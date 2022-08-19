ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Yale professor ripped for helping toddlers with ‘gender journey’

By Emily Crane
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cfoRk_0hNgDi8U00

A Yale professor has come under fire over a video in which she describes helping children as young as 3 years old with their “gender journey.”

Dr. Christy Olezeski, who co-founded the Yale Pediatric Gender Program, was filmed saying she helps treat those questioning their gender and also provides guidance on “medical intervention.”

“I am the director of the Yale gender program, which is an interdisciplinary program working with gender-expansive individuals 3 to 25 and their families,” Olezeski said in the clip posted on Yale University’s YouTube page.

“We help individuals who are questioning their gender identity or who identify as transgender or non-binary, and we help them with their gender journey.”

Olezeski added that the program helps individuals think “through the risks and benefits of medical intervention, starting medical intervention and also building supports around them.”

“I love what I do,” Olezeski continued. “So, it’s really, really wonderful to be working in this field and to be working with individuals who are gender diverse and gaining their support and helping them on their gender journeys.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BgVmD_0hNgDi8U00
Yale did not immediately respond to the Post’s request for a comment.
Corbis via Getty Images

The backlash against Olezeski — and the program — was swift after the clip started circulating widely on Twitter on Thursday.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the video was first posted, but it had been taken down from Yale’s YouTube page as of Friday.

Olezeski and Yale University didn’t immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.

“3 YEAR OLDS should not be led to change genders! Leave them alone,” director and producer Robby Starbuck tweeted .

In this video Christy Olezeski, PhD admits that Yale Medicine is treating kids as young as 3 YEARS OLD in their "gender journey". She’s the co-founder of the Yale Pediatric Gender Program. 3 YEAR OLDS should not be led to change genders! Leave them alone @YaleMedicine . pic.twitter.com/lA20Yd7W2K

— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 16, 2022

Arizona GOP Chair Dr. Kelli Ward added : “Society has lost its marbles.”

Meanwhile, comedic duo HodgeTwins accused the program of inflicting child abuse.

“Kid’s memories are just starting to work at 3. Kids think they’re dinosaurs or a dog. There is no ‘gender journey’ at 3, this is child abuse,” they tweeted .

Yale’s Pediatric Gender Program website says it offers a range of medical treatments related to gender affirmation — including puberty-blocking treatments, cross-hormone therapies and gender-affirming surgery.

Reassignment surgery is not available to those aged under 18, according to the program’s site.

The program doesn’t make clear how early age puberty blockers or early hormones are used.

Comments / 11

David Champ
5d ago

when do people with actual sense, start using the lefts weapon of cancel culture against them already? these people are destroying our children. a lot of serious mental damage can be done to a child that young. even under 16.

Reply
4
Stacy Downs
5d ago

She is a child abuser. She should be punished as child abusers are..or were, in normal circumstances.

Reply
3
Related
Washington Examiner

They’re teaching our children to practice polygamy

Conservatives are sometimes guilty of seeing slippery slopes where there are none, but the confluence of critical race theory and radical gender ideology is pushing school curriculums in previously unthinkable directions. Brittney Cooper is an associate professor of women’s and gender studies at Rutgers University Department of Africana Studies. According...
RELATIONSHIPS
People

Gender Dysphoria in Transgender Kids Is Not Caused by 'Social Contagion,' Study Finds

A new study discredits nationwide legislative efforts to deprive transgender children of gender-affirming care. Researchers from the Fenway Institute disproved the theory of "rapid-onset gender dysphoria" (RODG) and determined that "social contagion" does not influence gender identity in the largest study of its kind, published earlier this month in Pediatrics journal.
SOCIETY
People

Fla. Teacher Resigns After School District Removes His 'Age Inappropriate' Images of Historic Black Americans

A teacher in Florida has resigned after he says a school district employee removed photos of historic Black American figures from a bulletin board in his classroom. Michael James, the teacher, reported the incident that occurred at the O.J. Semmes Elementary School to both Escambia County Superintendent Tim Smith and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in an email, The Pensacola Journal reported.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Fox News

Transgender student rejected by every University of Alabama sorority

A transgender woman was rejected by all University of Alabama sororities during their student recruitment process, according to social media posts from the student. Grant Sikes, a biological male, wrote on Instagram that the applicant was denied entry to all of the sororities on campus. There are nearly 20 campus chapters.
COLLEGES
Daily Mail

All-girls private school rejects a trans student, 12, because 'she's a male' - as her furious mum unleashes on the college

The furious mother of a transgender student is suing an all-girls school for denying her child a place because she was 'born a male'. Single mother of four Emma Jensen said she was excited for her two children Rylee, 13, and Harley, 12, to attend private Brisbane school Carinity Education Southside after seeing photos of their relatives in the school's foyer.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelli Ward
Vice

Parents Demanded School Check the Gender of Girl Who Beat Their Kids in Sports

The nationwide anti-trans panic overtaking schools is harming transgender kids–but not only transgender kids. Parents at one school in Utah filed a complaint and asked the school to investigate whether a girl who had beaten their daughters “by a wide margin” in competition was transgender, a representative from the state’s high school athletics association told state legislators Wednesday, according to the Deseret News and Salt Lake Tribune.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genders#Gender Identity#Journeys#Racism#Yale University#Corbis#Getty Images
LiveScience

What's the youngest age that a person can get pregnant and give birth?

Shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, news outlets reported (opens in new tab) the story of a pregnant 10-year-old girl who had to travel from Ohio to Indiana to access abortion care. The story highlighted how young victims of rape will be affected by the court's ruling and jumpstarted a discussion about the risks that pregnancy and childbirth pose to young children.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
RadarOnline

Utah Teacher Draws Outrage After Post Wondering Whether White Students Will Adapt To Her 'Non-White' Classroom

A teacher in Utah pondered how parents and students in a majority-white school would feel about being in a classroom like hers that she said is "built for non-white students," Radar has learned.“For the first time in my life, I’m going to be teaching at a majority-White school, and I’m kind of interested to see how students and parents react to my classroom, or if they even notice anything about it, because it’s built for non-White students,” a teacher at William Penn Elementary near Salt Lake City, Utah said in a social media post.The teacher noted that she's working in...
Washington Examiner

Protesters mob elderly woman who confronted transgender woman in locker room

Pro-transgender protesters infiltrated a press conference that was held in support of an 80-year-old woman who was banned from her local YMCA for confronting a biologically male employee who identifies as a transgender woman in the women's locker room. Julie Jaman spoke at the press conference Monday to defend her...
WASHINGTON, DC
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
45K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy