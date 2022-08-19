ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, NY

Catskills hotel that inspired ‘Dirty Dancing’ burns

By Harrison Gereau
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mq9ns_0hNgDtbF00

LIBERTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A fire Tuesday evening engulfed a building at the site of the long-abandoned Grossinger’s Hotel, once among the most glamorous resorts in the Catskills. In its heyday, the property drew hundreds of thousands of vacationers a year. It has been cited as an inspiration for the film, “Dirty Dancing,” and catered mostly to Jewish clientele.

Trees and powerlines down after storm

The blaze broke out in a three-and-a-half story building on the old hotel property. Firefighters who responded to the scene had to cut through a gate and were hampered by overgrown bushes and concrete barriers. An excavator knocked down the building after the fire was out, according to a Facebook post from the Liberty Fire Department.

Fire trucks were forced to stop nearly 1,000 feet from the blaze, the post said. Long hoses were snaked through the grass and vines and up to the burning building—a white house with signs of disrepair.

Police: Driver hits sign, parked car, and building

Many of the other structures on the property had already been demolished. It was not clear what the burned building was used for during the resort’s heyday.

It took crews six hours to put out the fire, the Facebook post said. Its cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Father Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash On 17K

Police are trying to piece together what happened in the moments before a three-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Hudson Valley father. On Friday, August 19, 2022, the Town of Crawford Police Department responded to a 911 call for a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of State Route 302 and 17K Bullville in the Town of Crawford. The three-vehicle collision ended up claiming the life of a 39-year-old Orange County man.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Liberty, NY
Sports
Liberty, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Liberty, NY
Daily Voice

Woman Dies After Being Pulled From Lake In Rosendale

A woman died after being pulled from a lake in the Hudson Valley, according to authorities. At about 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 authorities in Ulster County were dispatched to Williams Lake, in the Town of Rosendale for a water emergency. Upon arrival, the responding units found that Carol...
ROSENDALE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catskills#Dirty Dancing#Inspiration#The Burning#Grossinger#Jewish#Nexstar Media Inc
Big Frog 104

Police Find Remains of NY Woman Reported Missing Last Month

Police say an autopsy conducted this week has determined that human remains found in a wooded area in Walkill, NY is that of a woman who was reported missing last month. Brittany Hendershot was reported missing on July 5, police said. The 21-year-old Port Jervis woman was last seen in Walkill. New York State Police say several agencies conducted a search on Monday of this week and were able to locate her remains:
PORT JERVIS, NY
Big Frog 104

Deadly Deer Disease Found In New York State County, First Case Of The Year

A deadly deer disease has made its first appearance of 2022 in Dutchess County in New York State. The Department of Environmental Conservation is asking residents to report dead or sick deer. On Wednesday, August 17, the department confirmed that a white-tailed deer in the town of Dover Plains, Dutchess County died from the disease.
WWLP

WWLP

29K+
Followers
23K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy