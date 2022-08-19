FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — It has been 17 years since the Jets and Giants got together for a practice — and cooler heads have finally prevailed. The Jets will travel to the Giants’ facility in East Rutherford on Thursday in advance of the teams’ preseason finale Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The fact these two New Jersey-based rivals are squaring off on the practice field wouldn’t normally be big news. But it was uncertain if it would ever happen again after the teams had a fight-filled session at the University at Albany in August 2005. “I don’t know any history about the past,” a smiling Jets coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday, adding he read “a really cool article” on ESPN.com about the previous time the teams practiced together.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 20 MINUTES AGO