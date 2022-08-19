Read full article on original website
RG3 is furious with the NFL and Deshaun Watson over the punishment | Apologizes to all victims
Robert Griffin III is furious with the National Football League and NFLPA over the Deshaun Watson punishment decision. The Browns quarterback was punished with an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine, but that is not enough. Robert Griffin III just crushed everyone involving Deshaun Watson’s case for not being remorseful....
Joey Porter’s wife claims the story of Mike Tomlin breaking up a fight is a lie
So there was a story we posted about Mike Tomlin reportedly breaking up a fight between a bunch of youth, and then inviting them to camp because it was being reported by Jay Glazer of Fox Sports. Well, Joey Porter’s wife is saying that is not true. Jay Glazer...
NFL announcer Aqib Talib is going to step away from announcing after his brother murdered a youth football coach
Yaqub Talib, the older brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, is facing a murder charge after the shooting and killing of a youth football coach in Texas. New videos and details have been released about Aqib’s possible involvement in the situation and the duo’s troubled past when it comes to previous youth football games.
USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin could be the most elusive Dallas Cowboy on the roster
USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin absolutely tore it up tonight. The former TCU standout has two touchdowns for the Dallas Cowboys and has been proving to everyon he deserves in the NFL. He never got a shot in the NFL out of school. Many said Turpin had off-the-field issues, and he...
Hollywood was speeding prior to arrest? Marquise Brown arrest was the second time he was hit for speeding
TMZ Sports is reporting that after looking into Marquise Brown’s arrest, they discovered he was caught speeding weeks prior as well. The speedy wide receiver maybe never learned from the Henry Ruggs story. Hollywood has a need for speed, and weeks before getting arrested for speeding, he was given a citation for going 71 in a 50.
Roquan Smith contract talks are over | He will play under his current contract
Roquan Smith contract talks with the Chicago Bears are over. The Bears young linebacker is going to bet on himself. According to reports, Roquan Smith returned to practice on Saturday and has agreed to play out his contract before hitting free agency in March. Smith is guaranteed 9.7 million dollars...
Vikings trade for Raiders quarterback | Vikings must not be sold on Kellen Mond
Kellen Mond has struggled in the pre-season and the Minnesota Vikings are making a move to ensure they have a solid back-up. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media insiders, the Vikings are sending a conditional seventh round pick in 2024 to the Las Vegas Raiders for Nick Mullens. Under...
Baker Mayfield won the starting job for the Carolina Panthers | Baker Mayfield vs. the BROWNS week 1
Baker Mayfield vs. the BROWNS, this is going to be great. The QB disrespected by the Browns will come back to get some payback. The Carolina Panthers have made it official, Baker Mayfield has been named the starting quarterback!. Baker Mayfield has been named the starter at the quarterback position...
NFL Transactions for August 20, 2022 | Presented by Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Panthers activated LB Shaq Thompson former PUP list. Panthers QB Matt Corral could miss the season with a lisfranc injury. Rams waived TE Kendall Blanton, RB Raymond Calais, DB Jairon McVea, RB AJ Rose and WR JJ Koski. Rams OL Logan Bruss suffers a torn ACL. New England Patriots. Patriots...
Ravens reportedly offered Lamar Jackson a contract worth more than Kyler Murray’s deal and he turned it down
Lamar Jackson represents himself, he has no NFLPA certified agent, and he wants a new contract. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Lamar has already turned down a deal that would have paid him more than the former first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft Kyler Murray. Jay...
NFL media revenue made 10 billion dollars this year | NFLPA needs to keep pushing for larger contracts and fully guaranteed deals
The NFLPA should love this statistic that just came out from Andrew Brandt the former sports agent. He said the Annual National NFL Media Revenue is around 10 billion dollars per year. That is damn near more than all the other leauges combined, according to Brandt’s numbers. The NFL...
Pittman’s Pocket: Top Canadian High School football prospects HBCU schools should target
Last year, I vouched for HBCU football programs to broaden their recruiting landscape, by searching for prospects in Canada. Many laughed but, it has been a very innovative way for HBCUs to spread their landscape in recruiting, and can help schools land some amazing prospects. Canadian high school football prospects are not highly recruited in the states, and it helps the HBCUs broaden recruiting in Canada 🇨🇦. I am going to highlight my top 5 Canadian High School football prospects that should be targeted by HBCU schools.
Michael Thomas Injury Update: The Saints WR is suffering from a hamstring injury
Dr. Jesse Morse discusses the new hamstring injury for Michael Thomas. Thomas has not played in either of the Saints’ two preseason games, but has looked like he’s well on track to bounce back from his injury-plagued 2020 and 2021 seasons. The severity of Thomas’ injury is not yet clear.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Jayson Ademilola, DL, Notre Dame
Honors/Captainship2022 Rotary Lombardi Award Watch List. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) Redshirt senior. Four-year starter who aligns primarily at DE. Started in all 13 games last season. Based on the film views, has a thick upper/lower body strength with the frame to get bigger in an NFL weight program. Undersized but strong run defender and good pass rusher who needs to develop some pass rush tools but has the potential to play at the next level and shows he is around the ball. Against the run, exhibits strength in anchoring and isn’t easily moved. Showed ability to maintain gap integrity, especially against FSU. Plays with leverage and good bend, keeps his feet in the ground, and has good strike timing with hand use. Good at penetrating opposing OLs and making open-field tackles. Good pursuit versus the run game and exhibits great instincts, can read and react on the move and plays well in space. Gets shuffled/bounced around a lot in a crowd/short yardage scenarios and isn’t a strong lateral mover but still works to the whistle. As a pass rusher, has a strong ability to collapse the pocket and free up other edge rushers even if he doesn’t reach the QB in time. Very good when used on twists and stunts where he can come through the middle gaps, taking good angles to the QB. Needs to develop some extra tools in his pass rush arsenal; occasionally flashes a spin move but mostly bull rushes with no second or third move. First step quickness can be inconsistent, especially late in the game.
Kayvon Thibodeaux Injury Update: Rookie claims his knee is good, will still undergo further testing
As Kayvon Thibodeaux laid on the field in pain, everyone was holding their breath. The first round pick of the New York Giants was chopped down by Thaddeus Moss of the Cincinnati Bengals and he looked to be in pain. Well, on his way walking off the field, the rookie...
Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers a scary knee injury | Refused a cart and walked off the field (VIDEO)
A cart came on the field to pick up New York Giants’ first-round pick, but he refused. Kayvon Thibodeaux the New York Giants first-round pick walked off the field with a knee injury. This is the play where Kayvon Thibodeaux went down. He was grabbing his right knee after....
