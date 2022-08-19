Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania For a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLititz, PA
34-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Solved by DNA on Letter from KillerA.W. NavesHamburg, PA
Do You Like Whoopie Pies? There is a Festival Coming Up in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Weekend Events: A Cookie Fest, Sunflower Festival, and Live Music [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Goodie Bags, Live Music, And Old Treasures: Vintage Revival Market is One of a Kind [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
fox29.com
Attempted carjacking suspect shot with own gun after victim gains control in Philadelphia driveway
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a shooting where an attempted robbery victim gained control over a suspect and shot him. According to police, the attempted robbery occurred on the 8000 block of Rodney Street in a driveway at 11:24 a.m. Authorities say a 69-year-old man was unloading...
fox29.com
Philadelphia playground shooting: Police release new video of suspect chase that ends in crash
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department has released new video showing the end of a police chase after a shooting near the Shepard Recreation Center. Police say nearly 100 shots were fired on August 16 on the 400 block of North 57th Street. According to officials, responding officers found five...
fox29.com
DA: Man charged for threatening to inject women with AIDS, heroin during carjackings in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa - The Bucks County District Attorney's Office has filed charges against a man who is accused of using a syringe to threaten people before stealing their cars. According to authorities, Kevin O'Connell threatened to inject victims with a syringe in two carjackings. The most recent carjacking, which...
fox29.com
Police: 2 dead, 5 injured in rash of daytime shootings across Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A rash of broad daylight shootings across Philadelphia on Tuesday left at least two people dead and six others injured. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to four different shootings in different parts of the city between 3:40 p.m. and 4:50 p.m. Authorities say a 40-year-old man...
fox29.com
'Bullets everywhere': Neighbors describe deadly quadruple shooting in West Philadelphia
A deadly quadruple shooting was part of spate of daytime shootings across Philadelphia. Police say two people were killed and five others were injured in four different shootings that happened within an hour. Witnesses and neighbors described the chaos when police say a gunman unleashed a hail of bullets on a group of men sitting on a Philadelphia street corner.
4 stabbed during late-night fight at Bucks Co. school; police say drive-by shooting connected
Police say four people were stabbed, and two of those victims are hospitalized in critical condition.
fox29.com
Police: Shooting in Chester injures 3, no arrests reported
CHESTER, Pa. - Three people were hurt during a shooting Monday afternoon in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester. Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to the 200 block of Engle Street around 4:45 p.m. for reports of gunshots. A spokesperson for the department told FOX 29...
fox29.com
Police: Man, 31, fatally shot in the head in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was killed in a Tuesday evening shooting in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1800 block of North Ringgold Street just after 4 for reports of a shooting. Police say a 31-year-old man, identified as Arnold Carlton, was...
fox29.com
Man fatally shot in the head outside property in Chester, police say
CHESTER, Pa. - Authorities in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a man. Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to the 1000 block of Ward Street around 7:30 p.m. fore reports of a shooting. Police found a...
fox29.com
Three suspects accused of threatening, robbing man at East Falls gas station fled in stolen car, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for three suspects accused of robbing a man at a Philadelphia gas station before fleeing in a stolen car. According to police, the robbery happened on August 12 at 9:30 a.m. at a Shell gas station on the 4200 block...
fox29.com
4 stabbed at Falls Township elementary school Tuesday night before shots fired into nearby home
FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police say multiple people were injured during an incident at a Bucks County playground late Tuesday night before gunfire erupted in a nearby neighborhood. Officers in Falls Township responded to Penn Valley Elementary School on the 100 block of North Turn Lane around 11:45 p.m. for...
Airbnb Assault In Central Pennsylvania Has Police Searching For Woman
The police are searching for the woman pictured after an assault at an Airbnb in central Pennsylvania. The East Earl Township police are "attempting to identify the pictured female in reference to an assault," the department announced in a release on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Officers were called to an...
fox29.com
Video: Four suspects in masks sought after man chasing down catalytic converter thieves is shot
PHILADELPHIA - Police released video of a shooting that erupted when one brave man intervened in an reported catalytic converter theft. It all began when four men were reportedly caught in the act of stealing a catalytic converter from a van on West Pomona Street in East Germantown last week.
WFMZ-TV Online
Person killed, another wounded by gunfire in Reading
READING, Pa. — Another weekend of deadly gun violence in Reading is keeping the city's homicide detectives busy. The latest fatal shooting happened around 6 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of McKnight Street, near West Elm Street. Two people were wounded by gunfire, authorities said. One of the...
fox29.com
Teen shot, taken into custody after driving around North Philadelphia in stolen car, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting investigation in North Philadelphia took an unexpected turn Tuesday morning when its victim ended up in police custody. Police say an 18-year-old was driving on 22nd Street when his vehicle was struck by two bullets, one hitting him in the lower back around midnight. He was...
fox29.com
Police: 1 dead, 3 hurt after gunman opens fire on group sitting on Philadelphia street corner
PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead and three others are hurt after police say a gunman opened fire on group of men sitting on a Philadelphia street corner. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 6000 block of Race Street around 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Child, 5, and woman die, others hurt in central Pa. stabbing: police
UPDATE: 1 in custody after central Pa. stabbing that killed woman, child. A 34-year-old woman and 5-year-old child were stabbed to death Monday evening during a York County “mass casualty incident,” authorities said. The woman and child died of their wounds before representatives from the York County Coroner’s...
fox29.com
Police: Duo caught on camera firing shots into parked cars on Philadelphia street while making video
PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after police say a video reveals what led to several shot-up cars in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood. Two suspects were reportedly seen on security footage on the 200 block of Louden Street early Thursday morning. Police say one suspect fired a firearm while the other...
Shamokin woman pushes case of knives at store clerk, faces assault charges
Shamokin, Pa. — A Shamokin woman threatened a convenience store clerk and pushed a display case of knives toward her, police say. Brandie Ann Haddock, 58, walked into the Penn Jersey Mart the evening of Aug. 13, screaming at the female clerk that she was an FBI agent and that the clerk needed to call the FBI, according to Patrolman Derek Jenkins of Shamokin Police Department. When the clerk asked...
1 dead, multiple people injured in central Pa. stabbing: officials
One person is dead and others are injured after a stabbing in Hopewell Township on Monday evening, York County Emergency Management Public Information Officer Ted Czech confirmed to multiple outlets. First responders were first called to Firebox Court around 7:15 p.m., Czech told ABC27. The York County Coroner is on...
