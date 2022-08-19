Yale professor ripped for helping toddlers with ‘gender journey’

A Yale professor has come under fire over a video in which she describes helping children as young as 3 years old with their “gender journey.”

Dr. Christy Olezeski, who co-founded the Yale Pediatric Gender Program, was filmed saying she helps treat those questioning their gender and also provides guidance on “medical intervention.”

“I am the director of the Yale gender program, which is an interdisciplinary program working with gender-expansive individuals 3 to 25 and their families,” Olezeski said in the clip posted on Yale University’s YouTube page.

“We help individuals who are questioning their gender identity or who identify as transgender or non-binary, and we help them with their gender journey.”

Olezeski added that the program helps individuals think “through the risks and benefits of medical intervention, starting medical intervention and also building supports around them.”

“I love what I do,” Olezeski continued. “So, it’s really, really wonderful to be working in this field and to be working with individuals who are gender diverse and gaining their support and helping them on their gender journeys.”

Yale did not immediately respond to the Post’s request for a comment. Corbis via Getty Images

The backlash against Olezeski — and the program — was swift after the clip started circulating widely on Twitter on Thursday.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the video was first posted, but it had been taken down from Yale’s YouTube page as of Friday.

“3 YEAR OLDS should not be led to change genders! Leave them alone,” director and producer Robby Starbuck tweeted .

Arizona GOP Chair Dr. Kelli Ward added : “Society has lost its marbles.”

Meanwhile, comedic duo HodgeTwins accused the program of inflicting child abuse.

“Kid’s memories are just starting to work at 3. Kids think they’re dinosaurs or a dog. There is no ‘gender journey’ at 3, this is child abuse,” they tweeted .

Yale’s Pediatric Gender Program website says it offers a range of medical treatments related to gender affirmation — including puberty-blocking treatments, cross-hormone therapies and gender-affirming surgery.

Reassignment surgery is not available to those aged under 18, according to the program’s site.

The program doesn’t make clear how early age puberty blockers or early hormones are used.