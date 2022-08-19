Read full article on original website
Three Restaurants In Tampa Bay On List Of Florida’s Most Iconic Restaurants
Three restaurants in Tampa Bay are on the list of Florida’s most iconic restaurants. A travel blog called Trips To Discover put together this list. They named the Top 12 iconic restaurants in the State of Florida. The blog said its mission is to “inspire you to travel more, to turn day dreamers into fanatical travelers”.
Florida Man Takes Police On Crazy Multi-County Chase
Talk about a wild ride! A Florida Man takes police on a crazy multi-county chase! Plus the vehicle he was finally caught in isn’t what you would expect!. Follow along with us. This chase began when the Florida Man, Brandon Baker, carjacked a Nissan Maxima in Tampa. He drives it to the house of a known acquaintance and forces that person into the stolen vehicle. The victim manages to eventually escape and Baker abandons the stolen Nissan. Not long after, Tampa Police receive a call about another carjacking. This time it’s a stolen Isuzu box truck and the victim saw Baker in the driver seat.
We All Scream For The New Krispy Kreme Ice Cream!
What’s better than Krispy Kreme doughnuts? It could be their soft serve ice cream and milk shakes!. What makes this ice cream so amazing? It’s made with ingredients from Krispy Kreme’s secret Original Glazed Doughnut recipe, including its glaze flavor and whole milk. In addition, Krispy Kreme has a soft serve chocolate iced cone and strawberry sprinkled iced cone.
Tampa International Folks Form Air Taxi Task Force
Tampa International Folks Form Air Taxi Task Force. Not a matter of “if” but “when” the air taxi business will land and takeoff in Tampa Bay. The Hillsborough County Aviation Authority task force will look in to Electric Vertical Takeoff And Landing Systems. Also called eVTOL. Some think Tampa International will be a natural hub spot for air taxi activity all over the state. Hopes are to have things flying along by mid decade. Of course the Air Taxi fares will be too steep for most. At least in the beginning. But we can still imagine commuting all over the state in a vertical landing air taxi, right? Hope they can carry a surf board! Would be nice to cross the state in one hour instead of 3 when we see good waves on the east coast. Source TBBJ.
Top 10 Paying Jobs In Tampa Bay – How Do You Get That Gig?
Top 10 Paying Jobs In Tampa Bay – How Do You Get That Gig? Not too hard to figure out whos might get the biggest salaries. I’m betting you already know. Tech Nerds and Health Professionals make some pretty good bucks in the Tampa Bay area just like anywhere else. The top earners make a salary of about $342,000 a year. Nice, right? That’s way over the Tampa Bay median household income of $55,634. School bus monitors and fast food workers were on the lowest pay scale making about $40,000 each. Bottom line as you’ll see below, if you want to make the biggest bucks in the bay area, maybe go to med school. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows adding the title “Physician” is key to breaking in the the top 10 of the biggest salaries in the Tampa-St. Pete-Clearwater area. Source TBBJ.
He Took This Red Flag Seriously
The organic meeting between Mark and Jenna was lining up perfect for a one on one date. They were both hanging out with their group of friends in Ybor City at Gaspar’s Grotto. Both groups mingled. Jenna said that she and Mark spent the majority of the night talking on their own. However Mark said in the past he has ignored warning signs in his dating life but he took this red flag seriously.
QYK on Beach Patrol at Clearwater Beach Presented By Demesmin and Dover Law Firm and Fueled by Circle K
QYK spent the weekend on Beach Patrol at Clearwater Beach! We’re roaming the beaches giving out lots of QYK beach gear, Demesmin and Dover Law Firm and Circle K summer goodies! If you see us, wave us down to get your free prizes!
Top 10 Indian Shores Beach Sunrise And Sunset Pics
Top 10 Indian Shores Beach Sunrise And Sunset Pics. Sometimes I just can’t help it. Unlike most who live near the beach, I’m on it every day. LOL. I force a bike ride or paddle visit daily. Don’t want to waste the gift of Indian Shores and Indian Rocks Beach. All beach lovers agree, even rainy, cold days on the beach are great, great days. Sometimes you just have to stop and take a pic. Sunsets are amazing, aren’t they? Love the morning too with sunrise behind us as it fires up the clouds. Enjoy ; ) even though no photo does the real Beach Sunrise And Sunset thing justice. Here ya go with my Top 10 from the last few months.
Ghost Tours Ramping Up Ybor City And Downtown Tampa Are You Spooked ?
Ghost Tours Ramping Up Ybor City And Downtown Tampa Are You Spooked ? Halloween decorations are beginning to appear in stores. That means it’s time for ghosts to come out. The Official Ybor Ghost Tour is the way to learn about some of Tampa‘s spooky and historic buildings. The Official Ybor Ghost Tour runs all year, but this is the time of year when there are more tours scheduled. This year, there will be more options for your ghost tour pleasure. You can visit yborghosttour.com if you’re interested in booking a tour or for more information.
County By County Guide As Hurricane Season About To Shift To High Gear
County By County Guide As Hurricane Season About To Shift To High Gear. Things have been so quiet so far on the Hurricane Season front. Now, Meteorologists say the Saharan Dust will go away and make room for bigger storms to develop. If you haven’t already, now may be a good time to review your hurricane season emergency plans. Lots of tips and updates in the 995QYK Storm Center and county by county info below.
The Real Reason Brantley Gilbert Can’t Go Through Metal Detectors
Tampa Bay’s Morning Krewe spoke with Brantley Gilbert and he told them why he can’t go through metal detectors. Brantley Gilbert is coming back to Tampa with hard rock band Five Finger Death Punch. They will be at Amalie Arena on November 22nd. We wanted to know what...
Morning Krewe’s Top 5 From Dierks Bentley Show
This past Saturday was the Dierks Bentley, Beers On Me Tour here in Tampa and it was so much fun! To Travis Denning opening, the amazing voice and songs from Ashley McBryde and then Dierks ending the show with all his number one songs! Tampa Bay’s Morning Krewe was out tailgating at 3pm and having fun with the QYK family! Lots of fun memories to recall – but these are our top 5.
