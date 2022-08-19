ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

muddyrivernews.com

Pritzker and Bailey to appear at candidate forum today

LEXINGTON, Ill. — Gov. JB Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey will meet at a farm in Lexington, Ill. today for a candidate forum hosted by the Illinois Agricultural Legislative Roundtable. Lexington is in McLean County about 20 miles north of Bloomington/Normal just off Interstate 55. The forum will...
LEXINGTON, IL
inputmag.com

Snap's Illinois privacy lawsuit settlement could net residents some cash

Snap has agreed to pay $35 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over the data collected by Snapchat’s filters and lenses, the Chicago Tribune reports. Illinois residents who have used Snapchat filters between November 17, 2015 and now could receive anywhere between $58 and $117 as part of the settlement.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

County Clerk calls opponents’ comments ‘alarming’

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons said comments made by his Republican opponent are alarming. But Terrence Stuber is standing by them. When asked in a recent interview, Stuber said he wasn’t sure if former president Donald Trump had won the 2020 election. But he said it’s time to move on. Ammons […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Illinois Business
WCIA

Illinois EPA awards grants to save money and energy

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim has announced the award of $346,773.60 in grant funding to three Illinois wastewater treatment facilities as part of the Office of Energy’s Energy Efficiency at Public Water Infrastructure Program. The funded projects will reduce the amount of energy consumed by wastewater treatment operations, thereby […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois’ Rivian to pay $300K in unpaid wages

NORMAL, Ill. (WTVO) — Two subcontractors who did work for Rivian Automotive in downstate Normal have agree to pay more that $300,000 it owed to laborers for overtime work. The settlement with a subcontractor based in China and another based in Florida follows a lawsuit filed by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. It alleges that […]
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

AG Raoul: Over $300K more owed to Rivian workers who weren’t paid overtime

CHICAGO, Ill. — Several subcontractors working with electric car maker Rivian are being required to pay more than $300,000 dollars more in back wages and penalties in updated settlements announced today. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says Rivian subcontractors’ BIW Automotive Solution, Inc. and another out of China called...
NORMAL, IL
wmay.com

Illinois Politicians At Odds Over State Population Trends

Is Illinois gaining population, or losing it? The answer may depend on your political affiliation. The U.S. Census Bureau’s official 2020 count showed Illinois losing population, but a follow-up survey indicated the state may have been undercounted. Democrats say Illinois actually added people over the last ten years, and have called on the Census Bureau to produce a revised count. There’s been no official response to that request yet.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Illinois EPA awards third round of grants to public wastewater treatment plants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is awarding $346,773.60 in grant funding to three Illinois wastewater treatment facilities as part of the Office of Energy’s Energy Efficiency at Public Water Infrastructure Program. According to IEPA Director John J. Kim, the funded projects will reduce the amount of...
ILLINOIS STATE
wglt.org

Social studies teacher applies for McLean County Board seat

A social studies teacher and coach at Heyworth High School is the only candidate to file for a short-term vacancy on the McLean County Board after the board earlier rejected the first applicant. Jay Lawler of Normal applied for the seat in District 4, which represents parts of Normal. He...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington restaurant faces labor complaint over unpaid overtime pay

The U.S. Department of Labor has accused a Bloomington restaurant chain of denying overtime pay to staff. The complaint filed in U.S. District Court’s Central Illinois district in Peoria accuses Fiesta Ranchera and managers Nicholas and Cynthia Canchola of several labor violations, saying they “repeatedly and willfully” failed to pay hourly employees time-and-a-half when they top 40 hours per week.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wglt.org

WGLT's Sound Ideas - Tuesday 8/23/22

On today's episode, you'll hear an interview with Illinois State University President Terri Goss Kinzy as a new school year begins. Plus, the Illinois attorney general's office talks about a new settlement related to lost wages and contractors at the Rivian plant. And you'll learn about the Diverse Corn Belt farm research project.
ILLINOIS STATE
wglt.org

Here are the key primary election results from Florida

In Florida, Democrats have picked their nominees to take on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and GOP Sen. Marco Rubio. Several congressional seats are also open. See results for other states holding elections on Tuesday: New York and Oklahoma. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
FLORIDA STATE
wglt.org

Election contests to watch Tuesday in Florida, New York and Oklahoma

The final primary day of August has some key election contests in Florida, New York and Oklahoma. Florida and New York had their congressional maps scrambled by redistricting, boosting the number of notable races Tuesday. But the biggest matchup in Florida is at the top of the ticket, where Democrats...
FLORIDA STATE
nprillinois.org

Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend

Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday. That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
ILLINOIS STATE

