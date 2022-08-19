ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attala County, MS

kicks96news.com

DUIs and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

JESSE GREER, 66, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $500. BLAKENEY K GRIGSBY, 33, of Richland, Public Drunk, LCSO. Bond $500. SHAWN HUGHES, 37, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, CPD. Bond $15,000. MORGAN K LEPARD, 22, of...
CARTHAGE, MS
kicks96news.com

Many Major Drug Arrests in Neshoba

LARHONDA BOSWELL, 40, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $0, $0. JEAN C BOYKIN, 30, of Union, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Manufacturing a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0, $0, DENIED, $0.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
kicks96news.com

Neshoba County Detention Facility Inmate Death Update

The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office continues to work with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations (MBI) regarding the death of an inmate at the Neshoba County Detention Facility Sunday night, August 21, 2022. Inmate Raymond Murrell, 50, of 78 Gibson Road, Union, Ms., died Sunday while in custody at the detention center. Murrell was incarcerated for thirty-six days on a Bench Warrant from the 8th District Circuit Court, Neshoba County for Possession of Methamphetamine-Habitual Offender.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Reckless Drivers and a High Speed Chase in Neshoba.

8:19 a.m. – Neshoba deputies were asked to perform a welfare check on a subject at a residence on Hwy. 395. 4:11 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to the parking lot of the Wal-Mart to meet with a driver who said he was run off the road by a reckless driver in a rental truck and wanted to report it.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
kicks96news.com

Car Fire, Multiple Crashes, and More in Leake Today

7:36 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on Utah Road near the Scott County line. No injuries were reported. 8:54 a.m. – Leake Deputies were called to Mars Hill Road regarding a wrecker that ran off the road and became stuck, blocking one lane of traffic.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

First Responders in Leake Busy with Flood-Related Incidents All Morning

Leake County residents reported lots of flooding Wednesday morning as well as several fallen trees. First responders in the area were dispatched all over the county to assist with everything from wrecked vehicles and fallen trees to people trapped in their homes due to rising flood waters. Calls began coming in around 3:35 a.m. and didn’t slow down until about 9 a.m.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

An Accident with Injuries in Leake County

On Monday at 6:05pm, officers were called out to an accident on Waggoner Road involving a passenger vehicle and a log truck, with injuries. EMS was notified. On person was transported to Baptist-Leake with a head injury.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Homes Flooded in Leake County as Heavy Rain Moves Through

Emergency management in Leake County is reporting homes flooded and sections of roads washed out after Wednesday morning’s heavy rainfall. Several homes took on water in Carthage, in the Wiggins community west of Carthage and east of Sunrise. North of Sunrise is where some of the road damage was reported. More than seven inches of rain fell near Ofahoma over a 72-hour period and Edinburg received almost that much. In Neshoba County, Philadelphia and Burnside had gotten about seven inches as of 7 am Wednesday. In Attala County, Kosciusko reported 2.3 inches.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Flash Flood warning issued for Leake and Neshoba Counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Leake and Neshoba Counties. Other counties included in the warning are Madison, Newton, and Scott. A slow moving weather system will make it’s way through much of the state with heavy rainfall being the main threat. The warning...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS

