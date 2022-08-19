Albert Pujols is back with the St. Louis Cardinals? Well, isn't that a nice story. There wasn't much else to say about the situation when Pujols and the Cardinals reunited in March after 10 years apart. As cool as it was that the future first-ballot Hall of Famer was returning to the place where he won three MVPs and two World Series between 2001 and 2011, the odds of him making it a fruitful reunion were surely low.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO