Madison, WI

nbc15.com

Verona man accused of homicide in Green Co. death

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Verona man was arrested Tuesday evening in connection to the killing of a Monroe man, police revealed. The Monroe Police Department stated Wednesday that the 32-year-old Verona man was arrested around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday. He is accused of first-degree reckless homicide and possession of narcotics with intent to deliver in the death of the Monroe man.
VERONA, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Domestic disturbance on Horned Owl Dr. peacefully resolved

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers were asking people to avoid the 5100 block of Horned Owl Drive in Madison due to a domestic disturbance. An incident report indicated that the disturbance was reported just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Law enforcement blocked off the area while they investigated.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

New details coming Wednesday in death of Dane Co. woman

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An update on a killing of a Marshall woman in May is expected Wednesday afternoon. The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office announced new details on the death of Dora Gonzales Zarate would be released during a 1:30 p.m. news conference. Zarate’s body was found inside her...
MARSHALL, WI
nbc15.com

Gunfire hits Madison home overnight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Bullets struck an occupied Madison home shortly after midnight on Wednesday, two hours a shots fired incident on the other side of town that left more than a dozen shell casings strewn across the ground. According to the Madison Police Department, several people reported around 12:30...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

71-year-old arrested for Dane Co. homicide in May

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 71-year-old suspect was arrested Monday in connection with the death of a Marshall woman whose body was discovered in her home last May. Investigators caught up to the suspect, who has been identified as Jose Luis Gonzalez, Sr., nearly 1,000 miles away from his home in Waterloo, Wisconsin, according to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office. (note: a Spanish language version of the statement in available here)
WATERLOO, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police: Domestic disturbance in SE Madison resolved peacefully

MADISON, Wis. — A large police presence on Madison’s southeast side Tuesday night was related to a domestic disturbance, officials said. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said officers responded to a disturbance in the 5100 block of Horned Owl Drive. The incident involved adult family members. ﻿ Police said there was no immediate threat to the area...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Man sentenced in 2020 Madison park shots fired incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 50-year-old Madison man who fired a gun after an argument at Brittingham Park two years ago was sentenced Friday in federal court, the Wisconsin Department of Justice revealed. Robert Coney was sentenced to 15 months in prison for possession of ammunition as a felon, which...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Avoid 5100 block of Horned Owl Dr. due to domestic disturbance

Don't overshare when posting back-to-school photos. Updated: 19 hours ago. Police say predators or scammers can make use of the smallest of...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Gunshot reported Sunday at Lake Delton Walmart

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nobody was injured Sunday afternoon when a gunshot rang out in the parking lot of a Walmart in Lake Delton, the police department reported. In a statement Monday morning, Chief Daniel Hardman assured the community that everyone involved in the incident has been identified and there is no danger to the community. He added that his department’s investigation remains ongoing.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Madison officer sees drug deal happening, makes arrest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An officer patrolling Reindahl Park on Sunday evening arrested a man after spotting the suspect allegedly making a drug deal. The officer reported seeing the transaction happening around 6 p.m. Upon catching up to the 34-year-old man in the 1800 block of Portage Ave., the suspect allegedly admitted having drugs in his vehicle.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Names released of two people who were killed in Sun Prairie car crash

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office released the names of the two individuals who were killed in a vehicle crash in Sun Prairie on Saturday. The examiner’s office revealed that the individuals were identified as 21-year-old Vicki Wendt of Cuba City and 23-year-old Kobe Vickerman-Barnes, also from Cuba City.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Four cars involved in downtown Madison crash, MPD says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A four-car crash occurred near the intersection of Pinckney Street and Gorham Street, according to the Madison Police Department. Officials say the incident happened at 8:17 p.m. when the driver of one of the vehicles collided with another occupied car. The initial crash caused a chain reaction in which two other unoccupied cars were also hit.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Middleton police investigating report of ‘suspicious’ activity following unfounded claims of attempted abduction

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Middleton police said that reports of an attempted abduction near Middleton High School are unsubstantiated, however, they are still investigating the incident. Police said that a 16-year-old girl was walking north in the 2200 block of Parmenter Street Monday when an unmarked white semi-tractor with a white trailer pulled up next to her and stopped. A man...
MIDDLETON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Drugs mixed with fentanyl found on downtown Madison dealer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Heroin and cocaine were found on a man accused of dealing drugs Sunday afternoon in downtown Madison and officers later discovered both drugs had been mixed with fentanyl, according to a police department report. The Madison Police Department indicated the arresting officers watched the 40-year-old suspect...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville PD reports finds 40-year low in crime in 2021

Magnifying the importance of kids' eye health ahead of getting back into the classroom. Updated: 19 hours ago.
JANESVILLE, WI

