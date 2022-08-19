ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Bleacher Report

MLB Players and Teams Trending in the Right and Wrong Direction

As time winds down on the 2022 Major League Baseball season, some players and teams are coasting along as they have been all year. Think the Aaron Judges and the Los Angeles Dodgers of the baseball world. This is not about them. It's instead about four teams and six players—plus...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Report: Former Astros GM Jeff Luhnow Deleted Cell Phone Data amid MLB Cheating Probe

Former Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow deleted messages off his cell phone amid Major League Baseball's investigation into the team's sign-stealing scandal. In an excerpt from his upcoming book Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess, The Athletic's Evan Drellich noted MLB believes Luhnow was the only person in the organization "who had deleted material off their phone after the time when the league had instructed Astros to preserve their phones" for information.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Ace Rankings for Every MLB Team's Best Starting Pitcher

Which MLB team's ace is the best ace of all the aces?. We've ranked each ace from No. 30 to No. 1 in an exercise that will both start and finish in the NL East. We did these same ace rankings a little over two months ago, and, well, things have changed. An update was needed.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Amid Magical Career Resurgence, Will Albert Pujols Actually Reach 700 Home Runs?

Albert Pujols is back with the St. Louis Cardinals? Well, isn't that a nice story. There wasn't much else to say about the situation when Pujols and the Cardinals reunited in March after 10 years apart. As cool as it was that the future first-ballot Hall of Famer was returning to the place where he won three MVPs and two World Series between 2001 and 2011, the odds of him making it a fruitful reunion were surely low.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Bleacher Report

Tiger Woods, Rory Mcilroy's Tmrw Sports Announces Team Golf League Starting Jan. 2024

TMRW Sports, a company recently launched by golf superstars Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, announced Wednesday it's reached an agreement with the PGA Tour to introduce a 15-match season in 2024. ⚡️ <a href="https://twitter.com/TigerWoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TigerWoods</a> + <a href="https://twitter.com/McIlroyRory?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@McIlroyRory</a> + <a href="https://twitter.com/TMRWSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TMRWSports</a> = TGL, a new tech-infused, team golf league in partnership...
GOLF
Bleacher Report

Trevor Zegras, Sarah Nurse Announced as NHL 23 Cover Athletes

Olympic gold medalist Sarah Nurse and Anaheim Ducks breakout star Trevor Zegras are the cover athletes for NHL 23. EA Sports made the cover announcement today, with a full reveal coming Thursday:. Drafted No. 9 overall by the Ducks in 2019, Zegras made his NHL debut in the second half...
ANAHEIM, CA
Bleacher Report

Twins' Byron Buxton Placed on 10-Day IL with Hip Injury

The Minnesota Twins have placed center fielder Byron Buxton on the 10-day injured list with a right hip strain, per The Athletic's Dan Hayes. Buxton exited Monday's 2-1 loss to the Texas Rangers after the sixth inning because of right hip tightness. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters after the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

Isaiah Thomas on End of Kevin Durant Nets Trade Saga: 'Finally. Can We Sign Now'

With news Tuesday that Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were going to move forward together, there was a sense of relief that spread throughout the sporting world, from sports writers weary of covering every micro detail of the saga to NBA free agents whose statuses were in limbo while teams waited to see what happened with KD.
NBA
Bleacher Report

MLB Power Rankings: Braves Peak, Cardinals Crash Top 5, Yankees' Slide Continues

With series wins over the New York Mets and Houston Astros last week, the Atlanta Braves have announced themselves as legitimate title contenders once again. That said, everyone is still looking up at the Los Angeles Dodgers in our weekly MLB power rankings, and they've simply been on another level for most of the summer.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Giants' Win-Loss Predictions for 2022 NFL Season

The 2022 season is likely to be a transitional year for the New York Giants. Brian Daboll took over as head coach early this offseason—with Joe Schoen as general manager—but many of the core roster pieces remain. However, the futures of players such as quarterback Daniel Jones and...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Ex-Giants WR Hakeem Nicks Selling Super Bowl 46 Ring; Auction Bids Start at $25K

Former New York Giants wide receiver Hakeem Nicks has placed his Super Bowl XLVI championship ring on the auction block. TMZ Sports reported the diamond-studded ring is available through Heritage Auctions, which expects a final sale price upwards of $80,000. The auction begins on Saturday, with the bidding starting at $25,000 as of Wednesday morning.
NFL

