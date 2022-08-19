Honors/Captainship2022 Rotary Lombardi Award Watch List. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) Redshirt senior. Four-year starter who aligns primarily at DE. Started in all 13 games last season. Based on the film views, has a thick upper/lower body strength with the frame to get bigger in an NFL weight program. Undersized but strong run defender and good pass rusher who needs to develop some pass rush tools but has the potential to play at the next level and shows he is around the ball. Against the run, exhibits strength in anchoring and isn’t easily moved. Showed ability to maintain gap integrity, especially against FSU. Plays with leverage and good bend, keeps his feet in the ground, and has good strike timing with hand use. Good at penetrating opposing OLs and making open-field tackles. Good pursuit versus the run game and exhibits great instincts, can read and react on the move and plays well in space. Gets shuffled/bounced around a lot in a crowd/short yardage scenarios and isn’t a strong lateral mover but still works to the whistle. As a pass rusher, has a strong ability to collapse the pocket and free up other edge rushers even if he doesn’t reach the QB in time. Very good when used on twists and stunts where he can come through the middle gaps, taking good angles to the QB. Needs to develop some extra tools in his pass rush arsenal; occasionally flashes a spin move but mostly bull rushes with no second or third move. First step quickness can be inconsistent, especially late in the game.

