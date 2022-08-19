ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Baker Mayfield's Time as Panthers' Starter May Not Last Long

The Carolina Panthers' decision to name Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback is the equivalent of walking into a classroom completely unprepared for a test. Mayfield could end up being the correct answer under center for the Panthers even though they didn't take the proper steps to get it right. He also might turn out to be the wrong answer, which will leave them scrambling to make up for it later.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin Announces NFL Retirement After 4 Seasons

Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin announced his retirement from football Wednesday after a four-year NFL career. Griffin wrote in The Players' Tribune he's accepted an offer from commissioner Roger Goodell to become part of the NFL Legends Community, which was originally made at a meeting during Super Bowl week in February:
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Falcons' Desmond Ridder Draws Rave Reviews for Preseason Performance vs. Jets

The Atlanta Falcons selected Desmond Ridder with a third-round draft pick, but he looked worthy of a first-rounder during Monday's preseason game against the New York Jets. While Ridder was inconsistent at just 10-of-22 passing in his first NFL action against the Detroit Lions, the quarterback who helped the Cincinnati Bearcats become the first Group of Five team to reach the College Football Playoff made obvious strides in his second game.
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Seahawks Insider: Rashaad Penny Could Be in RBBC Despite Kenneth Walker III Injury

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny may not be a big fantasy beneficiary following Kenneth Walker III's sports hernia. The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar reported the Seahawks might deploy a running-back-by-committee, with Penny, Travis Homer and Deejay Dallas all potentially in play. Penny seemed to turn a corner toward the end...
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

NFL Free Agents We Can't Believe Are Still Available

With two weeks of the NFL preseason complete and Week 1 of the regular season only two weeks away, the time for roster building is largely over. Most teams are now looking to dump players ahead of the 53-man roster cutdown on Aug. 30, not add them. The free-agent pool...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Best Move of the 2022 Offseason

Last year, the Los Angeles Rams boldly traded for Matthew Stafford during the offseason. The result was the franchise's first Super Bowl victory since 1999. Somewhere in the league, a key move was made this offseason that will have a direct impact on the eventual Super Bowl champion. The question...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Former NFL LB Junior Galette Sues League, NFLPA for $300M, Says He's Been Blackballed

Former NFL edge-rusher Junior Galette filed a lawsuit against the NFL, commissioner Roger Goodell, the NFL Players Association, the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders alleging he has been blackballed from the league, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Ugo Amadi Traded from Eagles to Titans for 2024 Late-Round Pick Swap

The Philadelphia Eagles are trading defensive back Ugo Amadi to the Tennessee Titans in exhange for a 2024 late-round pick swap, the team announced Wednesday. Tennessee is sending a sixth-round pick to Philadelphia for Amadi and a seventh-round pick, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. It is the second time in...
NASHVILLE, TN
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2022: Flex Rankings, Team Names and More Draft Cheat Sheets

With only one week of NFL preseason action remaining, it's time for some serious fantasy homework. The end of the preseason is the perfect time to conduct drafts for season-long leagues. Preseason injuries are a thing, and drafting too early carries risks. Plus, managers should have a good idea of what players' roles are going to be as final roster cuts approach.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Draft Strategy 2022: Latest Mock Draft and Cheatsheet Tips

We're down to one week remaining in the 2022 NFL preseason. This means that we're in prime fantasy-draft season, as rosters are a little clearer and many starters are done until Week 1. By this point, managers should know which players they really want to target in season-long drafts and...
NFL
The Associated Press

Jets look forward to 'respectful' practice with Giants

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — It has been 17 years since the Jets and Giants got together for a practice — and cooler heads have finally prevailed. The Jets will travel to the Giants’ facility in East Rutherford on Thursday in advance of the teams’ preseason finale Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The fact these two New Jersey-based rivals are squaring off on the practice field wouldn’t normally be big news. But it was uncertain if it would ever happen again after the teams had a fight-filled session at the University at Albany in August 2005. “I don’t know any history about the past,” a smiling Jets coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday, adding he read “a really cool article” on ESPN.com about the previous time the teams practiced together.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Bleacher Report

Len Dawson Dies at Age 87; Chiefs Hall of Fame QB Won Super Bowl IV MVP

Pro Football Hall of Famer Len Dawson has died at the age of 87. The Dawson family issued a statement Wednesday announcing that Len died with his wife, Linda, at his side:. A family friend confirmed to Vahe Gregorian of the Kansas City Star on Aug. 12 that Dawson had been entered into hospice care.
KANSAS CITY, MO

