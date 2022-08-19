Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
MMA Fighting
Rose Namajunas reacts to Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s retirement: ‘There’s definitely lots of gratitude toward her’
The rivalry between Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk is one of the most important in the history of the UFC strawweight division, in many ways serving as a changing of the guard. Following her UFC 275 stoppage loss to Zhang Weili in June, Jedrzejczyk announced her retirement from the sport....
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Xiaonan
Askar Mozharov temporarily suspended in Nevada for positive drug test following only fight in UFC. Askar Mozharov has been hit with a temporary suspension after failing a drug test surrounding his first and only fight in the UFC. Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov unsure how Kamaru Usman looks after KO loss:...
MMA Fighting
Jorge Masvidal blasts ‘has been’ Daniel Cormier for suggesting Leon Edwards refuse to fight him, Cormier responds
Jorge Masvidal is none too pleased with Daniel Cormier. At UFC 278, Leon Edwards became the new UFC welterweight champion with a fifth-round comeback knockout of Kamaru Usman. Following the win, Masvidal was quick to suggest he should get the first shot at Edwards’ welterweight title, but Cormier rebuffed this idea.
MMA Fighting
Ricky Simon explains why he’s picking Aljamain Sterling to defeat ‘cheater’ T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280
Ricky Simon is not a fan of T.J. Dillashaw, and he doesn’t believe the former champion will be able to recapture the title later this year. A bantamweight title fight between champ Aljamain Sterling and Dillashaw is set for the co-main event of UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi in October, and when that fight ultimately happens, Simon — who picked up his fifth straight win at UFC Long Island this past weekend with a second-round submission of Jack Shore — is going with the champion to retain.
MMA Fighting
Leon Edwards’ manager: Homecoming fight in UK more important than opponent for first title defense
Leon Edwards is barely two days removed from his stunning win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278, but the new welterweight champion is already being pursued about what comes next. Directly after his win, the 30-year-old British fighter acknowledged a trilogy against Usman makes the most sense after he lost to “The Nigerian Nightmare” in their first meeting in 2015 and then got his revenge this past Saturday night.
MMA Fighting
Kamaru Usman reacts to Leon Edwards’ ‘great shot’ at UFC 278: ‘I’m talking Hail Mary in the Super Bowl’
Kamaru Usman is taking his first UFC loss in great spirits. Usman’s longtime reign as welterweight champion came to an end this past Saturday at UFC 278 when Leon Edwards landed a stunning headkick knockout in the final minute of their championship headliner. “The Nigerian Nightmare” was less than 60 seconds away from defending his title until the shocking moment happened.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Leon Edwards, Paulo Costa, Merab Dvalishvili, and Tim Simpson
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We’ll wrap up a memorable UFC 278 and a very busy combat sports weekend.
MMA Fighting
DWCS Season 6, Week 5 Results
MMA Fighting has Dana White’s Contender Series results for the fifth week of the sixth season Tuesday night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Ten up-and-coming fighters will compete in front of UFC President Dana White and matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard. They hope to walk away with a UFC contract at the end of the night.
MMA Fighting
New video shows Kamaru Usman’s instant backstage reaction after stunning loss to Leon Edwards
Kamaru Usman handled his first UFC loss with grace, even in the moments after his stunning defeat at the hands of Leon Edwards at UFC 278. New video released Wednesday by documentarian Will Harris of Anatomy of a Fighter showcased a before and after look into Usman on a day that will forever live in MMA infamy. Set as more than a 3-to-1 betting favorite, Usman was up on the scorecards at UFC 278 and 56 seconds away from tying Anderson Silva’s hallowed record for the best-ever start to a UFC career (16-0) before suffering an improbable fifth-round knockout loss via head kick.
MMA Fighting
Daniel Cormier praises Luke Rockhold for ‘fairytale ending’ to his career as the last of the ‘four kings’ retires
Luke Rockhold set foot in the octagon for the last time at UFC 278 after an epic war with Paulo Costa that ended with the one-time middleweight champion dropping a unanimous decision and then announcing his retirement afterwards. UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier, who counts Rockhold as one of...
