'The 1958' Reveal Manchester United Vs Liverpool Protest Plans

Manchester United supporter group, The 1958, has announced details for the upcoming protest again the Glazer's ownership on Monday.

Details for Monday's protest against the Glazers have been revealed.

Manchester United are scheduled to play their third Premier League fixture against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday at 20:00 BST.

Fans have become increasingly irate over the horrid style in which the Glazer family manage the club.

The Glazers - who took over the club using debt in 2005 - have consistently taken out high amounts of dividends whilst not investing any money into the club.

The debt imposed upon the club by the Glazers now stands at €582.47 million .

Old Trafford's last renovation occurred between 2005 and 2006, organised prior to the Glazer take-over.

Carrington, United's training facility, has not been modernised in the seventeen years of Glazer ownership.

Joel Glazer is said to make himself involved in every transfer and has blocked Cristiano Ronaldo's departure.

The plans and details for Monday's protest are as follows, as published by The 1958 ,

WHERE : Meet at The Tollgate at Old Trafford.

WHEN : Arrive from 17:30.

WHAT : A peaceful and legal protest. A march towards The Trinity will begin at 19:00.

WHY : Manchester United vs Liverpool is one of the most-watched sports events in the world. The 1958 want to display their feelings toward 'an ownership that is systematically starving and killing the greatest football institution in world football, for greed' with wide-scale reach and effect.

WHO : Any United fan who feels impassioned about the club's ownership. 'This is not about division, this is about unity.' Bring banners and flags.

