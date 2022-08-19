ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viral TikTok Calls These Texas Hangouts A 'Red Flag'

By Ginny Reese
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A TikTok video has gone viral after naming some "red flags" across Texas. My San Antonio reported that Derek Baiza listed some well-known places across Texas, saying that it's a red flag for people to hang out there.

"If they're from Texas and hang out in these areas," the video says. It then goes on to list cities and popular tourist sites in those locations.

So which sites are red flags? According to Baiza, here are red flag spots across the state:

  • Austin: 6th Street
  • San Antonio: River Walk
  • Dallas: Deep Ellum
  • Lubbock: Depot District

Check out the viral TikTok video below, which has already racked up more than 175,000 views:

Some of the comments disgaree with the TikTok user's analysis. One comment reads, "River Walk is a vibe." Another comment states, "The River Walk is beautiful though, you should've put the St. Mary's Strip instead."

Do you agree with Baiza?

Comments / 31

Pzl Box
5d ago

I agree on Sixth Street. There's a reason they had to add an incredible police presence. The Riverwalk is questionable. Most natives leave it to holiday trips and out-of-towners. But the homeless and criminal elements have started making life in downtown questionable. The other two I have no first hand experience.

Reply(1)
3
Derek A Stallings
5d ago

imagine being so intellectually vacant that you rely on TikTok to spoonfeed you your opinions and information.

Reply(2)
5
Michael Edwards
5d ago

I can't speak on any location except for the river walk. We'll never go back. Always someone wanting to start fights for no reason. Just two weeks ago I believe there was a massive fight and just a few days ago an old man got killed in a fight. Place is a joke.

Reply(1)
3
 

