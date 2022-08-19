Read full article on original website
MLB Players and Teams Trending in the Right and Wrong Direction
As time winds down on the 2022 Major League Baseball season, some players and teams are coasting along as they have been all year. Think the Aaron Judges and the Los Angeles Dodgers of the baseball world. This is not about them. It's instead about four teams and six players—plus...
Report: Former Astros GM Jeff Luhnow Deleted Cell Phone Data amid MLB Cheating Probe
Former Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow deleted messages off his cell phone amid Major League Baseball's investigation into the team's sign-stealing scandal. In an excerpt from his upcoming book Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess, The Athletic's Evan Drellich noted MLB believes Luhnow was the only person in the organization "who had deleted material off their phone after the time when the league had instructed Astros to preserve their phones" for information.
Ace Rankings for Every MLB Team's Best Starting Pitcher
Which MLB team's ace is the best ace of all the aces?. We've ranked each ace from No. 30 to No. 1 in an exercise that will both start and finish in the NL East. We did these same ace rankings a little over two months ago, and, well, things have changed. An update was needed.
Amid Magical Career Resurgence, Will Albert Pujols Actually Reach 700 Home Runs?
Albert Pujols is back with the St. Louis Cardinals? Well, isn't that a nice story. There wasn't much else to say about the situation when Pujols and the Cardinals reunited in March after 10 years apart. As cool as it was that the future first-ballot Hall of Famer was returning to the place where he won three MVPs and two World Series between 2001 and 2011, the odds of him making it a fruitful reunion were surely low.
Mavs' Mark Cuban: Savannah Bananas 'the Only Baseball I'd Even Consider Investing in'
Dallas Mavericks governor Mark Cuban has no plans to invest in a Major League Baseball team. But he isn't entirely ruling out the sport. Cuban responded to an announcement from the Savannah Bananas and said they were "the only baseball I would even consider investing in." The Bananas play baseball...
Zach McKinstry’s first Cubs homer contributes to rout of Cards
Zach McKinstry homered and drove in three runs as the host Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1 on
Tiger Woods, Rory Mcilroy's Tmrw Sports Announces Team Golf League Starting Jan. 2024
TMRW Sports, a company recently launched by golf superstars Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, announced Wednesday it's reached an agreement with the PGA Tour to introduce a 15-match season in 2024. ⚡️ <a href="https://twitter.com/TigerWoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TigerWoods</a> + <a href="https://twitter.com/McIlroyRory?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@McIlroyRory</a> + <a href="https://twitter.com/TMRWSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TMRWSports</a> = TGL, a new tech-infused, team golf league in partnership...
GOLF・
Trevor Zegras, Sarah Nurse Announced as NHL 23 Cover Athletes
Olympic gold medalist Sarah Nurse and Anaheim Ducks breakout star Trevor Zegras are the cover athletes for NHL 23. EA Sports made the cover announcement today, with a full reveal coming Thursday:. Drafted No. 9 overall by the Ducks in 2019, Zegras made his NHL debut in the second half...
Twins' Byron Buxton Placed on 10-Day IL with Hip Injury
The Minnesota Twins have placed center fielder Byron Buxton on the 10-day injured list with a right hip strain, per The Athletic's Dan Hayes. Buxton exited Monday's 2-1 loss to the Texas Rangers after the sixth inning because of right hip tightness. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters after the...
Framber Valdez makes franchise history, Astros top Twins
Framber Valdez gave up one run on two hits over seven innings to win his fourth consecutive start and Jose
PGA Tour Announces Tournament Purse Increases, New Scheduling amid LIV Rivalry
The PGA Tour announced the addition of four more "elevated" events for next season with a purse of at least $20 million each, according to ESPN's Mark Schlabach. The top 20 players have also committed to playing in at least 20 events for the 2023 season. It brings the total...
GOLF・
Isaiah Thomas on End of Kevin Durant Nets Trade Saga: 'Finally. Can We Sign Now'
With news Tuesday that Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were going to move forward together, there was a sense of relief that spread throughout the sporting world, from sports writers weary of covering every micro detail of the saga to NBA free agents whose statuses were in limbo while teams waited to see what happened with KD.
NBA・
MLB Power Rankings: Braves Peak, Cardinals Crash Top 5, Yankees' Slide Continues
With series wins over the New York Mets and Houston Astros last week, the Atlanta Braves have announced themselves as legitimate title contenders once again. That said, everyone is still looking up at the Los Angeles Dodgers in our weekly MLB power rankings, and they've simply been on another level for most of the summer.
Rays eke out 11-inning win over Angels
The Tampa Bay Rays scored two runs in the bottom of the 11th inning, rallying for a 4-3 victory over
Raiders News: Kenyan Drake to Be Released; Played 12 Games for LV Last Season
Veteran running back Kenyan Drake's time with the Las Vegas Raiders will come to an end after one year. General manager Dave Ziegler informed Drake of the team's decision in a phone call. "He let me know how they were planning on moving forward, how really uncustomary it was for...
Giants' Win-Loss Predictions for 2022 NFL Season
The 2022 season is likely to be a transitional year for the New York Giants. Brian Daboll took over as head coach early this offseason—with Joe Schoen as general manager—but many of the core roster pieces remain. However, the futures of players such as quarterback Daniel Jones and...
NFL・
Ex-Giants WR Hakeem Nicks Selling Super Bowl 46 Ring; Auction Bids Start at $25K
Former New York Giants wide receiver Hakeem Nicks has placed his Super Bowl XLVI championship ring on the auction block. TMZ Sports reported the diamond-studded ring is available through Heritage Auctions, which expects a final sale price upwards of $80,000. The auction begins on Saturday, with the bidding starting at $25,000 as of Wednesday morning.
NFL・
