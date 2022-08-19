Read full article on original website
Related
Burger King Is Discontinuing A Classic And Fans Are Furious
There's a big difference between a store being out of your favorite things and finding out they've been discontinued for good. There's a certain period of grief, and if it's replaced with something new, you know it won't be quite the same. In some cases, you'll grow to love the new alternative, but it will still never replace the original.
Freeloading House Guests Blasted for Refusing to Split Restaurant Bill
According to the Mumsnet post the issue centered on the fact one of their hosts had "the more expensive starter."
What is the best kitchen countertop material?
Wondering ‘what is the best kitchen countertop material?’ Kitchen countertops have many boxes to tick - not only do they need to look good, but they also need to be strong and durable to withstand the daily wear and tear that results from food preparation, cooking, and cleaning.
I’m a mum & have been left shocked at feral’ kids’ behaviour on playdates – people agree it’s not normal
RAISING kids can be tricky, but one mum was left horrified at some “feral” kids’ behaviour after she started hosting playdates. The mum said she had recently had a baby and so wanted to have other mums over - but some parents brought their older kids too.
KIDS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Controversial Costco Cart Hack That's Dividing Reddit
If you didn't think that something as mundane as a shopping cart could be the source of serious controversy, think again. In fact, whether they are in their closest grocery store or sitting at home looking at their phones, a variety of people have discovered ways to make shopping cart etiquette controversial. In fact, people have such strong opinions about the stipulations and rules of carts that a law was proposed in New Jersey in 2021 to fine customers who leave them in handicapped parking spots (per Politico). Now, an all-new argument surrounding a Costco shopping cart hack has taken hold of Reddit.
Frank's RedHot Sauce Flavors Ranked From Worst To Best
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. When you've got a plate of wings or bowl of noodles that you want to add an extra kick to, a bottle of hot, spicy sauce is the perfect way to do so. There are many different brands of hot sauce you can find in stores, all with varying levels of spiciness and taste. One popular brand that you may have happened upon while browsing is Frank's RedHot Sauce. This hot sauce is a condiment that has inspired pop culture and society in many ways, as hot-sauce-doused dishes and snacks have become increasingly popular throughout the country. If you like things hot, then the hot sauces that Frank's produces may be perfect for you.
Jack In The Box Is About To Change In A Big Way
Jack in the Box has always marketed itself as "different" from other fast food restaurants. The chain features a clown mascot in a similar style to McDonald's former mascot Ronald McDonald. However, "Jack" is more brash and spontaneous (for lack of a better word) than old Ronald was, as evidenced by some of the chain's more outrageous commercials (via Eat This, Not That). Jack in the Box also openly markets to those who enjoy recreational marijuana, such as offering a special "Merry Munchie Meal" promotion in 2017 to celebrate California legalizing cannabis (via Fortune). After all, what says California more than being stoned on a beach with a box of mini tacos?
Man Slammed for Complaints Over Girlfriend's Diet and Weight: 'Controlling'
"You're just concerned with how attractive she is to you," one commenter speculated.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Do Restaurant Salads Always Seem To Taste Better?
In the U.S., salads are often prepared for lunch as the main course and at dinner on a smaller scale. While the traditional American breakfast is carb-heavy, serving pastries, pancakes, and sugary cereals, other countries like Turkey and Israel enjoy salads for breakfast (via HuffPost). Once thought of as diet food, this dish ranges from simple green to chopped, overflowing with goodies, including fried chicken if you're lucky.
The Sandwich So Good It Has Its Own Fair
Philadelphia is home to the cheesesteak; Chicago celebrates Italian beef (especially since the success of The Bear); New Orleans proudly serves its po' boy; and Binghamton boasts ... the spiedie. If you don't know what a spiedie is, a) you're clearly not from Upstate New York and b) your loss. Technically, the spiedie was born outside of Binghamton, in the town of Endicott (per Atlas of Popular Culture in the Northeastern U.S.), but it's been adopted and celebrated in the general area to great acclaim. The backstory is a bit contested, but everyone agrees that the sandwich started in the 1930s with Italian immigrants to the Southern Tier region of New York State, who marinated their meat in a sort of Italian dressing, grilled it to charred perfection, and then added some bread for good measure.
