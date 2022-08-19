Read full article on original website
Related
Duff Goldman's Throwback Game Of Thrones Cake Has The Internet In Awe
If you're a fan of "Game of Thrones," you might have tuned into the "House of the Dragon" prequel on Sunday, August 21. The prequel tells the story of House Targaryen, but because it takes place 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," the beloved (or hated, depending on who you ask) Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) will not be present in the series (via HBO). The original "Game of Thrones" premiered in 2011, and by the end of its run, it was the most popular show in the world, according to Time. Per Variety, the series finale racked up 19.3 million viewers, the biggest in HBO history.
Bobby's Triple Threat: Release Date, Cast, And More - Everything We Know So Far
Bobby Flay has starred in a variety of cooking shows over the years, from the laid-back "Grillin' and Chillin'" back in 1996 to hyper-competitive shows like "Iron Chef America" (via IMDb). Although the celebrity chef gives great insights on the slower instructional shows like "Brunch at Bobby's," he seems to be more in his element when he is facing off with another chef. The "Beat Bobby Flay" star told Sports Business Journal that he gets his competitive spirit from playing basketball and running cross country in his younger years. "I played a lot of team and individual sports, and I learned how to lose," Flay added. "That's a huge thing. I was taught that when we are beaten, to shake it off, shake hands, go home and work harder for the next time."
Olivia Wilde Broke Her Silence On The Viral Moment She Was Served Custody Papers From Jason Sudeikis On Stage
"Sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship.”
Geoffrey Zakarian's Secret Hack For Scrambled Eggs
Geoffrey Zakarian is a talented chef with two successful restaurants under his belt. He appears on Food Network's "Chopped," "The Kitchen," and "Big Restaurant Bet." The man is a fierce cook and is always happy to spread his vast culinary knowledge to his fans through short videos he posts on his Instagram. On his social media, Zakarian often shares simple tips and tricks to help everyday home cooks get dinner on the table. In 2022, he launched a separate Instagram account, called Zakarian Kitchen, where he offers up product recommendations, recipes, and more from his eponymous product line.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Mishap Bobby Flay Says He'll 'Never Live' Down
Bobby Flay is a successful restaurateur, Food Network star, and competition chef extraordinaire. Over the years, he has competed on "Iron Chef America," "Throwdown with Bobby Flay," and "Beat Bobby Flay." His accomplishments and talents as a chef come across in competition, as he wins more than he loses. In fact, some "Beat Bobby Flay" fans wonder if the show is rigged based on his performance. Cheat Sheet reports that the chef wins about 66% of the time. While this is a majority, it certainly doesn't mean he's guaranteed to win.
Here's Who Ree Drummond's Favorite Celebrity Chef Is
In the cutthroat culinary world, it can be difficult even for the most talented chefs to rise to the top. Of all the chefs who have tried to make a name for themselves in the food world, only a handful have truly become household names. Therefore, it's unsurprising that there is a fair share of rivalries between famous foodies. From spats between British chefs Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay to the time when Alton Brown and Adam Richman battled it out on Twitter, there have been some pretty epic celebrity chef feuds over the years.
Amanda Freitag Just Landed A New Cooking Competition Show
As a regular judge on "Chopped," cookbook author and celebrity chef Amanda Freitag is all-too-familiar with the mechanisms of a good cooking competition show. In addition to her time on the judge's panel, Freitag has used her Paris-trained cooking skills to battle against the likes of Bobby Flay on "Iron Chef America" and Alex Guarnaschelli on "The Next Iron Chef: Redemption" (per Food Network).
Frank's RedHot Sauce Flavors Ranked From Worst To Best
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. When you've got a plate of wings or bowl of noodles that you want to add an extra kick to, a bottle of hot, spicy sauce is the perfect way to do so. There are many different brands of hot sauce you can find in stores, all with varying levels of spiciness and taste. One popular brand that you may have happened upon while browsing is Frank's RedHot Sauce. This hot sauce is a condiment that has inspired pop culture and society in many ways, as hot-sauce-doused dishes and snacks have become increasingly popular throughout the country. If you like things hot, then the hot sauces that Frank's produces may be perfect for you.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jack In The Box Is About To Change In A Big Way
Jack in the Box has always marketed itself as "different" from other fast food restaurants. The chain features a clown mascot in a similar style to McDonald's former mascot Ronald McDonald. However, "Jack" is more brash and spontaneous (for lack of a better word) than old Ronald was, as evidenced by some of the chain's more outrageous commercials (via Eat This, Not That). Jack in the Box also openly markets to those who enjoy recreational marijuana, such as offering a special "Merry Munchie Meal" promotion in 2017 to celebrate California legalizing cannabis (via Fortune). After all, what says California more than being stoned on a beach with a box of mini tacos?
Gabbie Hanna: 5 Things To Know About The Influencer & TikTok Star
Gabbie Hanna, 31, has become one of the most popular influencers since stepping on the scene in 2013 and there are very good reasons why. The talented content creator is known for sharing details about her life in videos on a daily basis and has touched on some interesting and influential topics, like religion and mental health. Find out more about her and her rise to fame below.
