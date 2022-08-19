Gayle Walker of Newark, Illinois, First to Benefit from Monmouth College's Yahnke Endowed Internship Fund That Helps Support Student Career Goals

UTICA – Today is the 30th anniversary of one of the most infamous crimes the area has seen, and State Police and the FBI are still looking for new information. 21 year old Tammy Zywicki, a college student from New Jersey heading to her college in Grinnell, Iowa, was last seen with her car on I-80 near Utica between 3:10 and 4 pm on August 23rd, 1992. Nine days later Zywicki’s body was found along I-44 between Joplin and Springfield, Missouri. She had been stabbed to death.

LASALLE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO