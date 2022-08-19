Back when Valerie Bertinelli got her first big showbiz break as the adorable, wise-cracking Barbara Cooper on the long-running television series, "One Day at a Time," she was a shy 15-year-old so lacking in confidence that she found it challenging to project her voice enough to satisfy the director (via Showbiz CheatSheet) "Even though to me it sounded like I was screaming my lines, it still wasn't loud enough," Bertinelli recalled. Although personality is, in large part, believed to be "set" by first grade, per Live Science, that doesn't mean there isn't room for change (via a paper published in the European Journal of Personality). And, so it is that as Bertinelli experienced more of life and more of showbiz, she grew increasingly adept at expressing herself with confidence and underwent a kind of transformation through the years, according to The Wall Street Journal.

