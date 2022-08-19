Read full article on original website
Libertarians Nominate Henry In 2nd District Special Election
GOSHEN — William Henry’s Congressional campaign has announced the unanimous vote of the Libertarian Party of Indiana leadership to place Henry on the ballot for the special election scheduled for Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. The special election will determine the candidate who will serve the remainder of...
Congressional Candidate Paul Steury Opening Office In Goshen
GOSHEN — The Paul Steury for Congress campaign is excited to announce the opening of a headquarters in downtown Goshen. With the support of the community, the campaign has chosen to locate in downtown Goshen to support the headquarters’ neighbors and local business owners. Steury is a resident of Goshen, and the location is convenient to most of Congressional District 2, which Steury is seeking to represent.
18,000 Acres Of Gratitude
MILFORD — Kip Tom loves August. The seventh-generation co-owner of Tom Farms south of Milford particularly favors the steady gradual respite from the midsummer swelter and turns his business acumen toward reflecting on the year’s progress and planning for the upcoming harvest. He also sets his heart toward...
Gov. Holcomb Leads Trip To Asia To Strengthen Economic, Academic Partnerships
INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb landed in Taipei this morning to kick off an economic development trip in Taiwan and the Republic of Korea. The trip will include visits with Taiwanese and South Korean government officials, business leaders and academic institutions to further strengthen Indiana’s economic, academic and cultural connections with Taiwan and South Korea.
Workforce Substance Misuse, Recovery Event Includes $1M Grant Announcement
WARSAW — A local event aimed at addressing substance misuse and recovery from a workforce standpoint included the announcement of $1,000,000 grant aimed at dealing with substance issues in the area. At the Workforce Substance Misuse and Recovery Event on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at First Christian Church in Warsaw,...
Indiana Releases List of Most Endangered Landmarks
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Landmarks has released its annual list of the 10 Most Endangered landmarks throughout the state. The organization says the places on the list often face a multitude of problems, including abandonment, neglect or owners who lack money for repairs. This year’s list features seven new landmarks...
Three-Day Series Looks At History Of Native Americans In Kosciusko County
SYRACUSE — Chautauqua-Wawasee and Syracuse-Wawasee Historical Museum are collaborating to host the fourth annual series of three programs that explore the historical information regarding native Americans of Kosciusko County and the region. The programs run Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 1-3. Each program features presenters with expert knowledge and provides an interactive environment for discussion and hands-on examination of artifacts. The programs support September’s Archaeology Month theme. All programs are free to attend.
BMV Hearing Tuesday On Proposal To Close Nappanee Branch
NAPPANEE — Notification has been received from Nappanee Area Chamber of Commerce that there will be a hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, on the proposal to close the Nappanee BMV Branch at 219 W. Market St. Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins stated the following, according to the chamber...
Workplace Drug Discussion To Include Message From Former Surgeon General
WARSAW — Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams is to be part of an event Tuesday to address what businesses can do about substance abuse in the workplace. The Workforce Substance Misuse and Recovery Event is from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at First Christian Church, 115 Park Ridge Drive. Lunch will be provided.
An Old-Time American Success Story
SYRACUSE — Frank Remy, who along with his brother Benjamin Perry Remy, co-founded Remy Electric Company, which later became the Delco Remy Division of General Motors, had strong ties to Kosciusko County. Remy lived a good portion of the year on Lake Wawasee and spent a large portion of...
BMV Hears Public Comments On Proposed Nappanee Branch Closure
NAPPANEE — Four officials from the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles convened a public hearing Tuesday evening, Aug. 23, on the state’s proposal to close the Nappanee license branch. In the local vernacular, they got everything they came for, and then some. About 40 residents of Nappanee and...
Hartman Honored As Tippy Distinguished Lake Citizen of the Year
LEESBURG — Becky Hartman is the 2022 Distinguished Lake Citizen of the Year. She was recognized Saturday, July 16, at the Tippecanoe Lake Country Club during the Lake Tippecanoe Property Owners Association annual meeting. Hartman was noted as a leader and a survivor. She is a steadfast, always present...
School Board Candidate Filing Ends Friday
WARSAW — School board candidate filing ends at noon Friday, Aug. 26. Here is the current list of those who have filed candidacy forms with the Kosciusko County Clerk’s Office. Tippecanoe Valley. District Three, Franklin Township, Kosciusko County. David P. Lash, Mentone. District Four, Henry Township, Fulton County.
Registration Is Open For Wabash Leadership Development Cohort
WABASH — Grow Wabash County is pleased to announce that registration is now open for the 2022-2023 cohort of the Leadership Development Wabash County program. This eight-month program will invite young professionals and emerging leaders to attend monthly classes that will equip them with the tools and skills to better understand themselves, harness their leadership style and best apply their strengths to make an impact in Wabash County.
Russell Foreman Jr.
Russell Foreman Jr., 70, Warsaw, died at 11:25 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Russell was born July 20, 1952, in Warsaw, the son Russell Foreman Sr. and Peggy (Hedington) Foreman-Holmes. He was united in marriage to Vickie (Kauffman) Foreman on March 26, 1977, in Warsaw.
Chamber Welcomes Uniforms & More To Warsaw
WARSAW — David and Amy Shriner noticed quite a few of the customers visiting their store Uniforms & More in Fort Wayne were from Warsaw. So they opted to expand into town. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce had a ribbon-cutting for the business, located at 3620 Commerce Drive, on Monday, Aug. 22.
BZA Denies Variance For Group Home
WARSAW – A variance to allow for a not-for-profit’s group home for victims of human trafficking and sexual exploitation in an Industrial-2 zoning district was denied by the Warsaw Board of Zoning Appeals Monday night. Dawnna Plummer, founder and executive director of Beloved: Not Forgotten, petitioned for the...
Patsy Hamilton — UPDATED
Patsy R. Hamilton, 92, lifelong resident of Warsaw, died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at her home in Warsaw, under hospice care with her family by her side. One of three children, Patsy was born April 1, 1930, the daughter of Charles and Helen Taylor. On Nov. 13, 1965, Patsy married Robert “Bob” Hamilton.
Incident With Gun Leads To Sentence
WARSAW — A man with a prior conviction for aggravated assault received a four-year sentence after pointing a firearm at someone. Anthony J. Rohrbaugh, 45, Warsaw, was charged with pointing a firearm at a person, a level 6 felony; carrying a handgun without a license, a class A misdemeanor; and carrying a handgun without a license with a prior conviction, a level 5 felony. Two additional criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Mary Thompson — UPDATED
Mary E. Thompson, 88, Warsaw, died Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at home in Warsaw. She was born Feb. 8, 1934. She married William “Bill” Thompson; he survives. She is also survived by three children, Laura Thompson, Natalie (Mike) Thompson Maenhout and James “Jim” (Caryn) Thompson; and four grandsons.
