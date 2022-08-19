Read full article on original website
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
American Legion baseball Reacts to the Explosion of Baseball ClubsRussell KlickerSaint Louis, MO
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing ManMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
This Coffee Shop in Missouri is Fairy-Tale Themed and it is StunningTravel MavenSaint Louis, MO
Dodgers: Watch as Hanser Alberto Refuses to Leave Joey Gallo Alone
Joey Gallo rejoined former Rangers teammate Hanser Alberto in L.A., and the results have been great on the field and hilarious in the clubhouse.
Max Scherzer threw catcher James McCann under the bus after Yankees loss
The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
ESPN
Albert Pujols to 700? A Triple Crown contender? Top 10 storylines to follow the rest of the season
Albert Pujols hit his first major league home run on April 6, 2001. Since then, he has homered off 449 different pitchers in the regular season, in 40 different parks, with 12 walk-off home runs along the way. His return to St. Louis has turned into an unexpected magical ride these past few weeks -- he's hitting .405 with 10 home runs since July 6 -- and now he's just seven home runs away from joining Barry Bonds, Henry Aaron and Babe Ruth with 700 in his career.
Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal just got even worse
The Astros sign-stealing scandal was unearthed years ago, but it remains at the forefront of conversation in the sport, as more details continue to spew out. Houston used an electronic sign-stealing system, which was relayed by players in the dugout to those in the batters box, to tell which pitches were coming in critical situations, including the 2017 World Series.
Albert Pujols makes statement about future amid HR chase
Albert Pujols suddenly has a legitimate shot at hitting 700 career home runs, a milestone that looked unlikely earlier in the season. That also opens up the possibility that Pujols will fall just short, leading to some speculation about whether that outcome might lead him to reconsider his retirement. Pujols...
MLB・
Oneil Cruz hits hardest ball ever recorded in Statcast era
Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz managed to record the hardest hit ever in the team’s game against the Atlanta Braves on Aug. 24. Oneil Cruz, one of the Pittsburgh Pirates‘ top prospects, was called up to the majors for the second time of his career this past June. This season, he has not exactly lit up the stat-sheet in terms of batting, but he did make some history in a summer matinee game against the Atlanta Braves.
Are the Cardinals legit 2022 World Series contenders or phony pretenders
The St. Louis Cardinals are playing an inspired brand of baseball right now. As of this story’s publication, they are in the midst of a winning streak and are beginning to click on all cylinders. Albert Pujols is heating up at the plate, Paul Goldschmidt is posting MVP caliber numbers, and the pitching staff is […] The post Are the Cardinals legit 2022 World Series contenders or phony pretenders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brewers pitcher calls out front office over Josh Hader trade
The Milwaukee Brewers’ trade of closer Josh Hader continues to backfire, at least in the club’s own clubhouse. Brewers pitcher Eric Lauer became the latest member of the team to question the trade deadline deal that sent Hader to the San Diego Padres. Lauer said he did not necessarily think the team was worse because of the move, but said there was a “shock factor” and questioned the message the front office was sending in making that sort of trade.
Insane Albert Pujols fact goes viral amid recent hot streak
Close down the laundromat … because Albert Pujols is officially no longer washed. A ludicrous fact went viral about the St. Louis Cardinals veteran slugger this week amid his torrid streak at the plate during the month of August. Twitter baseball statistician Jeremy Frank shared that Pujols’ slugging percentage in his last ten games is somehow the highest ten-game slugging percentage of his entire MLB career.
Cardinals Playoff Odds: St. Louis looks like World Series threats
An updated look at the St. Louis Cardinals playoff odds reveals that they are a serious threat to represent the National League in the World Series. I’m ready to say it: the St. Louis Cardinals have the feel. Before the trade deadline, the Cardinals were a very talented yet...
ESPN
Arenado, O'Neill, Edman homer, Cards thump Cubs for DH split
CHICAGO -- — Nolan Arenado and Tyler O’Neill homered in a five-run fourth inning, Corey Dickerson had four hits and the St. Louis Cardinals pounded the Chicago Cubs 13-3 on Tuesday night to split a doubleheader. The Cubs blanked the Cardinals 2-0 in the opener, ending St. Louis'...
FanSided
