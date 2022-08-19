ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Police: 2 dead, 5 injured in rash of daytime shootings across Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - A rash of broad daylight shootings across Philadelphia on Tuesday left at least two people dead and six others injured. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to four different shootings in different parts of the city between 3:40 p.m. and 4:50 p.m. Authorities say a 40-year-old man...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Berks County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
City
Reading, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
County
Berks County, PA
Reading, PA
Crime & Safety
fox29.com

Police: Shooting in Chester injures 3, no arrests reported

CHESTER, Pa. - Three people were hurt during a shooting Monday afternoon in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester. Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to the 200 block of Engle Street around 4:45 p.m. for reports of gunshots. A spokesperson for the department told FOX 29...
CHESTER, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man, 31, fatally shot in the head in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was killed in a Tuesday evening shooting in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1800 block of North Ringgold Street just after 4 for reports of a shooting. Police say a 31-year-old man, identified as Arnold Carlton, was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Use Of Force#Violent Crime#The Da S Office
fox29.com

Man fatally shot in the head outside property in Chester, police say

CHESTER, Pa. - Authorities in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a man. Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to the 1000 block of Ward Street around 7:30 p.m. fore reports of a shooting. Police found a...
CHESTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMZ-TV Online

Person killed, another wounded by gunfire in Reading

READING, Pa. — Another weekend of deadly gun violence in Reading is keeping the city's homicide detectives busy. The latest fatal shooting happened around 6 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of McKnight Street, near West Elm Street. Two people were wounded by gunfire, authorities said. One of the...
READING, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Shamokin woman pushes case of knives at store clerk, faces assault charges

Shamokin, Pa. — A Shamokin woman threatened a convenience store clerk and pushed a display case of knives toward her, police say. Brandie Ann Haddock, 58, walked into the Penn Jersey Mart the evening of Aug. 13, screaming at the female clerk that she was an FBI agent and that the clerk needed to call the FBI, according to Patrolman Derek Jenkins of Shamokin Police Department. When the clerk asked...
SHAMOKIN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy