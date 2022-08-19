Emergency management in Leake County is reporting homes flooded and sections of roads washed out after Wednesday morning’s heavy rainfall. Several homes took on water in Carthage, in the Wiggins community west of Carthage and east of Sunrise. North of Sunrise is where some of the road damage was reported. More than seven inches of rain fell near Ofahoma over a 72-hour period and Edinburg received almost that much. In Neshoba County, Philadelphia and Burnside had gotten about seven inches as of 7 am Wednesday. In Attala County, Kosciusko reported 2.3 inches.

LEAKE COUNTY, MS ・ 14 HOURS AGO