Valerie Bertinelli's Post For Her Mom Has Instagram Tearing Up
Back when Valerie Bertinelli got her first big showbiz break as the adorable, wise-cracking Barbara Cooper on the long-running television series, "One Day at a Time," she was a shy 15-year-old so lacking in confidence that she found it challenging to project her voice enough to satisfy the director (via Showbiz CheatSheet) "Even though to me it sounded like I was screaming my lines, it still wasn't loud enough," Bertinelli recalled. Although personality is, in large part, believed to be "set" by first grade, per Live Science, that doesn't mean there isn't room for change (via a paper published in the European Journal of Personality). And, so it is that as Bertinelli experienced more of life and more of showbiz, she grew increasingly adept at expressing herself with confidence and underwent a kind of transformation through the years, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Here's What $400 Will Get You At The Hell's Kitchen Restaurant
Gordon Ramsay is known for many things. He is a Michelin-star chef, owns an impressive number of restaurants, is a published author, runs a charity foundation, and more (via Gordon Ramsay Restaurants). Perhaps he is best known for the show "Hell's Kitchen." Following the show's rise to popularity, he opened the first Hell's Kitchen restaurant at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in early 2018 (per Caesars Entertainment). Ramsey has since expanded the chain with locations in Southern California and Lake Tahoe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here's What Alex Guarnaschelli Really Made For The US Open Menu
Champion chef Alex Guarnaschelli will be joining tennis champions at this year's U.S. Open. The Food Network star will in fact be returning to the U.S. Open, as her pop-up version of her restaurant Fare graced plates and palates at the 2021 U.S. Open as well (per U.S. Open). This year, Guarnaschelli's Fare will be featured as part of the new Flavors of the Open event on August 25 (via Yahoo).
Warner Bros. Holding ‘Batgirl’ Screenings For Cast And Crew On Lot This Week
While a majority of people will never get a chance to see the Batgirl movie Warner Bros. shelved earlier this month, multiple sources confirmed to Deadline that screenings are being held on lot this week for a select few. It is believed that cast and crew who worked on the film along with reps and studio execs were given invites to the screenings that began today and will go throughout the week. Batgirl has been the talk of the town since the studio officially announced earlier this month that it would not be released in theaters or any streaming service. The news sent...
‘Spiderwick Chronicles’ Series at Disney+ Casts Lyon Daniels, Noah Cottrell in Lead Roles
Lyon Daniels and Noah Cottrell have been cast in two of the lead roles in “The Spiderwick Chronicles” series currently in the works at Disney+, Variety has confirmed. The pair join previously announced cast member Christian Slater, who will play the villain Mulgarath. The show was first announced as part of Disney+ Day in November 2021. Based on the best-selling children’s books by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, “The Spiderwick Chronicles” follows the Grace family — twin brothers Jared (Daniels) and Simon (Cottrell), sister Mallory and their mother Helen — as they move into their great-great uncle’s home and discover...
Clive Davis, Ava DuVernay Among Recipients Of National Portrait Gallery’s Portrait Of A Nation Awards
José Andrés, Clive Davis, Ava DuVernay, Marian Wright Edelman, Anthony S. Fauci, M.D., Serena Williams and Venus Williams will be honored at the National Portrait Gallery’s Portrait of a Nation Awards on Nov. 12. The event, which started in 2015, “honor extraordinary individuals who have made transformative contributions to the United States and its people across all fields of endeavor from the arts and sciences,” according to the Smithsonian gallery. An exhibition featuring portraits of the honorees will open at the museum on Nov. 10. Baratunde Thurston will host the event, with Laurene Powell Jobs presenting to Andres; Alicia Keys to Davis;...
Haylie Duff Talks Summertime Snacks, Grilling Tips, And More - Exclusive Interview
When Haylie Duff isn't in front of the camera — or behind it, these days — she can often be found in the kitchen. Whether it's making meals to feed her husband and two daughters (and perhaps her sister, Hilary Duff?), or working on something new for her Real Girl's Kitchen brand, Duff is a working mom and foodie influencer who is doing it all. Recently, we got the chance to catch up with Duff once again to find out what's on her plate, both inside and outside of the kitchen.
Gordon Ramsay's Birthday Post For His Wife Is Melting Hearts
Gordon Ramsay is known for his tough disposition. Fans of his television show appearances know that the acclaimed chef isn't afraid of tough love, his behavior on television often bordering on loveless. Even some of Ramsay's industry peers have noticed. J. Kenji López-Alt called out Ramsay's "abusive" behavior in 2021, and after a video mash-up of iconic Ramsay outbursts made the rounds on social media in 2018 (via Grubstreet), several food industry professionals shared their opinion that, "This is everything that has been wrong about restaurant kitchen culture" (via Twitter).
Ree Drummond On Working With Guy Fieri During Big Bad Budget Battle - Exclusive
With food costs soaring, supermarket adventures are pipe dreams brought to life with Food Network's new culinary competition, "Big Bad Budget Battle." Besides, The Pioneer Woman is hosting, and The Mayor Of Flavortown is executive producing, making it hard to think of a reason not to give the show a chance to become a regular in your weekly arsenal of Food Network musts. If you've watched GGG — known to the uninitiated as "Guy's Grocery Games" — you have an idea of what you're in for. As the Reddit community has astutely sussed out, you'll watch contestants swarm none other than Flavortown Market for their budget buys before competing to re-imagine leftovers.
Ina Garten Was Never The Same After Barefoot Contessa
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Ina Garten, The Barefoot Contessa, has graced our TV screens for over two decades, welcoming us into her gorgeous East Hamptons kitchen, bringing us along with her as she visits her local mushroom farmer for fresh mushrooms or preparing yet another gorgeous luncheon for her bridge club. After purchasing The Barefoot Contessa specialty foods store in the Hamptons in 1978, she eventually published her first cookbook, aptly named "The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook" (via Insider). The book was a hit, and soon Food Network came a-knocking, and the rest is history.
Mashed
142K+
Followers
37K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0