ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, AL

Alabama GOP big won’t quit school board after posting KKK imagery

By Kat Frederick
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IC8B8_0hNgE2NY00

A local Republican Party official in Alabama is blaming a copy-and-paste snafu for posting an image of the party’s elephant logo that incorporates hooded Ku Klux Klan members on an official Facebook page.

Shanon Terry, the chairman of the Lawrence County GOP, admitted he shared the image of the red, white, and blue elephant with three Klansman in between the pachyderm’s legs on Sunday.

Shame on the Lawrence County Republican Party for this disgusting image. @TheDaleJackson pic.twitter.com/sf5j4QvneY

— Anthony Daniels (@AnthonyDaniels) August 17, 2022

However, Terry claimed it was an accident, and that he didn’t see the KKK imagery before swiping the Google image result for “GOP elephant.”

On Thursday, Terry said he won’t be stepping down from his post on the county’s school board over the controversy.

“I regret the mistake that was made, and it was just that – an unintended mistake,” Terry said in a statement on Thursday, according to News 19.

“The image posted by me on a political Facebook page was not done with any malicious or harmful intent. Once made aware of the negative portion of the picture I immediately replaced it and followed up with an apology/explanation the next day. My error was rushing to post a thank you note to the outgoing chairperson, in doing so I did not properly review a cut and paste image used in that post from an internet search for a ‘GOP elephant,’” Terry explained.

The chairman added that he doesn’t “support or agree with any hate group agenda.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pQVgD_0hNgE2NY00 Ex-CIA director agrees GOP most ‘nihilistic, dangerous’ political force

The image reportedly dates from a 2020 Mother Jones article on “hate, bigotry and racism hidden within Trump’s GOP.” Woody Harrington, the artist that designed the image, said on Instagram Wednesday that he was aware of the “Hate Elephant” being “given new life,” and that it was taken without his permission or credit.

The image was taken down from the Lawrence County Republican Party’s Facebook page soon after Terry posted it, and replaced with a more traditional elephant. Terry initially apologized the following day for being tricked by the optical illusion and said he takes “full responsibility for the error.”

The Lawrence County chapter of the NAACP was expected to weigh in on the incident Friday during a scheduled press conference.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lawrence County, AL
Lawrence County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Daniels
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
45K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy