with a broomstick acted in self-defense after the older woman attacked her, a defense attorney argued Tuesday. Loretta A. Barr, 65, of Washington Township, struck her mother, Florence Dicriscio, multiple times with a broomstick during a dispute on...
Vineland, NJ, Police Searching for Car in Hit-and-run Pedestrian Crash
Authorities in Vineland are asking for your help as they search for the driver who was involved in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday. According to the Vineland Police Department, the accident happened around 12:30 PM at 7th Street and Landis Avenue. Police say the driver hit a pedestrian and fled the...
Woman arrested for N.J. bank robbery following traffic stop, cops say
Authorities have charged a South Jersey woman in connection with a bank robbery on Sunday afternoon in Gloucester County. Deptford Township Police responded to the Republic Bank on Deptford Center Road shortly before 2 p.m. for a panic alarm, officials said. Officers were told a woman passed a note demanding...
Teenager Shot In South Jersey
A 19-year-old man was shot in Pleasantville. On Sunday, Aug. 21 at approximately 725 p.m,, Pleasantville police responded to Lake Place and Linden Avenue for a Shotspotter activation as well as multiple 911 calls. Police found Messiah Burton of Pleasantville with a gunshot wound to his lower leg. He was...
Drug Trafficking Bust Takes Down Three Jersey Shore Drug Dealers
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – A regional multi-agency drug operation between Ocean and Atlantic County law...
In just over an hour, 7 shot in Philadelphia with 2 killed
Tuesday afternoon saw an outbreak of gun violence in North and West Philadelphia, as seven people were shot and one of those victims was killed, all in less than 75 minutes.
