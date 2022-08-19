The Milwaukee Brewers’ trade of closer Josh Hader continues to backfire, at least in the club’s own clubhouse. Brewers pitcher Eric Lauer became the latest member of the team to question the trade deadline deal that sent Hader to the San Diego Padres. Lauer said he did not necessarily think the team was worse because of the move, but said there was a “shock factor” and questioned the message the front office was sending in making that sort of trade.