Bride-To-Be Ripped for Requesting Stepdaughter Dye Her Hair: 'Out of Line'
"That woman has an incredible amount of nerve to ask," one commenter exclaimed.
Internet Backs Teen Leaving Little Brother 'Hungry' by Not Sharing Food
The teenager revealed she did not share her sandwich with her 5-year-old brother.
How Retinol Can Help Sagging Skin 'Snap Back,' According To Derms
Moisturizers, serums, facial oils, at-home chemical peels, exfoliants — the sheer number of skincare products available for purchase can be so overwhelming you may not know where to begin when building a solid skincare regimen. Experts may differ in their opinions of how many times per week you should exfoliate or whether products enhanced with gold are really worth your time and money, but there’s one ingredient you will rarely find them not on the same page about: retinol. Retinol is a form of vitamin A that is applied topically and can visibly improve the texture of your skin — a claim that so many other potions make but can’t actually deliver on. With that in mind, it’s important to understand the positives that come with using retinol, as well as some of its limitations so that you aren’t waiting for results that simply can’t be found in a bottle or tube. This is how retinol can help sagging skin “snap back,” according to dermatologists — as well as a few great tips on other things you can do to make you complexion glow.
How To Style Your Bed Like A Designer
If you want to design your bed like a designer, you can easily do so by going about it in steps, starting with the three basic looks of any bedding design.
Panera's Cinnamon Crunch Latte Is Officially Back
Fall is right around the corner, which means the return of cooler weather, cozy sweaters, and of course, fall drinks. The season seems to start earlier and earlier with each passing year. Halloween decor is already on the shelves, and the viral 12-foot Home Depot skeleton has been available — and hard to keep in stock — since July (via SFGate). In addition to holiday decorations, fall drink menus are also becoming available long before the start of the season. The Starbucks PSL will be back before summer ends, Tim Horton's pumpkin items are returning early this year, and Dunkin' recently unveiled a new fall-flavored creamer.
Did Pop Rocks And Soda Really Lead To A Gruesome Death?
Pop Rocks, Coca-Cola, Life cereal, and the violent death of one young child actor. At first glance, this seems like nonsense, the lead-up to a tasteless example of dark humor. But these are actually the key components of an urban legend that haunted school playgrounds and online forums for many years.
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's Fall Menu Is Officially Here
Fall is right around the corner and that means it's officially pumpkin season. Any coffee shop worth its salt releases an autumn themed menu to ring in the cooler weather. Of course, we all know about the infamous pumpkin spice latte, or PSL for short, first introduced by Starbucks in 2003 (via CBS News). Since the PSL's inception, other companies have followed suit, offering versions of the fall drink.
I’m a gardening expert – there are five plants that are impossible to kill and always look great
IF YOU'VE ever tried to add some colour to your garden with some plants only to discover they've died within a few weeks, you're not the only one. Having plants and flowers in your outdoor space is the perfect way to make it feel more alive, but it's not always so easy.
Diner's Rant About 'Annoying' Kids in Expensive Restaurants Sparks Debate
Around a third of parents struggle to get their children to behave at restaurants, according to a November 2019 U.K. study.
In Style
These $20 Glycolic Acid Facial Pads Are Giving Users the Skin They Had "15 Years Ago"
Some beauty bloggers might argue against this point, but the key to an effective anti-aging skincare routine doesn't have to be a 20-step process featuring ultra-expensive products. In fact, you can achieve a youthful glow with a simple and inexpensive product that's quickly become an Amazon darling: The QRxLabs Glycolic Acid Resurfacing Pads, which are on sale for $20 right now.
Mashed
142K+
Followers
37K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0