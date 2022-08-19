ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Hollywood was speeding prior to arrest? Marquise Brown arrest was the second time he was hit for speeding

TMZ Sports is reporting that after looking into Marquise Brown’s arrest, they discovered he was caught speeding weeks prior as well. The speedy wide receiver maybe never learned from the Henry Ruggs story. Hollywood has a need for speed, and weeks before getting arrested for speeding, he was given a citation for going 71 in a 50.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#American Football#Qb#The Cleveland Browns#Cbs Sports Hq#Tmz Sports
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for August 20, 2022 | Presented by Hula Bowl All-Star Game

Panthers activated LB Shaq Thompson former PUP list. Panthers QB Matt Corral could miss the season with a lisfranc injury. Rams waived TE Kendall Blanton, RB Raymond Calais, DB Jairon McVea, RB AJ Rose and WR JJ Koski. Rams OL Logan Bruss suffers a torn ACL. New England Patriots. Patriots...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Pittman’s Pocket: Top Canadian High School football prospects HBCU schools should target

Last year, I vouched for HBCU football programs to broaden their recruiting landscape, by searching for prospects in Canada. Many laughed but, it has been a very innovative way for HBCUs to spread their landscape in recruiting, and can help schools land some amazing prospects. Canadian high school football prospects are not highly recruited in the states, and it helps the HBCUs broaden recruiting in Canada 🇨🇦. I am going to highlight my top 5 Canadian High School football prospects that should be targeted by HBCU schools.
CLEARWATER, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Jayson Ademilola, DL, Notre Dame

Honors/Captainship2022 Rotary Lombardi Award Watch List. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) Redshirt senior. Four-year starter who aligns primarily at DE. Started in all 13 games last season. Based on the film views, has a thick upper/lower body strength with the frame to get bigger in an NFL weight program. Undersized but strong run defender and good pass rusher who needs to develop some pass rush tools but has the potential to play at the next level and shows he is around the ball. Against the run, exhibits strength in anchoring and isn’t easily moved. Showed ability to maintain gap integrity, especially against FSU. Plays with leverage and good bend, keeps his feet in the ground, and has good strike timing with hand use. Good at penetrating opposing OLs and making open-field tackles. Good pursuit versus the run game and exhibits great instincts, can read and react on the move and plays well in space. Gets shuffled/bounced around a lot in a crowd/short yardage scenarios and isn’t a strong lateral mover but still works to the whistle. As a pass rusher, has a strong ability to collapse the pocket and free up other edge rushers even if he doesn’t reach the QB in time. Very good when used on twists and stunts where he can come through the middle gaps, taking good angles to the QB. Needs to develop some extra tools in his pass rush arsenal; occasionally flashes a spin move but mostly bull rushes with no second or third move. First step quickness can be inconsistent, especially late in the game.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy