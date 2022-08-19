Read full article on original website
muddyrivernews.com
Pritzker and Bailey to appear at candidate forum today
LEXINGTON, Ill. — Gov. JB Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey will meet at a farm in Lexington, Ill. today for a candidate forum hosted by the Illinois Agricultural Legislative Roundtable. Lexington is in McLean County about 20 miles north of Bloomington/Normal just off Interstate 55. The forum will...
inputmag.com
Snap's Illinois privacy lawsuit settlement could net residents some cash
Snap has agreed to pay $35 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over the data collected by Snapchat’s filters and lenses, the Chicago Tribune reports. Illinois residents who have used Snapchat filters between November 17, 2015 and now could receive anywhere between $58 and $117 as part of the settlement.
wjpf.com
Candidates for Illinois governor appeal to voters with 80 days before election
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — With around 80 days until Illinois’ gubernatorial election, the major party candidates are laying out their plans for if they are elected. The Illinois State Fair hosted its political days this past week with GOP leaders and Democrats showing off their candidates for the November election.
County Clerk calls opponents’ comments ‘alarming’
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons said comments made by his Republican opponent are alarming. But Terrence Stuber is standing by them. When asked in a recent interview, Stuber said he wasn’t sure if former president Donald Trump had won the 2020 election. But he said it’s time to move on. Ammons […]
Illinois EPA awards grants to save money and energy
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim has announced the award of $346,773.60 in grant funding to three Illinois wastewater treatment facilities as part of the Office of Energy’s Energy Efficiency at Public Water Infrastructure Program. The funded projects will reduce the amount of energy consumed by wastewater treatment operations, thereby […]
Illinois’ Rivian to pay $300K in unpaid wages
NORMAL, Ill. (WTVO) — Two subcontractors who did work for Rivian Automotive in downstate Normal have agree to pay more that $300,000 it owed to laborers for overtime work. The settlement with a subcontractor based in China and another based in Florida follows a lawsuit filed by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. It alleges that […]
1470 WMBD
AG Raoul: Over $300K more owed to Rivian workers who weren’t paid overtime
CHICAGO, Ill. — Several subcontractors working with electric car maker Rivian are being required to pay more than $300,000 dollars more in back wages and penalties in updated settlements announced today. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says Rivian subcontractors’ BIW Automotive Solution, Inc. and another out of China called...
wmay.com
Illinois Politicians At Odds Over State Population Trends
Is Illinois gaining population, or losing it? The answer may depend on your political affiliation. The U.S. Census Bureau’s official 2020 count showed Illinois losing population, but a follow-up survey indicated the state may have been undercounted. Democrats say Illinois actually added people over the last ten years, and have called on the Census Bureau to produce a revised count. There’s been no official response to that request yet.
WAND TV
Illinois EPA awards third round of grants to public wastewater treatment plants
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is awarding $346,773.60 in grant funding to three Illinois wastewater treatment facilities as part of the Office of Energy’s Energy Efficiency at Public Water Infrastructure Program. According to IEPA Director John J. Kim, the funded projects will reduce the amount of...
wglt.org
Social studies teacher applies for McLean County Board seat
A social studies teacher and coach at Heyworth High School is the only candidate to file for a short-term vacancy on the McLean County Board after the board earlier rejected the first applicant. Jay Lawler of Normal applied for the seat in District 4, which represents parts of Normal. He...
Illinois Residents Will Be Getting a $50 Tax Rebate Check if They Filed a 2021 Tax Return
Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. Illinois Department of Revenue will start sending Rebate Checks on the week of September 12th. In April, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker included rebate checks for state taxpayers in the state’s budget.
wglt.org
Bloomington restaurant faces labor complaint over unpaid overtime pay
The U.S. Department of Labor has accused a Bloomington restaurant chain of denying overtime pay to staff. The complaint filed in U.S. District Court’s Central Illinois district in Peoria accuses Fiesta Ranchera and managers Nicholas and Cynthia Canchola of several labor violations, saying they “repeatedly and willfully” failed to pay hourly employees time-and-a-half when they top 40 hours per week.
wglt.org
WGLT's Sound Ideas - Tuesday 8/23/22
On today's episode, you'll hear an interview with Illinois State University President Terri Goss Kinzy as a new school year begins. Plus, the Illinois attorney general's office talks about a new settlement related to lost wages and contractors at the Rivian plant. And you'll learn about the Diverse Corn Belt farm research project.
Illinois income and property tax rebate: are you eligible?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Do you qualify to receive income and property tax relief checks being sent out by the State of Illinois next month? The rebates are part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan which was signed into law in April. Single residents who earn less than $200,000 a year will receive a one-time income tax […]
Report details threat to future Illinois taxpayers posed by excessive borrowing
(The Center Square) – A report shows the state of Illinois has one of the largest debt liabilities in the country. The American Legislative Exchange Council, or ALEC, released its annual State Bonded Obligations publication, which highlights the risks posed to taxpayers by excessive borrowing. State governments borrow for...
Popular Illinois Brewery Reveals Big Out of State Expansion Plans
One of our favorite breweries in the 815 is announcing plans for a big expansion. It's the kind of thing you wouldn't expect but then again, this is the place that just created a beer-battered hot dog. What I'm saying is that you never know what they're going to do...
wglt.org
Here are the key primary election results from Florida
In Florida, Democrats have picked their nominees to take on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and GOP Sen. Marco Rubio. Several congressional seats are also open. See results for other states holding elections on Tuesday: New York and Oklahoma. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
wglt.org
Election contests to watch Tuesday in Florida, New York and Oklahoma
The final primary day of August has some key election contests in Florida, New York and Oklahoma. Florida and New York had their congressional maps scrambled by redistricting, boosting the number of notable races Tuesday. But the biggest matchup in Florida is at the top of the ticket, where Democrats...
nprillinois.org
Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend
Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday. That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
wglt.org
Normal's Electoral Board lays out ground rules and timeline for hearing objection to referendum
Normal’s Electoral Board laid out the ground rules Monday for how it will decide if a politically charged ballot question on overhauling town council elections makes it to the ballot in November. Supporters want to ask voters whether to replace the Normal Town Council’s at-large form of representative government...
