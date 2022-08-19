ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ star Caroline Aaron talks final season

By Christine Samra, Sam Rubin
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gTMys_0hNgEoT300

Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is currently taping its fifth and final season, and Caroline Aaron is already feeling a bit sad.

“I’m already a little weepy,” she told KTLA 5 Morning News Friday. “I’m trying not to be that person, but I think we’re all going to have a hard time letting go. I really do.”

Aaron credits the alchemy audiences have enjoyed to the cast really liking each other. So, while the ending is bittersweet, she is glad they’re not overstaying their welcome.

“These people are way too classy to stay too long at the fair,” she said. “I might stay.”

The show is up for 12 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Lead Actress for Rachel Brosnahan and Outstanding Comedy Series. For the actress, being able to entertain viewers during unprecedented times was fulfilling enough.

“The Emmys are going to be live in-person. We’ve done this television show through a pandemic, so it even has more extra special challenges,” the actress explained. “The fact that we were able to keep entertaining people has been thrilling.”

You can stream and binge all four seasons of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” on Prime Video.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Bonnie Hunt’s heartfelt inspiration behind ‘Amber Brown’ series

Bonnie Hunt is a Hollywood triple threat. Not only does she act, but she also works behind-the-scenes. On her latest project, “Amber Brown,” she’s the writer and executive producer. She brought the show to life by directing the very first episode. The “Jerry McGuire” star brought the book to life after initially wanting to do […]
TV SERIES
KTLA

Here’s a list of celebrities who live in Calabasas

The cozy suburbs of Calabasas and Hidden Hills are home to many of Hollywood’s biggest stars. “By Southern California standards, it’s relatively new,” explained KTLA 5’s entertainment reporter Sam Rubin. “There are newer luxury homes available in the area.” The area is tucked away near the Santa Monica Mountains in the San Fernando Valley, which […]
CALABASAS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caroline Aaron
Person
Rachel Brosnahan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

500 pounds of crystal meth seized in Central Valley traffic stop; K9 credited

A California Highway Patrol canine officer was involved in making one of the largest methamphetamine busts in state history last week, authorities announced on Monday. On the morning of Aug. 16, a CHP officer stopped a 2017 Land Rover on State Route 99 in Bakersfield for a “vehicle code violation,” CHP said in a news […]
KTLA

Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin files for divorce

After 25 years of marriage, Jennifer Flavin has filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone. Flavin filed the paperwork in Palm Beach County, Florida on Aug. 19. This all came about five days before Stallone sparked rumors by covering up his tattoo of Flavin’s face with that of his late-dog Butkus. The bull mastiff died in […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLA

Cristin Milioti talked about her time on making her new show ‘The Resort’

Cristin Milioti stars in the new show, “The Resort,” which comes from Andy Siara, who also created the movie “Palm Springs,” which features Milioti as well. “The Resort” takes place in Mexico and centers on a couple celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary while stuck in a bit of a marriage rut. The couple gets entangled […]
TV SERIES
KTLA

Man wins $20 million from scratcher, largest in CA Lottery History

A Placer County man is $20 million richer after buying a $30 Lottery ticket, the largest scratcher prize winner in California Lottery history, according to the California Lottery Office. Chad Fry said he used some extra money from a late payment for side construction work that he did to pay for the ticket, according to […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Variety

‘Spiderwick Chronicles’ Series at Disney+ Casts Lyon Daniels, Noah Cottrell in Lead Roles

Lyon Daniels and Noah Cottrell have been cast in two of the lead roles in “The Spiderwick Chronicles” series currently in the works at Disney+, Variety has confirmed. The pair join previously announced cast member Christian Slater, who will play the villain Mulgarath. The show was first announced as part of Disney+ Day in November 2021. Based on the best-selling children’s books by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, “The Spiderwick Chronicles” follows the Grace family — twin brothers Jared (Daniels) and Simon (Cottrell), sister Mallory and their mother Helen — as they move into their great-great uncle’s home and discover...
TV SERIES
KTLA

Authorities make 40 arrests; seize cars during street takeover crackdown

Update: Police later said only six people were arrested in the street takeover crackdown over the weekend. The earlier figure given was from another recent sweep. Get the latest here. Law enforcement agencies in Southern California, including the Los Angeles Police Department, made 40 arrests and issued dozens of citations during a two-day operation to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

68K+
Followers
12K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy