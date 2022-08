Long Beach Walls & Art Renzei Festival will be returning on August 29, showcasing America’s most influential women in art. The festival will take place outdoors and is free and open to the public. It will span over a week, starting on Monday, August 29, with 24/7 viewing of mural art, food tasting, bike tours, and a KCRW Summer Nights Closing Party complete with headlining DJs from the stations top female radio personalities, wrapping up on Sunday, September 4.

