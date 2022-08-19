‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ star Caroline Aaron talks final season

Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is currently taping its fifth and final season, and Caroline Aaron is already feeling a bit sad.

“I’m already a little weepy,” she told KTLA 5 Morning News Friday. “I’m trying not to be that person, but I think we’re all going to have a hard time letting go. I really do.”

Aaron credits the alchemy audiences have enjoyed to the cast really liking each other. So, while the ending is bittersweet, she is glad they’re not overstaying their welcome.

“These people are way too classy to stay too long at the fair,” she said. “I might stay.”

The show is up for 12 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Lead Actress for Rachel Brosnahan and Outstanding Comedy Series. For the actress, being able to entertain viewers during unprecedented times was fulfilling enough.

“The Emmys are going to be live in-person. We’ve done this television show through a pandemic, so it even has more extra special challenges,” the actress explained. “The fact that we were able to keep entertaining people has been thrilling.”

You can stream and binge all four seasons of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” on Prime Video.

