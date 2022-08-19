Gayle Walker of Newark, Illinois, First to Benefit from Monmouth College's Yahnke Endowed Internship Fund That Helps Support Student Career Goals

Read full article on original website
Related
rcreader.com
Monmouth College Community Welcomes, Challenges Its Class of 2026
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (August 22, 2022) — Members of the Monmouth College Class of 2026 on Saturday, August 20, were welcomed, helped, introduced, celebrated, challenged, encouraged, assured, and matriculated. The more than 260 new members of the Monmouth community — who came to the College from 176 high schools, 25...
rcreader.com
Lauren Plumley of Geneseo, Illinois, is Cornhusker Marching Band Member
LINCOLN, NEBRASKA (August 24, 2022) — Lauren Plumley of Geneseo, Illinois, is part of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's 300-member Cornhusker Marching Band, which will make its 2022 début September 3 at Memorial Stadium with pregame and halftime performances at Nebraska's football home opener against North Dakota. Plumley, a...
rcreader.com
Mississippi Valley Blues Society Announces Artist Lineup for Blues Fest 2022
DAVENPORT, IOWA (August 24, 2022) — The Mississippi Valley Blues Society (MVBS) will once again present the annual Blues Fest, September 16-17 on the banks of the Mississippi in beautiful and historic LeClaire Park, Davenport, Iowa. Following a successful 2021 Bluesfest, MVBS was able to build on this success...
kanecountyconnects.com
Aurora District 131 Breaks Ground on Resilience Education Center
The oldest public school district in Illinois has broken ground on its newest education center. Approved by the Aurora City Council, East Aurora Unit District 131 is building a new education hub at the site of its former administrative center at 417 Fifth St. on Aurora's East Side. The new,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
rcreader.com
Scott County Auditor Reminds North Scott and Bettendorf School Voters of Early Voting for the September 13 Special Election
DAVENPORT, IOWA (August 24, 2022) — Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins reminds voters there are early voting options available to them. In person voting starts Wednesday, August 24th at the Auditor’s Office, Scott County Administrative Center, 600 West 4th Street, Davenport and is Monday-Friday, 8AM- 4:30PM. A satellite...
wjol.com
Illinois EPA Suspends Household Hazardous Waste Collections Statewide
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is temporarily suspending all Household Hazardous Waste collection events and locations following a fire at the current disposal facility in Ohio. The Illinois EPA is working with the current contractor to evaluate alternatives for disposal. Collections planned for this fall have been suspended, as well as the long-term disposal facilities in Chicago, Naperville, Lake County, Rockford, and Madison County that Illinois EPA supports. The suspension will last until normal disposal operations can resume.
This Illinois Orchard is One of the Best in the US for Apple Picking
Your weekend plans are set. A trip to an orchard that started in 1965 as a hobby, now regarded as one of the absolute best orchards in America. Is there anything to love more about the fall season?. Even spring and summer lovers will tell you that deep down, nothing...
walls102.com
30 years later and still no answers in Zywicki case
UTICA – Today is the 30th anniversary of one of the most infamous crimes the area has seen, and State Police and the FBI are still looking for new information. 21 year old Tammy Zywicki, a college student from New Jersey heading to her college in Grinnell, Iowa, was last seen with her car on I-80 near Utica between 3:10 and 4 pm on August 23rd, 1992. Nine days later Zywicki’s body was found along I-44 between Joplin and Springfield, Missouri. She had been stabbed to death.
rcreader.com
Kent Pilcher Named Quad Cities Community Foundation Board Chairperson
BETTENDORF, IOWA (August 23, 2022) — The Quad Cities Community Foundation has named Kent Pilcher the new chairperson of its board of directors. Replacing outgoing chairperson Randy Moore, Pilcher brings nearly seven years of service to the Community Foundation, most recently as board vice chair and Investment Committee chair, and a long history of local community leadership. His term as chair will run through 2024.
rcreader.com
Red Cross Volunteers to Install Free Smoke Alarms in Moline This Week
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (August 22, 2022) — American Red Cross and community partner volunteers will be installing free smoke alarms in Moline’s Floreciente Neighborhood this week. Teams of volunteers will be visiting homes Wednesday, August 24. In addition to installing smoke alarms, volunteers will be providing fire safety information to residents.
rcreader.com
Cancer Transitions — Moving Beyond Treatment/Gilda's Club
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (August 23, 2022) — Gilda’s Club is offering a 4-week cancer survivorship series called Cancer Transitions™ on Tuesdays, September 6–27, 5:30–7PM, at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Moline Clubhouse at 600 John Deere Road, Suite 101, Moline, Illinois, 61265. Cancer Transitions is a...
rcreader.com
Jade Avedisian Hoping to Get a Step Closer to Her Goal at Quad Cities 150 The Xtreme Outlaw Midgets, Presented by Toyota Return to Action during the Davenport Speedway Doubleheader
In her second season of running National Midget races, the fifteen-year-old from Clovis, California, wanted to win. And she did, in a big way, at Jacksonville Speedway with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota, becoming the first women to see the checkered flag in a National Midget event.
Five Sentenced In Burlington Meth Ring
(Burlington, IA) — Five Burlington men will each spend more than ten years in federal prison for their roles in a meth distribution ring in the Burlington area. Prosecutors say the ring was discovered in January of 2020 when a van was stopped in Arizona with approximately 362 pounds of ice methamphetamine that the driver admitted was headed to Burlington. Thirty-seven-year-old Rudolph Allen was given the largest sentence at 20 years, 51-year-old Clyde Stewart Junior was sentenced to 17 years, 42-year-old Demetrius Goudy received 18 years, 36-year-old Gregory Johnson got 14 years, and 42-year-old Brian Davis Junior will serve ten-and-a-half years in prison.
Lori Lightfoot Accuses Conservative Super PAC of Darkening Her Skin Tone in Ad
Mayor Lori Lightfoot is calling out a conservative super PAC over a new attack ad aimed at Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, accusing the group of using “racist tropes” to create a scary image of Black Chicago and altering her skin to appear darker in the ad. The ad...
This Illinois City is Testing $500-a-Month Guaranteed Income Plan
Guaranteed income has been a controversial issue that has been discussed in many parts of America over the past couple years. One Illinois city is taking that concept and implementing a plan that would provide $500-a-month for residents. Their test for this plan has just begun. I saw this plan...
rcreader.com
Teen Gaming at the Davenport Public Library
DAVENPORT, IOWA (August 22, 2022) —The Davenport Public Library will be hosting Teen Gaming Sessions on Wednesday afternoons beginning Wednesday, August 31st and running through December at 3pm |Fairmount. Woo-hoo it’s early-out Wednesdays! Pop in anytime, between 3-5PM, for gaming on the Switch, playing Roblox on a laptop, or...
ValueWalk
$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks from Illinois: Just Seven Days Left to Apply for This Money
Several states and local governments are sending monetary help to residents in one form or another. Thus, it is important for residents to keep a tab on these programs and adhere to the deadlines. One such program in which the deadline is nearing is for certain residents of Illinois. Residents only have a week left to apply for the monthly stimulus checks from Illinois. Specifically, this program is for residents of Evanston, Illinois, and will offer $500 monthly payments to eligible residents.
starvedrock.media
Alleged Drunken Driver Plows Into Ottawa High School
Classes weren't impacted at Ottawa High School after a car took a chunk out of the building. Police and paramedics were called to the high school just before 6:30 Sunday evening about a car crashing into school on East Main Street. The Chevy Volt went partially into an entrance of Ottawa High.
fox32chicago.com
New 'Cloud' data center to bring hundreds of jobs to northwest suburbs
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - A groundbreaking ceremony has marked the start of construction on a new data center in Mount Prospect. The $2.5 billion "Cloud HQ Data Center" campus is set to re-purpose the former United Airlines Headquarters property. The new headquarters is expected to be one of the largest...
Foxtail on the Lake Replacing Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
This will serve as a sister restaurant to Downers Grove's the Foxtail
Comments / 0