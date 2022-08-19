Read full article on original website
Madison police: 2 overnight shots fired calls under investigation
MADISON, Wis. — Police officers in Madison responded to two separate shots fired calls early Wednesday morning. The first incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. on the city’s north side. The shots were fired into an occupied residence on the 1800 block of Sheridan Drive, just blocks away from Sherman Middle School. No one in the house was hit...
Verona man accused of homicide in Green Co. death
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Verona man was arrested Tuesday evening in connection to the killing of a Monroe man, police revealed. The Monroe Police Department stated Wednesday that the 32-year-old Verona man was arrested around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday. He is accused of first-degree reckless homicide and possession of narcotics with intent to deliver in the death of the Monroe man.
MPD: Domestic disturbance on Horned Owl Dr. peacefully resolved
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers were asking people to avoid the 5100 block of Horned Owl Drive in Madison due to a domestic disturbance. An incident report indicated that the disturbance was reported just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Law enforcement blocked off the area while they investigated.
New details coming Wednesday in death of Dane Co. woman
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An update on a killing of a Marshall woman in May is expected Wednesday afternoon. The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office announced new details on the death of Dora Gonzales Zarate would be released during a 1:30 p.m. news conference. Zarate’s body was found inside her...
Gunfire hits Madison home overnight
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Bullets struck an occupied Madison home shortly after midnight on Wednesday, two hours a shots fired incident on the other side of town that left more than a dozen shell casings strewn across the ground. According to the Madison Police Department, several people reported around 12:30...
71-year-old arrested for Dane Co. homicide in May
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 71-year-old suspect was arrested Monday in connection with the death of a Marshall woman whose body was discovered in her home last May. Investigators caught up to the suspect, who has been identified as Jose Luis Gonzalez, Sr., nearly 1,000 miles away from his home in Waterloo, Wisconsin, according to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office. (note: a Spanish language version of the statement in available here)
Police: Domestic disturbance in SE Madison resolved peacefully
MADISON, Wis. — A large police presence on Madison’s southeast side Tuesday night was related to a domestic disturbance, officials said. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said officers responded to a disturbance in the 5100 block of Horned Owl Drive. The incident involved adult family members. Police said there was no immediate threat to the area...
Man sentenced in 2020 Madison park shots fired incident
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 50-year-old Madison man who fired a gun after an argument at Brittingham Park two years ago was sentenced Friday in federal court, the Wisconsin Department of Justice revealed. Robert Coney was sentenced to 15 months in prison for possession of ammunition as a felon, which...
Madison police investigate reported 40-person fight, shots fired
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a reported fight involving about 40 people. Officers were sent to the 5100 block of Great Gray Drive Sunday at around 12:30 a.m. Multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots and seeing the fight. When officers arrived, nobody at the scene was fighting...
Man shot, injured on Madison’s south side Sunday night
MADISON, Wis. — A man was shot Sunday night on Madison’s south side, police said. Officers were sent to the 2200 block of Allied Drive at around 9:15 p.m. A 36-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Gunshot reported Sunday at Lake Delton Walmart
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nobody was injured Sunday afternoon when a gunshot rang out in the parking lot of a Walmart in Lake Delton, the police department reported. In a statement Monday morning, Chief Daniel Hardman assured the community that everyone involved in the incident has been identified and there is no danger to the community. He added that his department’s investigation remains ongoing.
MPD: Madison officer sees drug deal happening, makes arrest
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An officer patrolling Reindahl Park on Sunday evening arrested a man after spotting the suspect allegedly making a drug deal. The officer reported seeing the transaction happening around 6 p.m. Upon catching up to the 34-year-old man in the 1800 block of Portage Ave., the suspect allegedly admitted having drugs in his vehicle.
Names released of two people who were killed in Sun Prairie car crash
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office released the names of the two individuals who were killed in a vehicle crash in Sun Prairie on Saturday. The examiner’s office revealed that the individuals were identified as 21-year-old Vicki Wendt of Cuba City and 23-year-old Kobe Vickerman-Barnes, also from Cuba City.
Four cars involved in downtown Madison crash, MPD says
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A four-car crash occurred near the intersection of Pinckney Street and Gorham Street, according to the Madison Police Department. Officials say the incident happened at 8:17 p.m. when the driver of one of the vehicles collided with another occupied car. The initial crash caused a chain reaction in which two other unoccupied cars were also hit.
Middleton police investigating report of ‘suspicious’ activity following unfounded claims of attempted abduction
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Middleton police said that reports of an attempted abduction near Middleton High School are unsubstantiated, however, they are still investigating the incident. Police said that a 16-year-old girl was walking north in the 2200 block of Parmenter Street Monday when an unmarked white semi-tractor with a white trailer pulled up next to her and stopped. A man...
Madison police arrest man on drug charges for second time in two weeks
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man Saturday who they said was arrested the week before. Officers stopped Thao Van Le, 50, after he allegedly made an illegal turn in the 2800 block of East Washington Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. Police said that a K-9 unit detected drugs in the vehicle.
MPD: Man arrested for 7th offense OWI after walking away from crash scene
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man Sunday evening after he allegedly walked away from a crash near Monona Bay. Authorities allege he was driving while intoxicated at the time of the crash. Officers first responded to the intersection of West Washington Avenue and South Park Street around...
MPD: Drugs mixed with fentanyl found on downtown Madison dealer
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Heroin and cocaine were found on a man accused of dealing drugs Sunday afternoon in downtown Madison and officers later discovered both drugs had been mixed with fentanyl, according to a police department report. The Madison Police Department indicated the arresting officers watched the 40-year-old suspect...
Janesville PD reports finds 40-year low in crime in 2021
Alliant Energy to generate solar energy, revenue in Richland Co. Alliant Energy announced Monday a solar site in Richland County is now operational, ahead of an economic boost to the surrounding area. Magnifying the importance of kids' eye health ahead of getting back into the classroom. Updated: 19 hours ago.