MMA Fighting
Jessica Delboni set to defend atomweight title at Invicta FC 49
Jessica Delboni will put her Invicta FC atomweight belt on the line when she headlines Invicta FC 49 on Sept. 28 opposite Jillian DeCoursey, the promotion announced Wednesday. The event will take place at the Firelake Arena in Shawnee, Okla. Delboni (12-3), a training partner of former UFC champion Jessica...
MMA Fighting
DWCS Season 6, Week 5 results: Michael Parkin snatches sub after early trouble in 5-contract night
Michael Parkin took a page out of his teammate Paul Craig’s book, turning trouble into triumph as he survived Eduardo Neves’ heavy fists and secured a submission in the headliner of DWCS Season 6, Week 5. Neves came with plenty of bravado, doing an Ali shuffle amid an...
MMA Fighting
Dana White reveals he orchestrated deal to bring Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to Las Vegas Raiders but Jon Gruden ‘blew’ it
When Tom Brady was looking for a new team to join after his run with the New England Patriots came to an end, UFC president Dana White had a very specific idea in mind. It turns out White had personally reached out to Brady and future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski to orchestrate deal to bring them to the Las Vegas Raiders as the team prepared to debut in brand new stadium built in Sin City.
MMA Fighting
Jake Hadley vs. Carlos Candelario targeted for Nov. 5 UFC event
A flyweight matchup between Dana White’s Contender Series contract winners is heading to the octagon this fall. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a fight between Jake Hadley and Carlos Candelario is being targeted for the UFC’s event on Nov. 5, which is expected to take place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Verbal agreements are in place for the bout with contracts expected to issued soon.
MMA Fighting
Paulo Costa suggests Jake Paul fight Mike Perry instead of him
Paulo Costa shrugs at the idea of fighting Jake Paul despite the YouTuber turned boxer’s dig at his UFC 278 performance. Asked about a potential fight with Paul, Costa didn’t totally rule out the idea but proposed another one he said was better suited to the influencer/boxer. “Of...
MMA Fighting
Leon Edwards says body ‘just shut down’ at UFC 278, credits coaches for comeback: ‘They knew how to press my buttons’
Leon Edwards admits that doubt started to creep in at UFC 278 against Kamaru Usman, but added his coaches helped keep him in the fight to score his comeback knockout. This past Saturday, Edwards won the welterweight championship with a stunning fifth-round knockout of Usman in the main event of UFC 278. Behind on the scorecards with less than one minute left in the fight, Edwards unleashed a left head kick that put Usman out cold. But for as good as the comeback was, “Rocky” believes the elevation in Salt Lake City may have prevented an even better performance.
MMA Fighting
Referee, judges selected for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz in UFC 279 main event
The referee and judges overseeing the upcoming UFC 279 main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz have been selected by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Veteran referee Marc Goddard will serve as the third man in the octagon when Chimaev and Diaz clash in a five-round welterweight bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
MMA Fighting
On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC 278
Where do new UFC champ Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman go following the shocking conclusion of their UFC 278 main event title fight? How about Paulo Costa following his gritty co-main event win over Luke Rockhold, who announced his retirement after the bout, as well as Merab Dvalishvili and José Aldo following their 15-minute bout that saw “The Machine” pick up the biggest win of his career?
MMA Fighting
Askar Mozharov temporarily suspended in Nevada for positive drug test following only fight in UFC
Askar Mozharov, who was released from the UFC following his first and only fight with the promotion, has been temporarily suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission after a drug test was flagged for a banned substance. The commission held a meeting on Tuesday and handed down the suspension pending...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Dana White already ‘looking at every venue in England’ for Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3
Dana White is wasting no time keeping the welterweight title scene rolling. This past weekend at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the MMA world was flipped upside down thanks to one single kick. Down on all three judges’ scorecards going into the fifth and final round of their rematch, Leon Edwards knocked out Kamaru Usman with just a minute remaining in the contest. As a result, “Rocky” goes down as England’s second champion in promotional history behind Michael Bisping.
