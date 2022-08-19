Viral TikTok Calls These Texas Hangouts A 'Red Flag'

Photo: Getty Images

A TikTok video has gone viral after naming some "red flags" across Texas. My San Antonio reported that Derek Baiza listed some well-known places across Texas, saying that it's a red flag for people to hang out there.

"If they're from Texas and hang out in these areas," the video says. It then goes on to list cities and popular tourist sites in those locations.

So which sites are red flags? According to Baiza, here are red flag spots across the state:

Austin: 6th Street

San Antonio: River Walk

Dallas: Deep Ellum

Lubbock: Depot District

Check out the viral TikTok video below, which has already racked up more than 175,000 views:

Some of the comments disgaree with the TikTok user's analysis. One comment reads, "River Walk is a vibe." Another comment states, "The River Walk is beautiful though, you should've put the St. Mary's Strip instead."

Do you agree with Baiza?